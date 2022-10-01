Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVOE
Emporia States Braden Gleason and Jaedon Pool MIAA players of the Week
Two members of the Emporia State football team have received MIAA weekly honors. Quarterback Braden Gleason has been named the MIAA offensive player of the week. He threw for 300 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 42-35 win over Washburn. Jaedon Pool has been named the MIAA defensive player of...
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer, gymnastics in action Tuesday
Two Emporia High athletic teams are in action Tuesday. The Emporia High boys soccer team hosts Wichita Trinity. Coach Victor Ibarra says it’ll be another challenge. Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. at Emporia High School. The Spartans take an 8-2 record into the match. The Emporia High gymnastics...
KVOE
Emporia State soccer shuts out Missouri Western 6-0
The Emporia State soccer team shut out Missouri Western 6-0 Sunday. Mackenzie Dimarco had another hat trick, she scored 2 goals in the first half and added a goal in the 2nd half. Aislinn Hughes, Mikayla Lampe, and Haley Sparks also added goals. Goalie Tory Bailey had her first shutout...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball team to wrap up 6 match road swing at Fort Hays
The Emporia State volleyball team plays at Fort Hays State Tuesday. The Lady Hornets won the first meeting between the two teams. Sophomore Leah Mach says they will not overlook the Tigers. This wraps up a 6-match road swing for the Emporia State volleyball team. They return to Emporia Friday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf finishes third at Manhattan
The Emporia High girls golf team finished in third place at the Manhattan Invitational Monday. EHS shot a 346 as a team, seven strokes behind tournament champion Washburn Rural and four strokes behind Manhattan. Senior Olivia Eckert led the Spartans with a fourth-place finish with an 80. Senior Avary Eckert...
KVOE
Hetlinger Field Day makes long awaited return Tuesday
From disc golf to bike riding and some water activities, the 2022 Hetlinger Field Day had it all Tuesday afternoon. After a brief hiatus due to COVID-19, the event made its return, a bit later than planned, however, a slight delay did not dampen the spirits of Hetlinger clients, workers and local volunteers. Once again the field day was co-organized by Team Schnak Strong and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KVOE
Veteran’s Affairs Flu Shot Clinic to be held in Emporia
Flu shots are being made available for Veterans in the near future. The clinic put on the Department of Veterans Affairs will be from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 11 at American Legion Post 5 in Emporia. On KVOE’s Morning Show Monday, Acting Chief of Communications for VA Sarah...
KVOE
Retired ESU Professor and Distinguished Alumni Leo Pauls passes away
Funeral arrangements have been announced for retired Emporia State University professor Leo Pauls who passed away last week. Pauls, 82, passed Wednesday in his home. Pauls, a native of Hutchinson, enjoyed a 45-year-career as a professor and teacher, including 35 years at ESU before his retirement in 2007. Pauls was also named an ESU Distinguished Alumni in 2018.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVOE
Emporia man arrested following injury accident northwest of Olpe Saturday evening
An Emporia man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence following an injury accident northwest of Olpe on Saturday evening. According to Lyon County Deputy Eric Williams, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the 600 block of Highway 99 around 9 pm. Williams says 27-year-old Devin Burris of Emporia was traveling northbound on K99 in a 2008 Hyundai Azera when he failed to negotiate a curve.
KVOE
KDOT preparing for field survey through Greenwood County next week
A field survey is set to begin on a major highway in the KVOE listening area next week. The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin the survey next Monday, Oct. 10 at the Homer Creek drainage culvert on Kansas Highway 99 in Greenwood County. The culvert is located three miles north of US Highway 54.
KVOE
Michelin Emporia grand opening coming Wednesday
Local leadership and members of the Michelin North America Family will be holding a special ceremony Wednesday morning. A ribbon-cutting is taking place to celebrate the Michelin Emporia grand opening. The event will be recognizing the integration of Emporia’s Camso facility into the Michelin North America network. The ribbon...
KVOE
Warriors For Hope campaign concluding Friday; Beacon For Hope Director pleased with results and looking ahead to next year
With less than a week remaining before the inaugural Warriors for Hope campaign comes to an end, Beacon for Hope Executive Director Melissa Owen is very pleased with the results of this year’s event. As of Monday, the event has generated right around $5,000 in donations that will go...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVOE
William Allen White Children’s Book Award winners honored in Emporia
With the fall season rolling around, who doesn’t love reading a good book? Local residents received an example of two very good books this weekend in Emporia. Friday, at the Red Rocks Historic Site, Authors Dan Gemeinhart and Rodman Phillbrick received the William Allen White Children’s Book Awards, Gemeinhart for his book “The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise” and Phillbrick for his book “Wildfire.” Both books were chosen by school children across the state.
KVOE
Emporia native Brenda White serves as featured presenter for 15th Poetry on the Porch Sunday
For the 15th year, the Red Rocks State Historic Site played host to an afternoon of poetry and literary celebration Sunday. The 15th annual Poetry on the Porch, hosted by former Kansas Poet Laureate Kevin Rabas, saw recent award-winning poet Brenda White take to the porch as the featured presenter. White’s first book of poems, Blue Collar, recently won the Kansas Notable Book Award.
KVOE
Ross Dress for Less grand opening coming Saturday
The first of three new retailers coming to the Emporia Pavilions will open it’s doors to the public this weekend. A grand opening is planned for Ross Dress for Less Saturday at 9 am at 2724 West 24th Ave. Ross, Shoe Show and Marshalls were all announced as the second wave of retailers coming to the Pavilions after Hobby Lobby opened it’s doors back in 2017.
KVOE
Allen Veteran’s Fall Festival continues to grow in third year of event
Attendees from as far as 90 miles away from Allen attended the 3rd annual Allen Veteran’s Fall Festival on Saturday. Festivities included a breakfast, a poker run, a car show, a cornhole tournament, a dutch oven meal cookoff, craft booths, food, and old-fashioned gun fights along with a bank robbery to wrap up this year’s festivities.
Comments / 0