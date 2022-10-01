ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodie Turner-Smith dazzles in a deeply plunging cut-out black sequin gown as she leads the stars at the White Noise premiere at New York Film Festival

By Brenda Dennehy For Mailonline, Justin Enriquez For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

Jodie Turner-Smith turned heads in a stunning busty gown as she attended the premiere of White Noise on the opening night the New York Film Festival on Friday.

The actress, 36, dazzled in the dramatic number which had an extreme daring plunging neckline and cut-out detail across her midriff.

The British born star flashed much skin in the head-turning number as she arrived in style to the Lincoln Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295MtN_0iHc2akZ00
Gorgeous: Jodie Turner-Smith turned heads in a stunning busty gown as she attended the premiere of White Noise at the opening night the New York Film Festival on Friday

Jodie further added to her glamorous look by wearing a dramatic bow around her neck.

The Queen & Slim actress accessorised with a pair of diamond encrusted earrings and several statement piece rings.

She showed off a new hair colour to her buzzed locks as they were dyed dark purple.

Jodie accentuated her natural looks with complementary make-up contrasted by a dramatic swipe of plum lipstick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LqLWb_0iHc2akZ00
Stepping out: The British born star flashed much skin in a head-turning number as she arrived in style to the Lincoln Center
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZq62_0iHc2akZ00
Shining bright: The 36-year-old actress dazzled in the dramatic number which had an extreme daring plunging neckline and cut-out detail
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMluI_0iHc2akZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kdmgi_0iHc2akZ00
Stylish: Jodie further added to her glamorous look by wearing a dramatic bow around her neck

Not seen on the outing was her husband of nearly three years, actor Joshua Jackson, as they have a daughter together who was born in April 2020.

No doubt it is an exciting time as it was announced earlier this month that she would be joining the new Star Wars TV series The Acolyt.

According to Deadline , the actress is currently finalising a deal to join Amandla Stenberg in the series - with no details yet released on either of the characters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bJJnj_0iHc2akZ00
Smart! Jodie's co-star Adam Driver looked smart in a black suit and tie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E4YUL_0iHc2akZ00
Glam: Director Greta Gerwig opted for a chic black maxi dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16yEn9_0iHc2akZ00
Cast: May Nivola, Sam Nivola and Raffey Cassidy posed for pictures together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p79mn_0iHc2akZ00
Line-up: (L-R) David Heyman, Danny Elfman, Lars Eidinger, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, May Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, Sam Nivola, Raffey Cassidy, Don Cheadle and Adam Driver

The show was first announced back in April 2020, when director Leslye Headland came on board to spearhead the series.

It was described as, 'a female-centric series that takes place in a different part of the Star Wars timeline than other projects.'

The project is set to film in London later this year. with Amandla the only confirmed star as of yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fBmxE_0iHc2akZ00
Loved-up: Not seen on the outing was her husband of nearly three years, actor Joshua Jackson, as they have a daughter together who was born in April 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2jeT_0iHc2akZ00
New addition: No doubt it is an exciting time as it was announced earlier this month that she would be joining the new Star Wars TV series The Acolyt, via Deadline

