Chapel Hill, NC

LOOK: UNC target Zayden High on official visit to Tar Heels

By Zack Pearson
 2 days ago

Despite the weather concerns that forced North Carolina to postpone the first Live Action event on Friday night, four-star recruiting target Zayden High decided to make the trip for his official visit .

The Spring Branch, Texas native is UNC’s lone remaining target in the 2023 class, so this visit is a big one for Hubert Davis and his staff. With Simeon Wilcher committed, the Tar Heels want to add one more player to that 2023 class and a forward with High’s potential is the ideal fit.

With High on campus, the recruit was able to try on a UNC uniform to pose for pictures and even videos. Check him out on his Tik Tok wearing a UNC uniform:

The 6-foot-9, 225-pound High is ranked No. 55 nationally, No. 12 power forward, and No. 4 player in the state of Texas per the 247Sports recruiting rankings .  He has 20 offers in his recruitment so far and has taken visits to Michigan and Villanova as well.

