Fans couldn’t believe the size of college football referee Christian Watson during Thursday night’s game

By Anthony Wood
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
THIS college football referee likely doesn't have to deal with much back chat.

Refereeing can be a thankless task, but for Christian Watson, it seems unlikely he will have to deal with any players back chatting him any time soon.

Watson also referees Division 1 baseball and basketball Credit: ESPN
Fans were left wondering why Watson wasn't suiting up as a player Credit: ESPN

This is because as many watching BYU's 38-16 win over Utah State on Thursday night may have noticed, Watson appears to have been hitting the gym.

Former BYU punter Jonny Linehan tweeted: "I was yelling about a lot of calls at the game but now I see this dude up and close I would like to publicly admit I was wrong and I’m sorry."

ESPN reporter Harry Lyles Jr. also waded in, captioning his retweet: "this didn’t make the broadcast, but before kickoff watson told me he hit 405 for 12 on the bench that morning"

And fans were equally impressed by the jacked referee.

One person commented: "Good god, he needs to suit up for someone. Man’s is too damn big to be a ref"

While others took the opportunity to poke fun at Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson: "when they said christian watson was a good blocking WR this wasn't what they meant"

Back in 2019, Watson was dubbed "the Bo Jackson of referees" on The Crown Refs Podcast as he also referees Division 1 basketball and baseball.

