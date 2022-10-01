Read full article on original website
WEST SEATTLE SKY: Smoky sunset, moon
The Bolt Creek Fire to the east is still sending smoke this way, and that has worsened air quality, as shown on both the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency and PurpleAir maps. But it’s also intensified the sunset color, as shown in James Bratsanos‘ photo from tonight (above). Meantime. Eddie caught the moon with a bit of a tinge last night:
WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 7 notes
(Early-fall flowers, seen in Gatewood) Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: Taking a break this week. SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open 10 am-6 pm today, and you can see the Southwest Artist Showcase display during those hours.
Laughter is what they’re after: 2 West Seattle comics bringing it to you via Cozy Comedy
In these often-grim times, it’s hard to argue with the idea that we need more laughter in our lives. are doing their best to bring it to you. Not just through their own careers as performing comics, but by producing shows in a variety of venues – West Seattle and beyond – through their company Cozy Comedy.
READER REPORT: West Seattle’s own Great Pumpkin grower does it again
Once again this year, it took a village – actually, a block of Upper Morgan neighbors – to help Trevor load up a giant pumpkin so it could be taken to a weigh-off. He sent photos, first as they were headed out this morning, including one showing just how big the pumpkin is:
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday info
Here’s the forecast – sunny, high in the mid-70s. Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) or West Seattle Water Taxi service. As of this past Saturday, WSF has joined other services in free rides for youth.
VIDEO: At second ride in memory of Robb Mason, roadside promises of safety action
(Riders arriving at Spokane Street site) So said one of the bicycle-affixed signs seen tonight when Seattle Neighborhood Greenways‘ memorial ride for Robb Mason arrived in the area east of the West Seattle low bridge where he was killed by a hit-and-run driver two and a half months ago.
About the police activity in North Delridge
Jamie October 2, 2022 (11:21 pm) Thank you!! I’ve been waiting for this post. I heard all the sirens and stuff. Then pulled up a live scanner and heard about a person on foot and her name and description. But wasn’t sure what exactly happened. There is also a live tweet that went out about a missing child near the golf course about 15 mins ago. Scary stuff.
LOST CAT: Junction area – October 2, 2022 11:09 am
My daughter’s cat “Roz” is missing from her dad’s house in the Alaska Junction (cross roads are 44th and Dakota). He’s an overly friendly little guy so he may have wondered into your house for free food or cuddles? If your out and about please keep your eyes peeled. He is very loved and very missed. Her dad is offering a $500 reward or some Darby Winery wine. Your choice! Thanks so much! Please call Darby with info – 206.954.4700.
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: New feature inside
Last week, we mentioned nighttime lane closures so crews could go inside the West Seattle Bridge to work on the new observation platforms. Now, they’re done, SDOT reports in its weekly bridge update:. (SDOT photo) This week, crews finished installing lighting inside the bridge for the permanent inspection platforms....
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Church burglary
Recognize either of those people? They were caught on security camera burglarizing Fauntleroy UCC Church (9140 California SW) last night, reports Phil, who sent the information and images. He says they left behind damage to the lobby door and interior windows, If you have information, the SPD incident # is 2022-262632, and you can also leave a message on the church phone, 206-932-5600.
HELPING: Neighborly care for North Delridge raingardens
This reader report is from Jill, on behalf of her neighbor Helga, who in turn wanted to let the community know about a neighbor who’s gone above and beyond the call of neighborliness this past summer:. (This) neighbor, Kristen Thom-McMaster, has spent over 100 hours this summer weeding the...
BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Portage Bay Café in, Agave Cocina out
When last we spoke to the proprietors of Portage Bay – famed for its breakfast/brunch offerings at 4 locations elsewhere in the city – they were still finalizing plans, but hoping to be open in West Seattle by year’s end. Agave had been in the space since May 2019, a year after the closure of its original tenant, Fresh Bistro.
BIZNOTES: West Seattle Brewing Tap Shack’s last night; Homefront’s upcoming closure; 15th/Roxbury plan
TAP SHACK’S LAST NIGHT: West Seattle Brewing reminds us that this is the final night for its Alki Tap Shack (2536 Alki Avenue SW), as reported here a month ago. The weather’s perfect to stop by one last time; Hannah from WS Brewing says “We will have beers, bikes, and bbq, a partnership with Peace Peloton! Starting at 6, Jones BBQ; 7:00-ish, DJ Big Ugly, party into the night!” WS Brewing will continue at its “mothership” location (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW). Ampersand Coffee next door also is affected by the site’s impending redevelopment but will remain open in its current building one more month, then plans to move into the former Tacontainer until the new building is done.
From 16th SW concerns to stormwater-storage tank plan, here’s what happened at HPAC’s monthly meeting
Safety and stormwater were hot topics as HPAC – the community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge – met online this past Wednesday night. SOUTHWEST PRECINCT: New third-watch (nighttime) commander Lt. Nathan Shopay was a guest. He was surprised to find how busy it is “deep into the night” in West Seattle/South Park – it’s the quietest precinct but still busy. “We augment a lot – a minimum amount of officers we have to get to (via volunteers) to get to 10 officers a night.” He said they run many “emphasis patrols,” including Westwood Village, and extra staffing for gun violence. He says cross-precinct dispatches to or from South Precinct are common. “Our priorities are … enough officers to serve the community (plus handling) shots calls, anything gun violence related, and we’re still going after all our violent offenders.”
4 injured in University District shooting
SEATTLE — Four people were injured in a shooting that happened in Seattle's University District early Sunday morning. The shooting took place on Brooklyn Avenue NE just after 1 a.m. Witnesses who were in a nearby bar said they heard five gunshots and saw several people laying in the...
1 airlifted to Harborview, boats ‘severely’ damaged after explosion at Olympia marina
OLYMPIA, Wash. — An investigation is underway after an explosion at an Olympia marina sent one person to the hospital and damaged several boats on Sunday evening. Firefighters with the Olympia Fire Department tweeted at 7:48 p.m. that they were called to the West Bay Marina, located in the 2100 block of West Bay Drive Northwest.
UPDATE: Crash at Delridge/Thistle
5:10 PM: Right at crunch time for the Friday pm commute, a crash is blocking part of Delridge Way at SW Thistle. Avoid the area for a while. 5:39 PM: Police have just reported that Delridge is open again both ways.
Vehicle Fleeing Shootout Fatally Strikes Pedestrian
Seattle, WA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing from a shooting in the city of Seattle early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, around 12:10 a.m. A shootout started near the University of Washington in Seattle’s U District neighborhood. From that scene, a vehicle fled and hit a male pedestrian, dragging him under the car to the final resting place at 16th Ave NE and NE 47th.
WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Return of the gameday gallery
It’s football season again and that means, when we have enough photos to share – a gallery of West Seattle birds on the Seahawks‘ gameday! Thanks so much to everyone who has shared photos. Today, we have eight to spotlight. Above, Michelle Laughlin caught a Crow and Hawk “dancing” at Alki Point (which is the location of most of these photos). Michael Ostrogorsky photographed a Black Turnstone:
