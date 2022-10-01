Read full article on original website
Hospital beds are full – but not with COVID-19 patients
When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand. On Sunday, the most recent data available, just 10...
Doctors Offices, Hospitals and Clinics Permanently Closing Amid Financial Woes
Medical offices have been quietly shutting down since the advent of COVID-19. Insurance company complexities have not helped. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, WUSF News, and Google.com.
Buy and Bust: After Platinum Health Took Control of Noble Sites, All Hospital Workers Were Fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.” Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news...
