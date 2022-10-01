ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del City, OK

News On 6

Sooner Football Breakdown Versus TCU

Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown the Sooners game against TCU with Dusty Dvoracek. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Jones Spoils Crossings Homecoming, 20-10

The Jones Longhorns played spoiler to the Crossings Christian School homecoming game on Friday night, 20-10. The Knights fall to 2-2 on the season. They face Bethel following a bye week. The Longhorns picked up their 2nd win of the season to move to 2-3. They play Luther on October...
JONES, OK
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley Brother News

Oklahoma fans now have reason to be mad at pretty much Lincoln Riley's entire family. Sooner supporters already dislike Lincoln for bolting for USC. Now, their favorite team is getting smoked by TCU, thanks in large part to Garrett Riley, Lincoln's brother. Garrett Riley, 33, is in his first season...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Cleveland County Family Searching For Missing Relative

The family of a missing man hopes for leads as deer hunting season begins. Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan in September in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve, where his truck was found. According to the OSBI, he was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park. The OSBI...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Major road closure impacts traffic in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A major road closure is impacting traffic in Oklahoma City. The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 are closed between Interstate 40 and Interstate 44. KOCO 5 spoke with drivers who said it was more of an inconvenience for drivers. The plan for this weekend's road closing...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

23rd Plaza District Festival Hits NW OKC This Weekend

The Plaza District Association is set to line Northwest 16th Street in Oklahoma City this weekend for the Plaza District Festival. The festival will be an all day event Saturday starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. Plaza District executive director Rachael Leonhart and Plaza Fest co-chair Anna...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Shot, Injured In Shooting Involving OCPD Officers In NW OKC

A man was shot and injured during a shooting involving Oklahoma City police officers Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirm. The incident happened near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue when police said a man threatened to take his own life. When officers arrived on the scene,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Norman Asking Residents To Limit Water Usage

NORMAN, Okla. - The City of Norman is asking residents to reduce water consumption between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for maintenance. The city will be replacing out-of-date equipment which can no longer be maintained.
NORMAN, OK
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma City reminds residents how to properly drain pool water

It’s officially fall, which means pool owners are beginning to close their backyard pools. The City wants to remind residents it is illegal to release chlorinated pool water down storm drains. Water flowing from neighborhood storm drains isn’t filtered before it drains into local streams and reservoirs. “Aquatic...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

