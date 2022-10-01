Lamar dominates on the road at Mcdonald County

Lamar won in incredible fashion over Mcdonald County 54-14 on the road.

The Tigers next game will be at home against the Nevada Tigers, October 7th at 7:00 pm.

The Mustangs will travel to Monett to face the Cubs next Friday, October 7th at 7:00 pm.

