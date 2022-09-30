Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker County Ambulance Service Transitioning to Coos Bay Based Provider
BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the City Manager of Baker City) Dear FireMed customers,. Baker City and LifeFlight have enjoyed a long partnership providing air and ground ambulance transport in Baker County. We at Baker City appreciate this quality partnership with LifeFlight. LifeFlight will continue to provide air ambulance transport for its customers within Baker County. Baker City is no longer the ambulance service provider for Baker County beginning October 1, 2022.
oregontoday.net
Upland game bird hunters: return wings, tails for research, Oct. 3
ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Successful Western Oregon forest grouse and mountain quail hunters are asked to donate a wing and tail of harvested birds for biological research. Deposit wings and tails in bright blue collection barrels at major road junctions or highways in hunting areas, some ODFW offices, and popular rural markets. Barrels have paper bags to place one entire wing and whole tail (remove small rump feathers) and mark harvest date, county taken, and general location. Use one paper bag per wing/tail. Each year, biologists hold a “wing bee” to examine each wing and tail and note species, hatch date, age, and sex. This information provides ratios of the populations and monitors the population health of Oregon’s forest grouse and mountain quail. See an online map of barrel locations, or contact the ODFW office closest to your hunt. Refer to the Game Bird Regulations for specific grouse and quail identification tips. It is illegal to shoot spruce grouse in Oregon. Seasons run through Jan. 31, 2023.
pnwag.net
Bird Flu Confirmed In Oregon’s Douglas County
On Friday, the USDA confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a non-commercial flock in Oregon’s Douglas County. The flock included approximately 25 birds, a mix of chickens, ducks, and geese. According to the Oregon Department of Agriculture, the flock owners did not sell eggs or other poultry products from their property therefore federal guidelines do not require a quarantine.
kqennewsradio.com
SHARE AND PRESERVE ROSEBURG 150 PHOTOS
As Roseburg turns 150 years old on Monday, staff with the City of Roseburg are inviting those celebrating at Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events throughout October to share their photos and help preserve memories. Staff collaborated to create a way to submit photos for six events, including the Roseburg 150 Party...
kezi.com
Bicyclist dead after collision with pickup truck on Oregon Coast Highway
GARDINER, Ore. – A bicyclist suffered serious injuries that later proved to be fatal after being struck by a truck on Highway 101 near Gardiner, Oregon State Police reported. According to OSP, troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on Highway 101 near milepost 209 at about 2:21...
kezi.com
Yoncalla residents without water after water line burst, restoration in progress
YONCALLA, Ore. -- An issue with the water distribution system in Yoncalla has authorities scrambling to restore service. "Our water line at our water treatment plant burst," said city administrator Jennifer Bragg. That left a "60-foot crater" in the ground, officials said. Crews have been working throughout since Thursday to...
oregontoday.net
Public Swimming in October, Oct. 3
North Bend City Administrator release – You’ve been asking, and now you can get into the pool and have a fun time with your children. The City of North Bend invites North Bend families of children in kindergarten through 12th grades in the North Bend School District to participate in Free Family Swim Saturdays in October. The Family Swims will be held October 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Mingus Park Pool located at 725 10th Street in Coos Bay. All children under 18 must have a signed waiver/consent form on file with the Youth Enrichment Program Swimming. The form is available at https://www.northbendoregon.us/newsview.aspx?nid=7301 Email a completed waiver/consent form to nbinfo@northbendcity.org that includes: 1. The name & number of family members who will attend, and 2. The dates/days you will attend. If you have multiple children attending, you may include them all in one form. However, all necessary information (name, age, grade, school) should be included. A Waiver/Consent form is REQUIRED for all youth under the age of 18. Children must be potty-trained to get into the pool. There are limited swimsuits, goggles, and towels available at the pool. However, you are encouraged to bring your own. The pool also has slides, swim fins, and other pool toys. This portion of the program does not include swimming lessons, so everyone in the child’s Family can swim. Information is available by emailing Stephanie Kilmer at nbinfo@northbendcity.org. Please include your phone number. The City of North Bend provides the North Bend Youth Enrichment Program, funded through an Oregon Education Service District Association grant.
kqennewsradio.com
CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR TO MAKE ROSEBURG APPEARANCE
Non-affiliated candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson will be in Roseburg on Friday. A campaign announcement said Johnson will bring her series of “Beers with Betsy” appearances to North Forty Beer Company on Southeast Jackson Street in downtown, on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Johnson will speak at the informal gathering and those attending will have an opportunity meet and talk with her.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG 150 EVENTS BEGIN SUNDAY
The City of Roseburg officially turns 150 years old on Monday, and a month full of activities begin on Sunday. *Roseburg 150 Run/Walk: The 5K event will take place in Stewart Park. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, presented by Thrive Umpqua with partners including Roseburg Parks and Recreation, the YMCA of Douglas County and Adapt. Advance registration is at: https://form.jotform.com/222216973666160?fbclid=IwAR3u1ibUKim7ugPM_Ftga_ce_hlKajSBzlSSqer9siVAfPuP7UDwj4Y8pew. Sunday in-person registration goes from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.
kptv.com
Highway 101 crash leaves German cyclist dead
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 29-year-old cyclist from Germany died after a crash with a Dodge Ram Thursday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to the crash on Highway 101 near milepost 209 at about 2:20 p.m. to find that a southbound Dodge Ram 1500 hit a cyclist named Nathalie Friese.
oregontoday.net
Prep Sports, Oct. 4
North Bend hosts Marist Catholic and Marshfield travels to Junction City in District 4 prep volleyball Tuesday. Both varsity matches are set for 6:45 to 7p starts following the jayvee matches. The Marshfield at JC match will be broadcast live on FM 105.1, KMHS and streamed at www.kmhsonline.com. Prep sc.
klcc.org
Roseburg Resources responds to locals' outcry over recent spraying near Deadwood
A wood products company says recent spraying activity near Deadwood was carried out with advance notice and in compliance with safety regulations. Several Deadwood residents contacted KLCC last week, saying workers with Roseburg Resources were spraying near their community without notifying them via the Forest activity Electronic Reporting and Notification System, or FERNS.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN CITED TWICE, RELEASED TWICE, ON TUESDAY
A Washington woman was cited twice, and released twice, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 11:50 a.m. the 37-year old allegedly stole a battery pack and a bag from a porch in the 400 block of Northeast Newton Creek Drive. She was cited for third-degree theft.
kcfmradio.com
Vehicular Death Investigation; Car in Water; Candidate Forum
The Florence Police have released the preliminary investigative report from Saturday’s motorcycle fatality on Highway 126. According to the report a motorcycle, operated by 20 year old Ghage Robinette of North Bend was traveling east bound on highway 126 when it collided with the front of an RV that was attempting a turn onto the westbound lane of highway 126. Robinette’s motorcycle hit the front of the rv. Lifesaving efforts were made but were unsuccessful. The owners of the rv and several other witnesses remained on the scene to assist police in the investigation. Initial results of the investigation indicate that speed of the motorcycle may and been a factor in the crash. Western Lane Fire and EMS, OSP Traffic crash investigators as well as the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted in the investigation.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEK FUGITIVE FOLLOWING SATURDAY PURSUIT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a fugitive following a pursuit Saturday evening. A DCSO report said just after 6:40 p.m. a deputy observed a pickup pass through the intersection of Cedar Street and Third Street in Yoncalla several times, while committing multiple traffic violations. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and got out of his vehicle to contact the driver. However, the pickup quickly took off and the pursuit ensued.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR SECOND-DEGREE ATTEMPTED THEFT
A Roseburg man was cited for second-degree attempted theft by Roseburg Police early Sunday. An RPD report said at 2:45 a.m. an officer contacted the 34-year old in the 3000 block of West Harvard Avenue because he was working underneath a car in the middle of the night. During an investigation it was learned that the suspect was allegedly going to steal the catalytic converter from the sedan which did not belong to him.
kqennewsradio.com
WINSTON POLICE ARREST MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED EARLY MORNING INCIDENT
Winston Police arrested a man following an alleged incident early Saturday morning. Sergeant Mike Miller said officers responded to a disturbance where 39-year old Jaime Mackey allegedly pulled a firearm on multiple subjects. He was arrested and charged with first-degree disorderly conduct, pointing a firearm at another and for menacing. Mackey was detained without bail.
KCBY
Police: Roseburg man attempts to steal two 30-packs & two 12-packs of beer
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested Monday after he walked out of a local store in an attempt to steal beer and batteries, according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Police say the 33-year-old man "pushed out a shopping cart from Fred Meyer which contained two thirty...
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Sept. 27
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Sept. 25, 10:50 a.m., 2051 Newmark Ave., Walmart, 32-year old John Paul Muilenburg arrested on Reedsport PD warrant charging Contempt of Court – FTA on Harassment/Assault charge, “transported to Reedsport for warrant.” Also, cited in lieu of custody on additional charges of Resisting Arrest, Escape III, False Info to Police and Theft II. And, 38-year old Krystal Freeman charged with Theft II, “cited in lieu of custody.”
kezi.com
Deceased motorcyclist in Florence crash identified
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A motorcyclist who died on Saturday, September 24, has been identified by Florence Police Department as Ghage Robinette, 20, of North Bend. According to Florence police, the crash occurred at about 2:40 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Highway 126 and Quince Street. Police said Western Lane Fire and EMS Authority and troopers from Oregon State Police also responded to the call. Despite lifesaving efforts, Robinette was pronounced deceased at the scene a few minutes after medics arrived, police said.
