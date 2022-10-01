Twitter’s Status feature might be shaping up to be kind of useful. That is, if its latest update ends up sticking around. On Monday, Jane Manchun Wong tweeted an image of various status options that Twitter Status apparently now offers. While the image did include a few options that had already existed (such as “Spoiler Alert” and “Hot Take”), the image also shows that a number of new status options have appeared. And as Wong notes in her tweet, some of these new statuses include common Twitter slang phrases like “That’s it, that’s the Tweet,” and “Don’t @ me.”

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO