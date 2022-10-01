Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
scsuowls.com
SCSU Football Tipped By Assumption, 28-14
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Southern Connecticut football lost to Assumption, 28-14, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup at Jess Dow Field in New Haven, Conn. With the loss, Southern drops to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the NE10 while Assumption improves to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play. Tylon...
scsuowls.com
SCSU Women's Swimming & Diving Splits Tri-Meet Against West Chester and Shippensburg
WEST CHESTER, Pa. – In a tri-meet hosted by West Chester University, Southern Connecticut women's swimming & diving defeated Shippensburg, 143-131, but fell to West Chester, 206-82. Nicholle Denault (West Hartford, Conn.) won the 1 Meter Diving event with a score of 197.70 and finished third in the 3 Meter event with a score of 162.08.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Men's Soccer Comes-From-Behind To Tie Le Moyne, 2-2
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The Southern Connecticut men's soccer team came back from a two-goal deficit to tie Le Moyne, 2-2, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup at Jess Dow Field. With the tie, Southern goes to 4-3-3 overall and 1-2-2 in the NE10 while Le Moyne moves to 3-2-5 overall and 1-1-4 in conference play.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Men's Swimming & Diving Opens Season Againts West Chester & Shippensburg
SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY MEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING. Southern Connecticut State University men's swimming & diving opens the 2022-23 season with a tri-meet at West Chester University featuring Shippensburg. Live Video of the tri-meet will be available on the PSAC Sports Digital Network. The Owls will look to build off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scsuowls.com
SCSU Women's Swimming & Diving Opens 2022-23 Season At West Chester
SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING. vs. West Chester University and Shippensburg University. Location: West Chester, Pa. Southern Connecticut State University women's swimming & diving opens the 2022-23 season with a tri-meet at West Chester University featuring Shippensburg. Follow It Live. Live Video of the tri-meet will be...
connecticuthistory.org
The Windsor Economy: A River Ran Through It
Windsor’s location on the Connecticut River shaped the area’s development dating back to its earliest recorded years. Native Americans utilized the river to facilitate trade and develop seasonal agriculture. In 1633, when the English learned of a Dutch trading post in what is today Hartford, Connecticut, they made a concerted effort to establish an English outpost on the Connecticut River to support their growing interest in the fur trade. This brought English settlers to modern-day Windsor.
greenwichfreepress.com
GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
'It's been a great experience': Regan Remillard sells The Haven after strengthening club
When Regan Remillard bought The Haven Country Club, then known as Mount Pleasant Country Club, from the members on Jan. 1, 2012, the Boylston club was experiencing financial difficulties. He had been a member for eight years and did his best to bring the club back to life, spending about $5 million to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Remembering the 1979 Windsor Locks tornado
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn — Monday marks the 43nd anniversary of the tornado that killed three and tore a path of destruction across several towns. The F4 storm touched down in the Poquonock section of Windsor, heavily damaging the elementary school. Since schools had half days on Wednesdays in Windsor, there were only a small number in the building. The Poquonock Community Church took a hit as well.
The Big E’s record-breaking 2022 season comes to a close Sunday
The curtain comes down later Sunday night on the well-attended 17 day, 2022 Big E season. But, to most fairgoers there's something quite special about attending on this final day at the fair.
Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes
Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
Popular business expanding in Hartford
A family-owned business in Hartford is expanding and opening a new facility in the South Meadows area. It’s part of a larger redevelopment plan for that neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho F-15s at Westover in Chicopee flyover western Massachusetts
Several F-15Es from Idaho were seen flying over Massachusetts visiting Westover ARB in Chicopee.
Truck hits overpass in Chicopee
A truck hit a railroad bridge underpass at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday night in Chicopee. The incident took place at the intersection of Prospect and Chicopee streets.
westernmassnews.com
Motorcycle crash on Route 20
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle early Monday morning. The crash happened on Route 20 in West Springfield at 2 A.M. West Springfield Police report the crash is under investigation. Stay updated with Western Mass News as more information becomes available. Copyright 2022....
Connecticut firefighter helps rescue moose stuck in fence
BARKHAMSTED, Conn. — A Connecticut firefighter freed a moose trapped in a fence late Friday night, conservation authorities said. Tyler O’Neil, a lieutenant with the Riverton Volunteer Fire Company, said he was called to the Saville Dam in Barkhamsted just after 11 p.m. EDT, where he found the animal in distress, WVIT-TV reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
amherstwire.com
Top five late-night snacks near UMass
It’s Saturday night, you just got back from going out and now, you and your friends are starving. Every place you know is closed and after searching for nearby spots to eat, you’re stumped. Don’t worry! There are still some local spots for late-night snacking. Insomnia Cookies.
For $695,000, a Gothic Victorian by the architects of Harvard’s Memorial Hall
'Loomis House' in Springfield has seven bedrooms. Architects Ware and Van Brunt are best known for designing Harvard University’s Memorial Hall and other notable buildings in and around Boston, but out in Springfield, a stunning example of their residential work stands alone. “Loomis House,” a seven-bed, five-bath, Victorian Gothic-style...
Eyewitness News
Stabbing suspect found wandering around UConn campus
WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Haven was identified and arrested on the University of Connecticut’s campus in Storrs for a stabbing that happened in Willington. State police charged 21-year-old Nevil Manuel Acevedo with criminal attempted murder and first-degree assault. Troopers said the assault happened on Cisar...
Health care unions call on Connecticut Department of Health to investigate Windham Hospital
WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Health professionals are calling on the Connecticut Department of Public Health to investigate Windham Hospital. The presidents of three local health care and nurses’ unions want the department of public health to investigate patient care at Windham Hospital after two of the three floors have been closed for more than a […]
Comments / 0