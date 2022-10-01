Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
When is the best time to post on Instagram?
Creating viral content is only half the battle when it comes to increasing engagement on your Instagram posts — timing is important too. Figuring out the best possible time to publish your IG posts in order to maximize the exposure they get is vital to the success of your posts. After all, it doesn’t matter how amazing your photos and videos are if your audience isn’t even around to see them and interact with them.
Digital Trends
More status options coming to Twitter, including ‘don’t @ me’
Twitter’s Status feature might be shaping up to be kind of useful. That is, if its latest update ends up sticking around. On Monday, Jane Manchun Wong tweeted an image of various status options that Twitter Status apparently now offers. While the image did include a few options that had already existed (such as “Spoiler Alert” and “Hot Take”), the image also shows that a number of new status options have appeared. And as Wong notes in her tweet, some of these new statuses include common Twitter slang phrases like “That’s it, that’s the Tweet,” and “Don’t @ me.”
Digital Trends
How to get Star Coins fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley
If you’ve spent any time with Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’re certain to have noticed that everything is, well, very expensive. Between upgrading various structures, purchasing furniture and clothes, and buying materials and items for the game’s myriad quests, you’re likely to be feeling the impact pretty hard in your wallet. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to build up a nice collection of Star Coins, and we’ve compiled a list for you to peruse here so that you can decide which method works best for you.
Digital Trends
Is the Apple Watch UItra too big? We took a bunch of photos to show you
We know what you’re thinking: Is the Apple Watch Ultra too big? It’s definitely bigger than the regular Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2, but does that mean there’s no way it’ll look sensible on your wrist?. Contents. How big is the Apple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Dead Space remake gameplay trailer showcases an enhanced horror experience
We finally got a glimpse of what’s to come with the new remake of the original Dead Space, simply titled Dead Space. The new trailer showcases a vastly upgraded game engine using the Frostbite engine and all-new gameplay improvements. Rumblings of a Dead Space remake started in 2021, as...
Digital Trends
Phantom Hellcat turns Devil May Cry into a theatrical production
“We wanted to make a game like what we played in our youth,” said Ironbird Creations studio head Alex Godlewska, about its debut project Phantom Hellcat. Described in Ironbird’s promotional materials as “Devil May Cry meets Nier: Automata, with a twist,” Phantom Hellcat is a stylish action game being built in Krakow, Poland. It was shown off-site at this year’s Penny Arcade Expo in Seattle, where I had the chance to interview Godlewska. She describes Hellcat as “pure” by design, as it deliberately avoids the inclusion of heavy RPG elements like leveling up or Soulslike mechanics. Instead, the focus is on combat and traversal, which attempts to make the player feel like they’re always in full control.
Digital Trends
No Man’s Sky 4.0 includes a ‘relaxed’ mode to ease in returning players
Hello Games is releasing No Man’s Sky version 4.0 alongside the Nintendo Switch release, and it will include a new “Relaxed” mode, making it less overwhelming for returning players. This mode, according to a report from PC Gamer, still offers the general sandbox experience, but with less...
Digital Trends
The famous Dyson bladeless fan is on sale at Walmart — save $200!
Dyson is the name behind some of the most popular tech products, so when we see Dyson deals, we know we have to share them because they’re too good to miss. Right now, Walmart is offering an incredible deal on the Dyson Pure Cool Like air purifier fan. Originally $500, you can bring one home today for only $300, saving you $200. If you’ve had one of these on your wishlist, now might the time to finally take the plunge.
Comments / 0