Ohio State

sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

OHIO – Below is a collection of field reports from officers stationed all over Ohio, some in Southern Ohio. On the opening day of early waterfowl hunting season, State Wildlife Officers Chad Grote and Tyler Eldred, assigned to Marion and Morrow counties, respectively, worked at Big Island Wildlife Area alongside Wildlife Law Operations Manager Josh Shields. They contacted multiple hunters and issued summonses for hunting teal before sunrise, hunting with an unplugged shotgun, hunting without an Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp, and taking wood ducks during the closed season. Seven individuals were found guilty in Marion Municipal Court for various violations. They paid a combined total of $2,016 in fines and court costs. Additionally, they were each sentenced to 30 days in jail suspended with the stipulation that they do not violate Ohio law for the next two years.
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Department of Aging announces launch of state plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Aging announced the launch of Ohio’s 2023-26 State Plan on Aging on Oct. 3. The ODA is required to submit a state plan on aging periodically to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration. Approval of the state...
Fox 19

Doug Evans ordered to pay $550K for illegal waste dumping

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says Newtown business owner Doug Evans who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites - dumping that may have polluted the Little Miami River – will now now pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and clean up his mess.
wosu.org

Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock

They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
WHIO Dayton

Ohio Burn Ban in effect through November; How these rules may affect you

Enon-Mad River Township Fire and EMS is reminding everyone of the upcoming Burn Ban that is in effect until the end of November, according to their social media page. People who plan to conduct open burning should be aware of the rules that might affect them, ODNR said. Individuals could be held liable for damages caused by a fire they started themselves.
Jake Wells

State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
Cleveland.com

New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views

LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
Record-Herald

Voter registration deadline quickly approaching

The voter registration deadline is quickly approaching ahead of the general election next month. Election Day will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8 this year. Tuesday, Oct. 11 is the deadline this year for registration. This includes in-person, online, and mailed registration options. Online voter registration and registration updates are an...
WHIZ

Governor Announces Funding for ODVN

Transitions in Muskingum County will share part of $6.7m going to support the work of of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network. Governor Mike DeWine announced the funding on Monday. ODVN will use $5.1m of the grant funding to implement a mobile advocacy and health care project in partnership with the...
Cleveland.com

It’s time to put a woman behind the wheel in Ohio

Ladies of Ohio, it is about time we stand up and have our voices heard. Current Ohio state legislators are following their own agendas ... not listening to the Ohioans who put them in office. They have compromised the safety of all citizens (especially our children) by loosening gun laws. Voting rights are jeopardized. Environmental protection laws are being dismantled. The need for clean energy production is being laughed at. Most of all, reproductive rights are being stripped from us.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio natives survey losses following Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The road to recovery is just beginning for Hurricane Ian victims, who are finally starting to see how bad the damage really is. Central Ohio natives currently living in southwest Florida rode out the storm in their homes, with one saying it was the most terrifying experience of her life. The […]

