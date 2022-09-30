ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

bubearcats.com

Men's soccer plays at Bucknell Tuesday

VESTAL, N.Y. - Coming off a 1-0-1 week, Binghamton men's soccer (1-6-3) plays a non-conference game at Bucknell (2-8) Tuesday night. The teams square off at 7 p.m. at Emmitt Field in Lewisburg, Pa. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Bearcats are coming off a scoreless draw at...
LEWISBURG, PA
bubearcats.com

Women's soccer blitzes Vermont on road 6-1

Box Score BURLINGTON, Vt. – Binghamton women's soccer exploded for a record six first-half goals and the visiting Bearcats (6-4-2, 3-0 America East) extended their unbeaten streak to six with a 6-1 win over reigning America East champion Vermont (3-6-2, 0-2-2 AE) Sunday afternoon at Virtue Field. With its fourth straight win, BU moved to 3-0 in conference play for the first time in program history and took over sole possession of first place in the America East standings.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

First-time racer wins 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Before collapsing to his knees, Spencer Friske flew through the finish line, earning first place in Sunday’s 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon, racing in his first marathon ever. “It’s a dream come true,” said Friske. The Guthrie Wineglass Marathon took off at 7:45 a.m., the 26.2-mile race traveling through Steuben County […]
CORNING, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Burlington Sets Oakdale Mall Closing Date, Vestal Opening Date

After nearly two decades, the retailer once known as Burlington Coat Factory is about to leave the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The store now called simply "Burlington" has been a fixture at the mall since it opened an 85,000-square-foot location in August 2003. It occupies space that had been used for a Bradlees department store. The store's size was reduced a few years ago.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

The Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School officially begins

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The first class for the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School (THFBS) is taking place at Elmira College this fall. “For us to pull back the curtain and allow them to see behind the scenes is really important because again, a lot of design schools and fashion schools don’t have enough access, […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Crews Battle House Fire in Binghamton

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Binghamton. The call came in after 10 a.m. for a house fire at 14 St. John Avenue. Officials say it was electrical in nature with minor to moderate damage. No one was injured. Crews were able to extinguish the fire...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: September 26 to October 2

During the week of Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2, the Owego Police Department had 85 service calls, 10 arrests, 1 motor vehicle accident, and issued 12 traffic tickets. A Binghamton man was arrested after a traffic stop. Michael A. Glover was charged with Operating Motor Vehicle with Suspended...
OWEGO, NY
WETM

Frost Advisory in effect for most of the Twin Tiers on Monday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:. FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY…. WHAT: Temperatures of 32 to 36 will result in frost formation. WHERE: In New York, Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins,...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Newswatch 16

Two charged with Bradford County bank robbery

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County. Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September. Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
watervilletimes.com

Lake Moraine Ban Possible

The Town of Madison Board is weighing whether to ban new construction near Lake Moraine for a year. At their August meeting, Board members discussed a letter received from the Lake Moraine Board of Directors. The letter said there is concern over short-term rentals which compromise the quality of life and present a safety hazard by those unfamiliar with the roads.
MADISON, NY

