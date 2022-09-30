North Bend City Administrator release – You’ve been asking, and now you can get into the pool and have a fun time with your children. The City of North Bend invites North Bend families of children in kindergarten through 12th grades in the North Bend School District to participate in Free Family Swim Saturdays in October. The Family Swims will be held October 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Mingus Park Pool located at 725 10th Street in Coos Bay. All children under 18 must have a signed waiver/consent form on file with the Youth Enrichment Program Swimming. The form is available at https://www.northbendoregon.us/newsview.aspx?nid=7301 Email a completed waiver/consent form to nbinfo@northbendcity.org that includes: 1. The name & number of family members who will attend, and 2. The dates/days you will attend. If you have multiple children attending, you may include them all in one form. However, all necessary information (name, age, grade, school) should be included. A Waiver/Consent form is REQUIRED for all youth under the age of 18. Children must be potty-trained to get into the pool. There are limited swimsuits, goggles, and towels available at the pool. However, you are encouraged to bring your own. The pool also has slides, swim fins, and other pool toys. This portion of the program does not include swimming lessons, so everyone in the child’s Family can swim. Information is available by emailing Stephanie Kilmer at nbinfo@northbendcity.org. Please include your phone number. The City of North Bend provides the North Bend Youth Enrichment Program, funded through an Oregon Education Service District Association grant.

NORTH BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO