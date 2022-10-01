Friday Football Fever (9-30-22)
WCIA — Highlights and scores from Friday Football Fever Week 6 with wins from Mahomet-Seymour, Prairie Central, Centennial, Central, Maroa-Forsyth, Shelbyville, Tuscola, Monticello, and ALAH.
Apollo
Charleston 27, Taylorville 8
Mt. Zion 39, Effingham 36 (OT)
Big Twelve
Centennial 49, Bloomington 14
Normal Community 50, Danville 43 (3OT)
Central 26, Peoria Notre Dame 8
Central Illinois
Tuscola 29, Clinton 7
St. Teresa 63, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 12
Central A&M 36, Warrensburg-Latham 0
Shelbyville 43, Meridian 0
Central State Eight
Jacksonville 48, Eisenhower 0
MacArthur 34, Springfield 28
Rochester 54, Southeast 6
Glenwood 56, Lanphier 14
Sacred Heart-Griffin 49, Normal U-High 7
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Ridgeview-Lexington 40, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12
Illini Prairie
Prairie Central 51, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8
Monticello 55, Rantoul 6
Bloomington Central Catholic 42, St. Joseph-Ogden 20
Unity 48, Pontiac 0
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 28, Sangamon Valley 12
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 63, Cerro Gordo-Bement 8
Cumberland 42, Villa Grove 14
Little Illini
Richland County 27, Paris 14
Sangamo
Athens 37, PORTA 8
Pleasant Plains 43, Pittsfield 12
Auburn 49, Riverton 19
Maroa-Forsyth 42, Olympia 20
Williamsville 48, New Berlin 14
South Central
Pana 42, Litchfield 8
Vermilion Valley (North)
Momence 22, Iroquois West 17
Vermilion Valley (South)
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 43, Salt Fork 42
Westville at Oakwood (Sat. 12p)
Non-Conference
Mahomet-Seymour 35, Quincy Notre Dame 10
