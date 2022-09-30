FLGT LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BRP Group, Inc. - BRP
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BRP Group, Inc. (""BRP" or the "Company") BRP. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether BRP and certain...
High Times, Elegance, Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Among 8 Cannabis Co. Involved in Promotion Scheme, Says SEC
On September 30, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it had charged eight cannabis stocks, in a stock promotion scheme that included Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, Elegance Brands Inc. (now Sway Energy Corp.), and High Times Holdings HTHC, reported Debra Borchardt for Green Market Report. “The SEC says investors...
Comments / 0