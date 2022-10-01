ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk hosts workshop for input on Ocean View transportation study

By Sydney Haulenbeek
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk Government is hosting their last workshop for community input on a transportation study on Monday, October 3, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the East Ocean View Community Center (9520 20th Bay Street).

This is the third and final round of public outreach to receive input on a transportation study of Ocean View Avenue corridor from Willoughby Spit to East Beach.

During the meeting, previous community input will be discussed, as will traffic operations analysis results, lane repurposing (bike lane) recommendations, and pedestrian crossing treatment recommendations.

Within the transportation study, the City of Norfolk is seeking to expand bike lanes between 1 st View Street Cape View Avenue as well as between 19 th Bay Street and Pretty Lake Avenue to complete a gap in the bicycle network.

The City of Norfolk has also received requests to improve pedestrian crossing and beach access at various locations along Ocean View Avenue, including parts of Willoughby Spit. Their focus is on:

  • Feasibility of expanding bicycle/scooter facilities and accommodating golf carts
  • Feasibility of a speed reduction
  • Improving pedestrian crossings and beach access

Registration for the event is not required. You can find out more here .

SUFFOLK, VA
