sciotopost.com
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
OHIO – Below is a collection of field reports from officers stationed all over Ohio, some in Southern Ohio. On the opening day of early waterfowl hunting season, State Wildlife Officers Chad Grote and Tyler Eldred, assigned to Marion and Morrow counties, respectively, worked at Big Island Wildlife Area alongside Wildlife Law Operations Manager Josh Shields. They contacted multiple hunters and issued summonses for hunting teal before sunrise, hunting with an unplugged shotgun, hunting without an Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp, and taking wood ducks during the closed season. Seven individuals were found guilty in Marion Municipal Court for various violations. They paid a combined total of $2,016 in fines and court costs. Additionally, they were each sentenced to 30 days in jail suspended with the stipulation that they do not violate Ohio law for the next two years.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Department of Aging announces launch of state plan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Aging announced the launch of Ohio’s 2023-26 State Plan on Aging on Oct. 3. The ODA is required to submit a state plan on aging periodically to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration. Approval of the state...
Ohio medical marijuana patients still unhappy with prices, though Michigan’s cannabis market may influence their expectations
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new Ohio State University study found that for the first time a majority of patients are satisfied with Ohio’s medical marijuana program. Prices, though, appear to still be a drawback, with patients saying they believe it still costs too much for medical marijuana in Ohio.
Ohio bill would allow vets to teach without background in education
A new bill in the Ohio Senate that is aiming to curb the teacher shortage by allowing veterans to become educators without having a background in education is leaving veterans and educators concerned.
Is collecting 2020 income taxes by Ohio cities an illegal seizure under the 4th Amendment? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A judge last week ordered Cleveland to refund income taxes for a doctor working remotely during the pandemic, leaving many other Ohioans who worked from home in 2020 wondering what it means for them. We’re asking if taxing people who don’t work or live in your city...
Competitors outraged after anglers caught cheating in Ohio walleye tournament
The world of competitive fishing, where anglers battle for cash and prizes, is being rocked by a cheating scandal that unfolded at a tournament in Cleveland on Saturday.
Fox 19
Doug Evans ordered to pay $550K for illegal waste dumping
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says Newtown business owner Doug Evans who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites - dumping that may have polluted the Little Miami River – will now now pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and clean up his mess.
wosu.org
Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock
They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
WHIO Dayton
Ohio Burn Ban in effect through November; How these rules may affect you
Enon-Mad River Township Fire and EMS is reminding everyone of the upcoming Burn Ban that is in effect until the end of November, according to their social media page. People who plan to conduct open burning should be aware of the rules that might affect them, ODNR said. Individuals could be held liable for damages caused by a fire they started themselves.
State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money
money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
Ohio Department of Health: Nearly 87% of abortions in state last year were performed in first trimester
COLUMBUS, Ohio – While Ohio and the rest of the country debate the legality of abortion, a new Ohio Department of Health report shows that nearly nine out of 10 abortions performed in 2021 occurred during the first trimester. The report shows that 60.4% were conducted in the first...
spectrumnews1.com
Most Ohioans want recreational marijuana legalized, with the majority over 35, Spectrum News/Siena College poll shows
OHIO — A majority of Ohioans support legalizing recreational marijuana, with the highest level of support not coming from Ohio’s youngest voters. Ohioans 35 to 49 showed the greatest interest in legalizing recreational marijuana, with 81% in support followed by Ohioans 18 to 34 at 76%. That’s according...
spectrumnews1.com
ODNR unveils plans to turn abandoned mine land into campground for The Wilds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources unveiled plans on Monday to transform abandoned mine land along the I-70 corridor into a campground for the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's The Wilds. What You Need To Know. While guests at The Wilds have options to stay the night...
Record-Herald
Voter registration deadline quickly approaching
The voter registration deadline is quickly approaching ahead of the general election next month. Election Day will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8 this year. Tuesday, Oct. 11 is the deadline this year for registration. This includes in-person, online, and mailed registration options. Online voter registration and registration updates are an...
WHIZ
Governor Announces Funding for ODVN
Transitions in Muskingum County will share part of $6.7m going to support the work of of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network. Governor Mike DeWine announced the funding on Monday. ODVN will use $5.1m of the grant funding to implement a mobile advocacy and health care project in partnership with the...
It’s time to put a woman behind the wheel in Ohio
Ladies of Ohio, it is about time we stand up and have our voices heard. Current Ohio state legislators are following their own agendas ... not listening to the Ohioans who put them in office. They have compromised the safety of all citizens (especially our children) by loosening gun laws. Voting rights are jeopardized. Environmental protection laws are being dismantled. The need for clean energy production is being laughed at. Most of all, reproductive rights are being stripped from us.
Ohio natives survey losses following Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The road to recovery is just beginning for Hurricane Ian victims, who are finally starting to see how bad the damage really is. Central Ohio natives currently living in southwest Florida rode out the storm in their homes, with one saying it was the most terrifying experience of her life. The […]
Ohio anti-abortion group says it has no plans to ban women seeking procedure out of state
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sunday marked 100 days since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade. The court ordered hold on Ohio's abortion ban will end on Oct. 12, and the state's Heartbeat Law, which bans abortion at six weeks of pregnancy, will take effect. Ohio lawmakers won't return...
