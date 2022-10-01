ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

WSAZ

Halloween fun with Wolfe Mountain Entertainment

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wolfe Mountain is getting ready to host its 8th annual haunted house, Nightmare on Main Street. Dates are Oct 21-22, 27-29, and 31, 2022. It runs 7-9 p.m. and is $5 per person. Nightmare on Main Street is located at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment at 320 East...
POMEROY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Michael Mays

Michael Ray Mays, 59, of Ironton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 9, 1963, the son of Allen and the late Sharon (Edwards) Mays. He is survived by his father; a brother, Ronald (Hope) Mays,...
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Ironton Garden Club honors Yards of the Year

The Ironton Garden Club gave out its Yard of the Year awards in September. Recipients were Central Furniture, Ralph Kline and First United Methodist Church. Ironton Garden Club president Carolyn Carter said the club is the second oldest in Ohio and will celebrate its 98th anniversary in April 2023. She...
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

David Bowles

David “Rick” Richard Bowles, 67, of South Point, died Sept. 30, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte L. Clonch Bowles. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Myrtle Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, Kitts Hill, with Pastors Tim...
SOUTH POINT, OH
Ironton Tribune

Robert Barbour

Robert Lee “Bob” Barbour, 86, of Westfield, Indiana, formerly of Chesapeake, died Aug. 11, 2022, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis. There will be a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. Saturday at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 17632 State Route 243, Chesapeake. Hall...
CHESAPEAKE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Pomeroy community mourns long-time first responder

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – The Pomeroy Fire Department has announced the death of the longest-serving member in the department’s history, Howard B. Mullen. Mullen passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at the age of 94 after a nearly 70-year tenure at the fire department, the PVFD said. Mullen joined the PFD on Nov. 10, 1952, […]
POMEROY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Glenna Harper

Glenna June Harper, 86, of Kitts Hill, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Mrs. Harper was born June 3, 1936, in Kitts Hill, a daughter to the late Alvin Sr. and Daisy (Blankenship) Harper. Glenna was a member of Mamre Baptist Church and a member of the Kitts Hill Reunion...
KITTS HILL, OH
Ironton Tribune

Wanda Thacker

Wanda L. Thacker, 57, of Chesapeake, died Sunday Oct. 2, 2022, in The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday October 9, 2022 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held from 1–2 p.m. Sunday...
CHESAPEAKE, OH
WSAZ

New owners plan to continue Fred’s Pizza tradition

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - A popular restaurant in Wheelersburg is now under new ownership. On Sept. 30, Tim Wolfe and Brian Listerman became co-owners of Fred’s Pizza. The restaurant had been family-owned for 51 years. “Just the memories and all of the people that have such a fond connection...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
Ironton Tribune

Dragons, 4 individuals qualify for D2 district golf tournament

PORTSMOUTH — It was one-out-of-5 and 4-out-of-5 for local golfers at the Class AA sectional tournament. One team — the Fairland Dragons — and four individuals took all but one of the qualifying spots in next week’s district tournament. Gallipolis won the sectional title with a...
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Mark McCown: Pet crocodile could cause owner trouble

Dear Lawyer Mark: I have a baby pet crocodile that I picked up when I went down to Florida. Although it is small, it’s teeth are so sharp that I wear a special glove when I handle it so that it doesn’t bite me and cut into my hand.
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Veteran of Year to be announced in November

Nominations were taken and the Lawrence County Veteran of the Year has been chosen for 2022. This will be the fourth recipient for the program, which began in 2019. This year’s recipient will be announced to the public on Nov. 9, Lou Pyles, with the veterans program committee, said.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

St. Joseph’s Ford earns All-SOC golf honors

PORTSMOUTH — Eli Ford went back-to-back. For the second straight season, the St. Joseph Flyers sophomore golfer earn Southern Ohio Conference I honors at the league tournament last Thursday. Ford finished third among all golfers whether Division I or II as he fired a 79. South Webster won tournament...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Ironton Tribune

Lady Tigers fall short at D2 district golf tourney

CIRCLEVILLE — They woke up a little early from their dream. With hopes of a state tournament berth the dream, the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers first-ever district appearance ended on Tuesday in the Division 2 girls district golf tournament at Pickaway Country Club. The Southeast District has been cut...
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

SP girls shutout Greenup

LLOYD, Ky.— Jasmyn Jones made quick a “haul.”. Jones scored 4 goals or a haul as she led the South Point Lady Pointers to a 9-0 shutout over the Green County Lady Musketeers in a non-league soccer game on Thursday. “Our midfield did a great job of finding...
SOUTH POINT, OH

