WHAS 11

'Firefly Lane' Season 2 Release Date and First Look Revealed

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke are back for a supersized final season of Firefly Lane. On Monday, Netflix revealed the hourlong drama will be broken up into two parts for its second and last season, which will feature 16 episodes. Part 1, consisting of eight episodes, will drop Friday, Dec. 2 and Part 2, featuring the final eight, will premiere in 2023.
WHAS 11

'Bachelorette' Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar

Wedding bells will be ringing for Bachelorettealum Garrett Yrigoyen and his fiancée, Alex Farrar. The reality star took to Instagram Sunday to share a carousel of photos from his proposal on a boat in San Diego. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much...
WHAS 11

'Blue's Clues' Movie Trailer Brings Hosts Steve, Joe and Josh Together for NYC Adventure (Exclusive)

Blue's Clues is hitting the Big Apple in Blue's Big City Adventure and bringing some fan favorite faces along for the trip!. In the new trailer for Blue's first feature-length film, debuting exclusively with ET, Nickelodeon's beloved pup heads to New York City with Josh Dela Cruz. The trip quickly takes a turn when Josh realizes that he's forgotten his handy dandy notebook at home, while their animated household pals make the journey to track them down and return the notebook.
WHAS 11

Mark Consuelos Pays Tribute to 'Sexy' Wife Kelly Ripa on Her 52nd Birthday

Mark Consuelos has a risqué birthday shout-out for his wife, Kelly Ripa! On Sunday, the Riverdale star celebrated the Live with Kelly and Ryan host on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Sexy!!! What a year of accomplishments. So proud of you.❤️❤️❤️,” Consuelos wrote next to a series of pictures of the birthday girl.
WHAS 11

Will Smith Speaks About Resilience in Rare Public Appearance to Promote 'Emancipation' Film

Will Smith is sharing an important message during a rare public appearance. Over the weekend, the 54-year-old actor stepped out for an advanced screening of his upcoming Apple Original Film, Emancipation, and addressed the crowd after the movie was shown to social impact leaders during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 51st Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.
WHAS 11

Kourtney Kardashian on Scott Disick's Future on 'The Kardashians'

Kourtney Kardashian was not here for ex Scott Disick's storyline in season 1 of Hulu's The Kardashians. Though the co-parents' past romance and post-split life has been documented for years on the family's first show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it rubbed Kourtney the wrong way when Scott's commentary was so heavily featured when discussing her romance with her now-husband, Travis Barker.
WHAS 11

Billy Eichner on 'Bros' Disappointing Box Office Debut: 'Straight People' Just 'Didn't Show Up'

Billy Eichner is weighing in on the debut of his film Bros, and reflecting on why he thinks it didn't manage to rake in huge returns despite a stellar critical response. "Last night I snuck in and sat in the back of a sold out theater playing BROS in LA. The audience howled with laughter start to finish, burst into applause at the end, and some were wiping away tears as they walked out," Eichner write, as part of a series of tweets, on Sunday. "It was truly magical. Really. I am VERY proud of this movie."
WHAS 11

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Having a Good Time,' Source Says

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are just having a good time. "Brad and Emily are hanging out and enjoy each other's company,” a source tells ET. “Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment. Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time."
WHAS 11

Adam Levine Makes First Public Appearance Since Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine isn't shying away from the spotlight. On Saturday, the 43-year-old singer made his first public appearance since finding himself at the center of a cheating scandal. Levine performed with his band, Maroon 5, for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's "The Event" fundraiser at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in...
