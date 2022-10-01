From disc golf to bike riding and some water activities, the 2022 Hetlinger Field Day had it all Tuesday afternoon. After a brief hiatus due to COVID-19, the event made its return, a bit later than planned, however, a slight delay did not dampen the spirits of Hetlinger clients, workers and local volunteers. Once again the field day was co-organized by Team Schnak Strong and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO