South Dakota’s Underwater Ghost Town in the Black Hills
Lake Pactola in the Black Hills supplies Rapid City with a lot of its water and is also a large part of the state's flood control plan. You may be thinking, "I didn't even know there was an underwater ghost town in South Dakota!" You're probably not alone, but- - surprise!
newscenter1.tv
Take a look at over 50 photos from the SD Mines-BHSU football game and LNI volleyball tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It was an exciting Saturday in local sports. Relive the excitement by checking out some of our favorite photos from the South Dakota Mines – Black Hills State football game, as well as, the Lakota Nation Invitational volleyball tournament.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Cruiser Car Show returns to downtown Rapid City for the 12th year
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Saturday, the Cruiser Car Show and Street Fair returned to downtown Rapid City for its 12th year. Hundreds turned out to see cars of all models, sizes, and ages, while enjoying local food trucks and live music at Main Street Square.
newscenter1.tv
27 PHOTOS: Classic cars and hot rods take over Black Hills Harley-Davidson in annual event
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 10th Annual Dakota Rods and Classics Fall Car and Motorcycle Cruiz-In took place on Saturday, with close to 150 cars and motorcycles lining the parking lot of Black Hills Harley-Davidson. Vehicles from several decades were featured, with races and raffles offering something for everyone....
newscenter1.tv
Rantapaa leads the Golddiggers to victory at the Prospector Bowl
DEADWOOD, S.D. – Lead-Deadwood scored early and often and defeated Custer at the 31st annual Prospector Bowl, 40-6. Ryan Rantapaa scored on a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give Lead-Deadwood the early lead. Then James Pierce returned an interception 60 yards for another Golddiggers’ touchdown in...
farmforum.net
Rapid City's billion-dollar beef plant deal may be falling through as company eyes other states
From cattlemen to council members, South Dakotans from many walks of life have watched as Western Legacy Development Corporation courted Rapid City officials with talks of building the nation's single-largest beef processing plant in their town. However, Rapid City officials told Farm Forum Wednesday plans to build a $1.1 billion...
kotatv.com
Yellow Jackets win 137th Black Hills Brawl
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Homestake Trophy is headed to Spearfish as the Black Hills State defeated South Dakota Mines in the 137th edition of the Black Hills Brawl. Ben Burns has the highlights from Saturday’s exciting matchup.
newscenter1.tv
4 things to do in the Rapid City area this weekend
The Blue Man Group is making a stop in Rapid City. Over 35 million people worldwide have experienced this smash hit phenomenon. Blue Man Group will be performing Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct 1 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater. While the...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Remember Ray Ring When You Think Of Noem’s Announcement
Maybe your jaw hit the floor, like mine did, when Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday morning that she has promised South Dakota families the largest tax cut in the state’s history by eliminating the sales tax on food. She made the announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City, surrounded...
KEVN
Despite delays, the Block 5 development is projected to break ground in a few weeks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Block 5 development happening downtown Rapid City was projected to start construction in September but due to unforeseen circumstances, the project is now being delayed. According to the Chief Operating Officer for Lloyd Companies, the delay was based on financials and issues at the...
kotatv.com
Temporary cuts in downtown parking concern business owners
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plans to renovate the parking garage on Main Street are in the works. But there are concerns about what the decrease in parking spaces could mean for downtown Rapid City businesses. Friday morning Rapid City’s community development and public works departments heard concerns about how...
newscenter1.tv
Top Stories of the Week: September 25-30
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
Deadwood casino, worker lose licenses for proxy bets
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A Deadwood casino and one of its top employees lost their licenses Wednesday for placing illegal proxy bets on sporting events through the casino and engaging in other related illegal activities. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming went into executive session to consider allegations against Toby Keehn, the owner of Mustang […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Old Navy plans to make positive impact on Rapid City community, opening Oct. 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Old Navy has announced its newest location will open in Rushmore Crossing, Rapid City. The store will host its grand opening on Oct. 1, at Rushmore Crossing, 1617 Eglin Street, Rapid City, SD 57701. The Old Navy team will be wearing pink for October Breast Cancer Awareness Month and will be joined by members of the Chamber of Commerce, the Police and Sheriff’s Departments, and other local figures. Old Navy employees will also collect donations from employees for Boots for the Homeless, a non-profit group that collects new and used clothing for homeless Vets in the community.
lincolnparishjournal.com
LSP lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest
Baton Rouge, LA – Following a sex crime investigation initiated by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, 44-year-old Kirk Thibodeaux has been charged with Hiring for Sexual Activity. Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has been placed...
farmforum.net
What we learned from the South Dakota gubernatorial debate
All three candidates for the governor's race in South Dakota met for the first and only time to debate the issues ahead of the November election on Friday night in Rapid City. Gov. Kristi Noem is seeking re-election for what could be her second term, but faces Democratic challenger state Rep. Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint. It's the only debate Noem has agreed to participate in.
KELOLAND TV
Missing 11-year-old girl last seen on Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in western South Dakota are asking for help in locating a missing girl. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Lei’Lynn Schierbeck was reported as a runaway on Monday. She was last seen on Friday, September 23 at 9 p.m. near N. Maple and Knollwood Drive in north-central Rapid City.
Black Hills Pioneer
Squirrel causes Whitewood grass fire
WHITEWOOD — A squirrel is the cause of Monday afternoon’s grass fire just east of Whitewood. DJ Werlinger, chief of the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department, said fire crews found the carcass of the squirrel after it touched an insulator and power line causing the line to arc with sparks falling to the grass below.
kotatv.com
Thefts at storage facilities spark warning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s an invasion of privacy, and a crime, that law enforcement officials say has been on the rise in the area. The Sturgis Police Department and Meade County Sheriff’s office are now warning people about an uptick in burglaries at area storage facilities. Theft has been a problem at storage units around the Northern Black Hills area.
mitchellnow.com
Woman dies following Sturgis Main Street fire
STURGIS, S.D. – A woman who was rescued from an early morning fire on Sturgis’ Main Street has succumbed to her injuries. The woman’s name hasn’t been officially released, although her friends on Facebook say Jessica Kerlin, owner of Unique to Antique, say she died Sunday from complications due to smoke inhalation.
