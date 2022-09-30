Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
Watch Behati Prinsloo Support Adam Levine Backstage at Charity Event Amid Scandal (Exclusive)
Behati Prinsloo is standing by her husband, Adam Levine, in the wake of his cheating scandal. In exclusive ET footage, the couple was spotted backstage at The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation’s "The Event" fundraiser at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas over the weekend. The couple is seen...
WHAS 11
Kanye West Arrives at Balenciaga Fashion Show with Children Ahead of Walking the Runway
Family full of fashion! Kanye “Ye” West had his four kids on hand as he attended the Balenciaga spring/summer fashion show on Sunday in France. The 45-year-old rapper arrived with his and Kim Kardashian’s children, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, prior to the start of the show.
WHAS 11
Charli D'Amelio Details Nerves of Having Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker in 'DWTS' Audience (Exclusive)
Charli D'Amelio is a front runner on this season of Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean she's not feeling the pressure. Especially when some of her famous friends come out to show their support. The TikTok superstar and her pro partner, Mark Ballas, became the first couple to...
WHAS 11
'Firefly Lane' Season 2 Release Date and First Look Revealed
Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke are back for a supersized final season of Firefly Lane. On Monday, Netflix revealed the hourlong drama will be broken up into two parts for its second and last season, which will feature 16 episodes. Part 1, consisting of eight episodes, will drop Friday, Dec. 2 and Part 2, featuring the final eight, will premiere in 2023.
WHAS 11
Constance Wu Reveals She Was Committed to a Mental Hospital After 'Fresh Off the Boat' Twitter Backlash
Constance Wu's Twitter controversy landed her in the psych ward. In her new memoir, Making a Scene, the 40-year-old actress details the fallout of her 2019 tweets that lamented the season 6 renewal of her ABC sitcom, Fresh Off the Boat. In her memoir, Wu explains that "the numbers pointed...
WHAS 11
Shawn Mendes on How He's Feeling After Canceling His World Tour to Focus on His Health (Exclusive)
Shawn Mendes opened up about his mental health this week after the sudden cancellation of his Wonder World tour this summer, telling ET he now feels more relaxed ahead of the premiere of his new movie, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. "It doesn't feel like such high pressure," Mendes told ET's Rachel...
WHAS 11
'Bachelorette' Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar
Wedding bells will be ringing for Bachelorettealum Garrett Yrigoyen and his fiancée, Alex Farrar. The reality star took to Instagram Sunday to share a carousel of photos from his proposal on a boat in San Diego. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much...
WHAS 11
Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Support Kanye West at Balenciaga Show in Paris
Though Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian's romance is over, he's still getting some love from her famous family. The 45-year-old rapper surprised fans over the weekend when he walked in Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show. Sitting in the front row were his former sisters-in-law, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner....
WHAS 11
'Blue's Clues' Movie Trailer Brings Hosts Steve, Joe and Josh Together for NYC Adventure (Exclusive)
Blue's Clues is hitting the Big Apple in Blue's Big City Adventure and bringing some fan favorite faces along for the trip!. In the new trailer for Blue's first feature-length film, debuting exclusively with ET, Nickelodeon's beloved pup heads to New York City with Josh Dela Cruz. The trip quickly takes a turn when Josh realizes that he's forgotten his handy dandy notebook at home, while their animated household pals make the journey to track them down and return the notebook.
WHAS 11
Blake Shelton Posts Birthday Tribute to 'Beautiful Wife' Gwen Stefani -- See Her Reaction
Blake Shelton will take any reason to celebrate his wife, Gwen Stefani, and her birthday was the perfect opportunity for the 46-year-old country music singer to publicly gush over her. Not only did Shelton shower Stefani with affection on social media, he also made sure her day was filled with surprises.
WHAS 11
Mark Consuelos Pays Tribute to 'Sexy' Wife Kelly Ripa on Her 52nd Birthday
Mark Consuelos has a risqué birthday shout-out for his wife, Kelly Ripa! On Sunday, the Riverdale star celebrated the Live with Kelly and Ryan host on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Sexy!!! What a year of accomplishments. So proud of you.❤️❤️❤️,” Consuelos wrote next to a series of pictures of the birthday girl.
WHAS 11
Will Smith Speaks About Resilience in Rare Public Appearance to Promote 'Emancipation' Film
Will Smith is sharing an important message during a rare public appearance. Over the weekend, the 54-year-old actor stepped out for an advanced screening of his upcoming Apple Original Film, Emancipation, and addressed the crowd after the movie was shown to social impact leaders during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 51st Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.
WHAS 11
Kourtney Kardashian on Scott Disick's Future on 'The Kardashians'
Kourtney Kardashian was not here for ex Scott Disick's storyline in season 1 of Hulu's The Kardashians. Though the co-parents' past romance and post-split life has been documented for years on the family's first show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it rubbed Kourtney the wrong way when Scott's commentary was so heavily featured when discussing her romance with her now-husband, Travis Barker.
WHAS 11
Selma Blair Hopes to Return for 'Legally Blonde 3,' Gushes Over Reese Witherspoon's Support (Exclusive)
Selma Blair has high hopes for Legally Blonde 3! The actress, who played Elle Woods' nemesis-turned-bestie in the 2001 original, is opening up to ET about the next highly anticipated installment. "Legally Blonde is such a joy, such a technicolor classic now," Blair gushes to ET special correspondent -- and...
WHAS 11
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Reveal the 'Big Bang Theory' Episode That Started Their Real-Life Romance
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki are kissing and telling! The former Big Bang Theoryco-stars are opening up like never before about their on and off-screen romance as part of a new oral history on the iconic sitcom. In a joint interview for the book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive,...
WHAS 11
Billy Eichner on 'Bros' Disappointing Box Office Debut: 'Straight People' Just 'Didn't Show Up'
Billy Eichner is weighing in on the debut of his film Bros, and reflecting on why he thinks it didn't manage to rake in huge returns despite a stellar critical response. "Last night I snuck in and sat in the back of a sold out theater playing BROS in LA. The audience howled with laughter start to finish, burst into applause at the end, and some were wiping away tears as they walked out," Eichner write, as part of a series of tweets, on Sunday. "It was truly magical. Really. I am VERY proud of this movie."
WHAS 11
‘Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Starring Evan Peters Now One of Netflix’s Most Successful Series of All Time
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted true-crime series starring Evan Peters and Niecy Nash, is now one of Netflix’s most successful series of all time. The news comes just almost two weeks after it first debuted on Sept. 21, quickly garnering over 196 million hours of viewership within its first week.
WHAS 11
H.E.R. Details History-Making Casting As Belle in Upcoming 'Beauty and the Beast' Special (Exclusive)
H.E.R. is gearing up to show the world a new take on Belle. The singer and actress is set to play the iconic Disney princess in ABC's forthcoming live-action/animated Beauty and the Beastspecial, and she is looking forward to the experience. The celebrated musician performed at the charity gala The...
WHAS 11
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Having a Good Time,' Source Says
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are just having a good time. "Brad and Emily are hanging out and enjoy each other's company,” a source tells ET. “Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment. Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time."
WHAS 11
Adam Levine Makes First Public Appearance Since Cheating Scandal
Adam Levine isn't shying away from the spotlight. On Saturday, the 43-year-old singer made his first public appearance since finding himself at the center of a cheating scandal. Levine performed with his band, Maroon 5, for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's "The Event" fundraiser at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in...
