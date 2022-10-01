Read full article on original website
Amazon Prime Day Returns Next Week— Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before You Shop
In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters — and now the e-commerce giant hopes to compete with both with another two-day shopping event this year. After returning to its traditional July dates earlier this year, Amazon is introducing Prime Early Access, a new two-day pre-holiday shopping event that will take place Oct. 11 and 12 exclusively for members. The company says the fall blowout will include “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items” across every category as well as big...
12 Cozy Sweater Deals We’re Shopping Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
After long days in the sunshine, colder temperatures have a tendency to sneak up on us. One moment you’re frolicking in Central Park and then the next it’s covered in snow. To avoid the freak out of the changing seasons, it’s high time to get a new assortment of cozy sweaters. Fortunately, thanks to Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, finding a new sweater is easy and affordable. With a wide range of styles, pricing, and shipping options, Amazon is the place to be for fall sweater finds.
I’m a Picky Shopper, but Even I Can’t Resist These Fashion Deals From Amazon’s Early Access Sale
I’m really not a picky person. In fact, I’m very open to trying (most) foods; I love exploring new places, whether that’s a strenuous hiking trail or a new part of the city. You name it, I’m up for it. But I do start to get a bit difficult when I’m shopping. What can I say? My taste has evolved quite a bit as I’ve gotten older, and even more so since I started working in fashion. That butterflies-in-my-stomach feeling I used to get when I spotted something I really wanted doesn’t appear all too often anymore — unless I find a really special piece. Then, I feel all the flutters. And guess what? I feel all the flutters right now looking at the pieces that are included in Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
I’m Ditching Denim for These Size-Inclusive Pull-On Pants — and They’re on Sale With Our Secret Code
Wearing jeans has always felt like a hassle for me, but now pulling on denim has become especially cumbersome after working from home for over two years. Of course, I have my go-to comfy, stretchy pairs, but sometimes I just wish I could wear joggers 24/7 and get away with it. Unfortunately, joggers just don’t make for put-together outfits — until I found a pair of pants that feel like joggers, but look like slacks.
Bella Hadid's Hip Cutouts Gave Black Work Pants a Super-Sexy Twist
If black dress pants are part of your officewear rotation (and they probably are), adding a little bit of sparkle can be just the thing to give them a bit more razzle-dazzle. But Bella Hadid took it one step further on the Stella McCartney runway while modeling the superstar designer's latest collection. For her turn on the catwalk, Hadid's outfit combined a very demure and sedate vest with coordinating pants, only instead of being a humdrum workwear workhorse, her pants included floral-inspired rhinestone-encrusted cutouts on each hip.
Bella Hadid's Impromptu Photoshoot With Emily Ratajkowski Included Itty Bitty Bras and the Lowest Rise Skirts
We already know Bella Hadid is a woman of many talents (supermodel! Actress! Style extraordinaire!), but now, she’s dipping her toes into a whole new venture: behind-the-scenes photography. On Wednesday, the model shared a series of photos detailing an inside look at Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week presentation, and Bella’s friend and fellow model, Emily Ratajkowski, was more than happy to participate in the impromptu shoot.
Zendaya Layered a Completely See-Through Catsuit Over Nothing But Black Short Shorts
While Zendaya is no stranger to (deservingly) stealing the spotlight almost anytime she steps out, the actress’s latest look — aka all-sheer everything during Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2023 show on Sunday — very much rivaled the designer ensembles that came down the runway in front of her.
Hilary Swank Wants to Slow Down Fast News and Fast Fashion
Without missing a beat, Hilary Swank knows that people will see her new show, Alaska Daily, and presume it's just another "White Savior" storyline. She is, after all, playing a white journalist who finds herself embroiled in the cold case of a missing indigenous woman in Anchorage, Alaska, shortly after losing her job at a big city newspaper. The two-time Academy Award winner also knows that she has the opportunity to give viewers something very, very different — and it's exactly what she's doing. By bringing the stories of indigenous people to the forefront (in good company, she adds, with shows like Reservation Dogs and Rutherford Falls on the air), she knows that they can take the spotlight.
Reese Witherspoon Paired a Risky Rainy Day Shoe With the Jeans Jennifer Aniston Also Loves
It’s been raining (nay, pouring) nonstop in New York City, but based on some of the celebrity looks we’ve seen in recent days, you wouldn’t even know that the streets are filled with puddles. Why? Because of the unexpected, not-so-rain-friendly footwear we’re spotting. Take Reese Witherspoon’s...
The 10 Best Highlighters of 2022 for Ultimate Glow
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Everyone’s skin is different. But we can all probably agree on one thing: we all want it to look hydrated and glowing. And one way to enhance your natural glow (or even just fake it) is to use a highlighter, which mimics the look of light hitting the face when used in the right spots.
Rizos Curls Founder Julissa Prado Created the Line to Celebrate Natural Hair
Julissa Prado first wore her natural curls to school at 15. As with many others who have gone through curl journeys, this was a moment she thought about and planned for months. Up until then, she had mainly been wearing her hair straight or pulled back into a gelled updo — and the people whose hair she would do as well typically asked for the same.
