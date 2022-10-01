Lamar dominates on the road at Mcdonald County
Lamar won in incredible fashion over Mcdonald County 54-14 on the road.
The Tigers next game will be at home against the Nevada Tigers, October 7th at 7:00 pm.
The Mustangs will travel to Monett to face the Cubs next Friday, October 7th at 7:00 pm.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.
Comments / 0