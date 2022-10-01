Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ironton Tribune
Michael Mays
Michael Ray Mays, 59, of Ironton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 9, 1963, the son of Allen and the late Sharon (Edwards) Mays. He is survived by his father; a brother, Ronald (Hope) Mays,...
Ironton Tribune
Leona Freeman
Leona June Freeman, 78, of South Point, went to be with Jesus on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. She was born March 7, 1944, in Ironton, a daughter of the late Roosevelt and Clara Kibbey York. She was a saint, a homemaker and a member of Christ Temple Church. She loved...
Ironton Tribune
David Bowles
David “Rick” Richard Bowles, 67, of South Point, died Sept. 30, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte L. Clonch Bowles. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Myrtle Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, Kitts Hill, with Pastors Tim...
Ironton Tribune
Dragons, 4 individuals qualify for D2 district golf tournament
PORTSMOUTH — It was one-out-of-5 and 4-out-of-5 for local golfers at the Class AA sectional tournament. One team — the Fairland Dragons — and four individuals took all but one of the qualifying spots in next week’s district tournament. Gallipolis won the sectional title with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ironton Tribune
Robert Barbour
Robert Lee “Bob” Barbour, 86, of Westfield, Indiana, formerly of Chesapeake, died Aug. 11, 2022, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis. There will be a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. Saturday at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 17632 State Route 243, Chesapeake. Hall...
Ironton Tribune
Wanda Thacker
Wanda L. Thacker, 57, of Chesapeake, died Sunday Oct. 2, 2022, in The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday October 9, 2022 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held from 1–2 p.m. Sunday...
Ironton Tribune
St. Joseph’s Ford earns All-SOC golf honors
PORTSMOUTH — Eli Ford went back-to-back. For the second straight season, the St. Joseph Flyers sophomore golfer earn Southern Ohio Conference I honors at the league tournament last Thursday. Ford finished third among all golfers whether Division I or II as he fired a 79. South Webster won tournament...
Man accused in Pomeroy, Mason murders in Meigs County court
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – A man accused in a double murder spanning two states was in court today for charges connected to one of the deaths. Wayne Leib was arraigned in Meigs County Court this morning, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 on aggravated murder charges for the Friday, Sept. 30 shooting death of 62-year-old Dwayne Qualls. […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Williamson Daily News
State funds awarded to former Braidy mill project returned; land donated
ASHLAND — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has secured the return of $15 million in state funds awarded by former Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration for a proposed billion-dollar aluminum mill that never materialized. Meanwhile, the land planned for development in Boyd and Greenup counties will be donated back to...
Ironton Tribune
SP girls shutout Greenup
LLOYD, Ky.— Jasmyn Jones made quick a “haul.”. Jones scored 4 goals or a haul as she led the South Point Lady Pointers to a 9-0 shutout over the Green County Lady Musketeers in a non-league soccer game on Thursday. “Our midfield did a great job of finding...
Ironton Tribune
Simpson sets new RH soccer scoring record; Redmen beat Portsmouth, New Boston
PEDRO — Sam I am, and I am the career leader. Rock Hill senior Sam Simpson had a haul as he scored 4 goals which enabled him to set the all-time soccer scoring record as the Redmen beat the Portsmouth Trojans 9-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday.
Ironton Tribune
Lady Tigers fall short at D2 district golf tourney
CIRCLEVILLE — They woke up a little early from their dream. With hopes of a state tournament berth the dream, the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers first-ever district appearance ended on Tuesday in the Division 2 girls district golf tournament at Pickaway Country Club. The Southeast District has been cut...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ironton Tribune
Ironton Garden Club honors Yards of the Year
The Ironton Garden Club gave out its Yard of the Year awards in September. Recipients were Central Furniture, Ralph Kline and First United Methodist Church. Ironton Garden Club president Carolyn Carter said the club is the second oldest in Ohio and will celebrate its 98th anniversary in April 2023. She...
WSAZ
Salvation Army is taking Angel Tree Applications
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many people don’t start thinking about the December holiday season until after the Trick-or-Treat or Thanksgiving, but the Salvation Army is getting to work now to make sure children in our region have a happy holiday. Applications can now be taken for this year’s Angel...
Ironton Tribune
Greenup sheriff to have safety check points
GREENUP, Ky. — The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting periodic traffic. safety checkpoints throughout Greenup County as approved by the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office policy and procedure manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio – SWAT Executed Drug Bust in Portsmouth Arrests One
Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Cincinnati, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 9:11am. on September 30th, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
New owners plan to continue Fred’s Pizza tradition
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - A popular restaurant in Wheelersburg is now under new ownership. On Sept. 30, Tim Wolfe and Brian Listerman became co-owners of Fred’s Pizza. The restaurant had been family-owned for 51 years. “Just the memories and all of the people that have such a fond connection...
Ironton Tribune
Blue Devils hold on to edge Hornets in OVC showdown
COAL GROVE — It was very much a war Friday night and Coal Grove won the battles. However, despite wining the battles, the Hornets unfortunately lost the war on Friday night as the Gallipolis Blue Devils remained undefeated with a 36-33 win. Coal Grove held the advantage in total...
New skate park coming to Hurricane, West Virginia
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – The City of Hurricane is getting a new skate park. City officials made the announcement Monday, Oct. 3. The skate park will be located in a section of the Hurricane City Park off of Teays Valley Road. The City says they’ve spent the last year and a half saving funds to […]
Ohio murder suspect also ‘person of interest’ in possible West Virginia homicide case
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man charged with aggravated murder in Meigs County, Ohio is also a person of interest in a possible homicide investigation in Mason County, West Virginia. Friday night, 62-year-old Dwayne Qualls was found dead with a gunshot wound at his home in Pomeroy. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says that Wayne Leib […]
Comments / 0