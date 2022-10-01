ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ironton Tribune

Michael Mays

Michael Ray Mays, 59, of Ironton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 9, 1963, the son of Allen and the late Sharon (Edwards) Mays. He is survived by his father; a brother, Ronald (Hope) Mays,...
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Leona Freeman

Leona June Freeman, 78, of South Point, went to be with Jesus on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. She was born March 7, 1944, in Ironton, a daughter of the late Roosevelt and Clara Kibbey York. She was a saint, a homemaker and a member of Christ Temple Church. She loved...
SOUTH POINT, OH
Ironton Tribune

David Bowles

David “Rick” Richard Bowles, 67, of South Point, died Sept. 30, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte L. Clonch Bowles. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Myrtle Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, Kitts Hill, with Pastors Tim...
SOUTH POINT, OH
Ironton Tribune

Dragons, 4 individuals qualify for D2 district golf tournament

PORTSMOUTH — It was one-out-of-5 and 4-out-of-5 for local golfers at the Class AA sectional tournament. One team — the Fairland Dragons — and four individuals took all but one of the qualifying spots in next week’s district tournament. Gallipolis won the sectional title with a...
IRONTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Chesapeake, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Ironton, OH
Government
City
Ashland, OH
City
Kitts Hill, OH
City
Ironton, OH
City
Huntington, OH
City
Waterloo, OH
City
Wheelersburg, OH
Ironton Tribune

Robert Barbour

Robert Lee “Bob” Barbour, 86, of Westfield, Indiana, formerly of Chesapeake, died Aug. 11, 2022, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis. There will be a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. Saturday at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 17632 State Route 243, Chesapeake. Hall...
CHESAPEAKE, OH
Ironton Tribune

Wanda Thacker

Wanda L. Thacker, 57, of Chesapeake, died Sunday Oct. 2, 2022, in The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday October 9, 2022 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held from 1–2 p.m. Sunday...
CHESAPEAKE, OH
Ironton Tribune

St. Joseph’s Ford earns All-SOC golf honors

PORTSMOUTH — Eli Ford went back-to-back. For the second straight season, the St. Joseph Flyers sophomore golfer earn Southern Ohio Conference I honors at the league tournament last Thursday. Ford finished third among all golfers whether Division I or II as he fired a 79. South Webster won tournament...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man accused in Pomeroy, Mason murders in Meigs County court

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – A man accused in a double murder spanning two states was in court today for charges connected to one of the deaths. Wayne Leib was arraigned in Meigs County Court this morning, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 on aggravated murder charges for the Friday, Sept. 30 shooting death of 62-year-old Dwayne Qualls. […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Adams
Williamson Daily News

State funds awarded to former Braidy mill project returned; land donated

ASHLAND — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has secured the return of $15 million in state funds awarded by former Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration for a proposed billion-dollar aluminum mill that never materialized. Meanwhile, the land planned for development in Boyd and Greenup counties will be donated back to...
KENTUCKY STATE
Ironton Tribune

SP girls shutout Greenup

LLOYD, Ky.— Jasmyn Jones made quick a “haul.”. Jones scored 4 goals or a haul as she led the South Point Lady Pointers to a 9-0 shutout over the Green County Lady Musketeers in a non-league soccer game on Thursday. “Our midfield did a great job of finding...
SOUTH POINT, OH
Ironton Tribune

Lady Tigers fall short at D2 district golf tourney

CIRCLEVILLE — They woke up a little early from their dream. With hopes of a state tournament berth the dream, the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers first-ever district appearance ended on Tuesday in the Division 2 girls district golf tournament at Pickaway Country Club. The Southeast District has been cut...
IRONTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati Reds#Fm Radio#Radio Broadcasting
Ironton Tribune

Ironton Garden Club honors Yards of the Year

The Ironton Garden Club gave out its Yard of the Year awards in September. Recipients were Central Furniture, Ralph Kline and First United Methodist Church. Ironton Garden Club president Carolyn Carter said the club is the second oldest in Ohio and will celebrate its 98th anniversary in April 2023. She...
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Salvation Army is taking Angel Tree Applications

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many people don’t start thinking about the December holiday season until after the Trick-or-Treat or Thanksgiving, but the Salvation Army is getting to work now to make sure children in our region have a happy holiday. Applications can now be taken for this year’s Angel...
CHARLESTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Greenup sheriff to have safety check points

GREENUP, Ky. — The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting periodic traffic. safety checkpoints throughout Greenup County as approved by the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office policy and procedure manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio – SWAT Executed Drug Bust in Portsmouth Arrests One

Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Cincinnati, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 9:11am. on September 30th, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSAZ

New owners plan to continue Fred’s Pizza tradition

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - A popular restaurant in Wheelersburg is now under new ownership. On Sept. 30, Tim Wolfe and Brian Listerman became co-owners of Fred’s Pizza. The restaurant had been family-owned for 51 years. “Just the memories and all of the people that have such a fond connection...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
Ironton Tribune

Blue Devils hold on to edge Hornets in OVC showdown

COAL GROVE — It was very much a war Friday night and Coal Grove won the battles. However, despite wining the battles, the Hornets unfortunately lost the war on Friday night as the Gallipolis Blue Devils remained undefeated with a 36-33 win. Coal Grove held the advantage in total...
COAL GROVE, OH
WOWK 13 News

New skate park coming to Hurricane, West Virginia

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – The City of Hurricane is getting a new skate park. City officials made the announcement Monday, Oct. 3. The skate park will be located in a section of the Hurricane City Park off of Teays Valley Road. The City says they’ve spent the last year and a half saving funds to […]
HURRICANE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy