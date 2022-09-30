Read full article on original website
Men's soccer plays at Bucknell Tuesday
VESTAL, N.Y. - Coming off a 1-0-1 week, Binghamton men's soccer (1-6-3) plays a non-conference game at Bucknell (2-8) Tuesday night. The teams square off at 7 p.m. at Emmitt Field in Lewisburg, Pa. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Bearcats are coming off a scoreless draw at...
Women's soccer blitzes Vermont on road 6-1
Box Score BURLINGTON, Vt. – Binghamton women's soccer exploded for a record six first-half goals and the visiting Bearcats (6-4-2, 3-0 America East) extended their unbeaten streak to six with a 6-1 win over reigning America East champion Vermont (3-6-2, 0-2-2 AE) Sunday afternoon at Virtue Field. With its fourth straight win, BU moved to 3-0 in conference play for the first time in program history and took over sole possession of first place in the America East standings.
First-time racer wins 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Before collapsing to his knees, Spencer Friske flew through the finish line, earning first place in Sunday’s 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon, racing in his first marathon ever. “It’s a dream come true,” said Friske. The Guthrie Wineglass Marathon took off at 7:45 a.m., the 26.2-mile race traveling through Steuben County […]
Latest numbers, October 4th
We've seen a slight increase in Broome County COVID-19 cases since yesterday and the number of hospitalizations has gone up by about 10.
Burlington Sets Oakdale Mall Closing Date, Vestal Opening Date
After nearly two decades, the retailer once known as Burlington Coat Factory is about to leave the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The store now called simply "Burlington" has been a fixture at the mall since it opened an 85,000-square-foot location in August 2003. It occupies space that had been used for a Bradlees department store. The store's size was reduced a few years ago.
Massive FedEx Distribution Center Set to Open Near Binghamton
FedEx Ground workers are about to get their first look inside a huge distribution and sorting facility that's been constructed in the town of Kirkwood. The 458,000-square-foot center was built on a site that had been occupied by Link and L-3 Communications on Industrial Park Drive. FedEx Ground drivers in...
Enter To Win Plane Tickets To Florida From The Greater Binghamton Airport
The Greater Binghamton Airport is going through lots of changes, and one of the biggest ones is now they offer flights to Orlando directly from the Southern Tier!. Want to win a flight to Orlando? Here's your chance. Fill out the form at the bottom of this article telling us...
The Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School officially begins
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The first class for the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School (THFBS) is taking place at Elmira College this fall. “For us to pull back the curtain and allow them to see behind the scenes is really important because again, a lot of design schools and fashion schools don’t have enough access, […]
Crews Battle House Fire in Binghamton
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Binghamton. The call came in after 10 a.m. for a house fire at 14 St. John Avenue. Officials say it was electrical in nature with minor to moderate damage. No one was injured. Crews were able to extinguish the fire...
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
New York Bear Breaks into SUV, Gets Stuck and Rescued
Imagine taking a nice hike in a beautiful New York park during the crisp fall weather and returning to your car to find that a bear has broken in and now can't break back out. At least one person doesn't have to imagine that anymore. The New York State Department...
Owego Police Blotter: September 26 to October 2
During the week of Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2, the Owego Police Department had 85 service calls, 10 arrests, 1 motor vehicle accident, and issued 12 traffic tickets. A Binghamton man was arrested after a traffic stop. Michael A. Glover was charged with Operating Motor Vehicle with Suspended...
Windsor man pleads guilty to motorcycle theft
Today, in Broome County Court, Scott Frost, 37 of Windsor, pled guilty to Robbery in the Third Degree, a felony.
Frost Advisory in effect for most of the Twin Tiers on Monday
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:. FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY…. WHAT: Temperatures of 32 to 36 will result in frost formation. WHERE: In New York, Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins,...
Four charged with stealing trailer and UTV in Kirkwood
Late last night, the Broome County Sheriff's Office responded to 581 Old State Road for a report of a stolen 2020 light utility trailer with a 2020 Polaris side-by-side UTV mounted on it.
Former Pat Mitchell’s Ice Cream Shop to Become Craft Brewery
Craft beer soon will be brewed at the site of what once was a Pat Mitchell's ice cream shop in Endicott. Crooked Mouth Brewing is setting up shop in a building at 231 Vestal Avenue, just west of the former Kmart Plaza. Although the building was used as an ice...
ATV stolen from Hancock residence
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft on a Can-Am 1000R ATV from a Town of Hancock residence.
Two charged with Bradford County bank robbery
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County. Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September. Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was...
[GALLERY] Yelp! Best Places For Onion Rings In the Greater Binghamton Area
I have an obsession with fried foods. Fry up the many varieties of chicken, potatoes, cheese sticks, fish, you name it, I'm there. I get a kick out of some of the weird stuff that you find fried at the New York State Fair. Some of those items, I will pass on. Like fried pickles and fried Oreos. I'm sure there are many who love them, but not me.
Lake Moraine Ban Possible
The Town of Madison Board is weighing whether to ban new construction near Lake Moraine for a year. At their August meeting, Board members discussed a letter received from the Lake Moraine Board of Directors. The letter said there is concern over short-term rentals which compromise the quality of life and present a safety hazard by those unfamiliar with the roads.
