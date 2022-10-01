ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer, SD

newscenter1.tv

Rantapaa leads the Golddiggers to victory at the Prospector Bowl

DEADWOOD, S.D. – Lead-Deadwood scored early and often and defeated Custer at the 31st annual Prospector Bowl, 40-6. Ryan Rantapaa scored on a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give Lead-Deadwood the early lead. Then James Pierce returned an interception 60 yards for another Golddiggers’ touchdown in...
CUSTER, SD
kotatv.com

Yellow Jackets win 137th Black Hills Brawl

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Homestake Trophy is headed to Spearfish as the Black Hills State defeated South Dakota Mines in the 137th edition of the Black Hills Brawl. Ben Burns has the highlights from Saturday’s exciting matchup.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

4 things to do in the Rapid City area this weekend

The Blue Man Group is making a stop in Rapid City. Over 35 million people worldwide have experienced this smash hit phenomenon. Blue Man Group will be performing Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct 1 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater. While the...
RAPID CITY, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Remember Ray Ring When You Think Of Noem’s Announcement

Maybe your jaw hit the floor, like mine did, when Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday morning that she has promised South Dakota families the largest tax cut in the state’s history by eliminating the sales tax on food. She made the announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City, surrounded...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Temporary cuts in downtown parking concern business owners

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plans to renovate the parking garage on Main Street are in the works. But there are concerns about what the decrease in parking spaces could mean for downtown Rapid City businesses. Friday morning Rapid City’s community development and public works departments heard concerns about how...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Top Stories of the Week: September 25-30

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
RAPID CITY, SD
KX News

Deadwood casino, worker lose licenses for proxy bets

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A Deadwood casino and one of its top employees lost their licenses Wednesday for placing illegal proxy bets on sporting events through the casino and engaging in other related illegal activities. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming went into executive session to consider allegations against Toby Keehn, the owner of Mustang […]
DEADWOOD, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Old Navy plans to make positive impact on Rapid City community, opening Oct. 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Old Navy has announced its newest location will open in Rushmore Crossing, Rapid City. The store will host its grand opening on Oct. 1, at Rushmore Crossing, 1617 Eglin Street, Rapid City, SD 57701. The Old Navy team will be wearing pink for October Breast Cancer Awareness Month and will be joined by members of the Chamber of Commerce, the Police and Sheriff’s Departments, and other local figures. Old Navy employees will also collect donations from employees for Boots for the Homeless, a non-profit group that collects new and used clothing for homeless Vets in the community.
RAPID CITY, SD
lincolnparishjournal.com

LSP lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest

Baton Rouge, LA – Following a sex crime investigation initiated by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, 44-year-old Kirk Thibodeaux has been charged with Hiring for Sexual Activity. Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has been placed...
RAPID CITY, SD
farmforum.net

What we learned from the South Dakota gubernatorial debate

All three candidates for the governor's race in South Dakota met for the first and only time to debate the issues ahead of the November election on Friday night in Rapid City. Gov. Kristi Noem is seeking re-election for what could be her second term, but faces Democratic challenger state Rep. Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint. It's the only debate Noem has agreed to participate in.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing 11-year-old girl last seen on Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in western South Dakota are asking for help in locating a missing girl. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Lei’Lynn Schierbeck was reported as a runaway on Monday. She was last seen on Friday, September 23 at 9 p.m. near N. Maple and Knollwood Drive in north-central Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Squirrel causes Whitewood grass fire

WHITEWOOD — A squirrel is the cause of Monday afternoon’s grass fire just east of Whitewood. DJ Werlinger, chief of the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department, said fire crews found the carcass of the squirrel after it touched an insulator and power line causing the line to arc with sparks falling to the grass below.
WHITEWOOD, SD
kotatv.com

Thefts at storage facilities spark warning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s an invasion of privacy, and a crime, that law enforcement officials say has been on the rise in the area. The Sturgis Police Department and Meade County Sheriff’s office are now warning people about an uptick in burglaries at area storage facilities. Theft has been a problem at storage units around the Northern Black Hills area.
STURGIS, SD
mitchellnow.com

Woman dies following Sturgis Main Street fire

STURGIS, S.D. – A woman who was rescued from an early morning fire on Sturgis’ Main Street has succumbed to her injuries. The woman’s name hasn’t been officially released, although her friends on Facebook say Jessica Kerlin, owner of Unique to Antique, say she died Sunday from complications due to smoke inhalation.
STURGIS, SD

