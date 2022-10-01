Read full article on original website
Sooner Football Breakdown Versus TCU
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown the Sooners game against TCU with Dusty Dvoracek. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
Jones Spoils Crossings Homecoming, 20-10
The Jones Longhorns played spoiler to the Crossings Christian School homecoming game on Friday night, 20-10. The Knights fall to 2-2 on the season. They face Bethel following a bye week. The Longhorns picked up their 2nd win of the season to move to 2-3. They play Luther on October...
COLUMN: Realistically, How Soon Can Brent Venables Fix What's Wrong at Oklahoma?
Players, coaches and recruits say they have his back, but the first-year head coach presides over a program wracked with both injuries and catastrophically bad defense.
How Close is Oklahoma to Playing Physical Football? 'Not Very,' Brent Venables Says
TCU took the fight to the Sooners on Saturday, and the OU coach admits he can't be any less or more disappointed than he is.
Dillon Gabriel injury: Oklahoma QB suffers brutal hit to the head
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel left Saturday's game against TCU after suffering an apparent head injury on a late hit. Gabriel ran into a slide on a scramble early in the second quarter and was struck directly in the head by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge. Gabriel's head bounced off the ...
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby TCU Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby spoke with the media following OU's 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.
College Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley Brother News
Oklahoma fans now have reason to be mad at pretty much Lincoln Riley's entire family. Sooner supporters already dislike Lincoln for bolting for USC. Now, their favorite team is getting smoked by TCU, thanks in large part to Garrett Riley, Lincoln's brother. Garrett Riley, 33, is in his first season...
Cowboys Step Up In AP Top 10; Sooners Get Dropped From Top 25 Completely
The OSU Cowboys are heading up the ladder of the AP Top 10 after their win against the Baylor Bears 36-25. However, the Sooners are in a completely different state after their loss against the TCU Horned Frogs 55-24 Saturday. Last Week: Sooners Drop Below Top 10 Of AP Top...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brent Venables getting torched as Oklahoma exposed as biggest fraud in college football
Oklahoma entered last Saturday’s game against Kansas State ranked No. 6 in the country and clearly in the College Football Playoff conversation. The Sooners, however, lost 41-34 to the Wildcats. Their attempt to bounce back from the upset loss today is going even worse, as Oklahoma finds itself trailing...
Cleveland County Family Searching For Missing Relative
The family of a missing man hopes for leads as deer hunting season begins. Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan in September in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve, where his truck was found. According to the OSBI, he was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park. The OSBI...
First-time buyers in OKC facing uphill battle for ‘starter homes’
Young, prospective homebuyers looking for the perfect “starter home” in Oklahoma City are facing stiff, possibly unbeatable competition. The post First-time buyers in OKC facing uphill battle for ‘starter homes’ appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Family Of Missing Cleveland County Man Hopes For Answers As Hunting Season Begins
The family of a missing man hopes for leads as archery deer hunting season begins. Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan last month in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where his truck was found. He was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park. The OSBI is on the...
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
Major road closure impacts traffic in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A major road closure is impacting traffic in Oklahoma City. The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 are closed between Interstate 40 and Interstate 44. KOCO 5 spoke with drivers who said it was more of an inconvenience for drivers. The plan for this weekend's road closing...
23rd Plaza District Festival Hits NW OKC This Weekend
The Plaza District Association is set to line Northwest 16th Street in Oklahoma City this weekend for the Plaza District Festival. The festival will be an all day event Saturday starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. Plaza District executive director Rachael Leonhart and Plaza Fest co-chair Anna...
1 Shot, Injured In Shooting Involving OCPD Officers In NW OKC
A man was shot and injured during a shooting involving Oklahoma City police officers Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirm. The incident happened near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue when police said a man threatened to take his own life. When officers arrived on the scene,...
Norman Asking Residents To Limit Water Usage
NORMAN, Okla. - The City of Norman is asking residents to reduce water consumption between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for maintenance. The city will be replacing out-of-date equipment which can no longer be maintained.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma City reminds residents how to properly drain pool water
It’s officially fall, which means pool owners are beginning to close their backyard pools. The City wants to remind residents it is illegal to release chlorinated pool water down storm drains. Water flowing from neighborhood storm drains isn’t filtered before it drains into local streams and reservoirs. “Aquatic...
Higher energy costs adjusts Edmond Electric FCA rate
Starting in October, a change in the Fuel Adjustment Cost rate will appear on Edmond Electric customer's monthly bill.
Firefighters Rescue Driver Trapped In Wreckage After Oklahoma City Crash
New details on a crash near I-44 and SW 119th where authorities say a driver was pinned under his truck. Firefighters say the truck went off the road into a ravine. This happened Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. Crews worked for about 40 minutes to rescue the victim. Firefighters say...
