ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scsuowls.com

SCSU Football Tipped By Assumption, 28-14

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Southern Connecticut football lost to Assumption, 28-14, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup at Jess Dow Field in New Haven, Conn. With the loss, Southern drops to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the NE10 while Assumption improves to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play. Tylon...
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Men's Soccer Comes-From-Behind To Tie Le Moyne, 2-2

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The Southern Connecticut men's soccer team came back from a two-goal deficit to tie Le Moyne, 2-2, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup at Jess Dow Field. With the tie, Southern goes to 4-3-3 overall and 1-2-2 in the NE10 while Le Moyne moves to 3-2-5 overall and 1-1-4 in conference play.
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Men's Swimming & Diving Opens Season Againts West Chester & Shippensburg

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY MEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING. Southern Connecticut State University men's swimming & diving opens the 2022-23 season with a tri-meet at West Chester University featuring Shippensburg. Live Video of the tri-meet will be available on the PSAC Sports Digital Network. The Owls will look to build off...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut College Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
New Haven, CT
College Sports
State
Connecticut State
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Fairfield, CT
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
New Haven, CT
Sports
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
College Sports
scsuowls.com

SCSU Women's Swimming & Diving Opens 2022-23 Season At West Chester

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING. vs. West Chester University and Shippensburg University. Location: West Chester, Pa. Southern Connecticut State University women's swimming & diving opens the 2022-23 season with a tri-meet at West Chester University featuring Shippensburg. Follow It Live. Live Video of the tri-meet will be...
NEW HAVEN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Windsor Economy: A River Ran Through It

Windsor’s location on the Connecticut River shaped the area’s development dating back to its earliest recorded years. Native Americans utilized the river to facilitate trade and develop seasonal agriculture. In 1633, when the English learned of a Dutch trading post in what is today Hartford, Connecticut, they made a concerted effort to establish an English outpost on the Connecticut River to support their growing interest in the fur trade. This brought English settlers to modern-day Windsor.
WINDSOR, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut

In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
FOX 61

Remembering the 1979 Windsor Locks tornado

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn — Monday marks the 43nd anniversary of the tornado that killed three and tore a path of destruction across several towns. The F4 storm touched down in the Poquonock section of Windsor, heavily damaging the elementary school. Since schools had half days on Wednesdays in Windsor, there were only a small number in the building. The Poquonock Community Church took a hit as well.
WINDSOR, CT
New Haven Independent

Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes

Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Yellow Jackets#Ne10#Quarter Scores Q1#Aic#Southern
WWLP

Truck hits overpass in Chicopee

A truck hit a railroad bridge underpass at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday night in Chicopee. The incident took place at the intersection of Prospect and Chicopee streets.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Motorcycle crash on Route 20

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle early Monday morning. The crash happened on Route 20 in West Springfield at 2 A.M. West Springfield Police report the crash is under investigation. Stay updated with Western Mass News as more information becomes available. Copyright 2022....
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Connecticut firefighter helps rescue moose stuck in fence

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. — A Connecticut firefighter freed a moose trapped in a fence late Friday night, conservation authorities said. Tyler O’Neil, a lieutenant with the Riverton Volunteer Fire Company, said he was called to the Saville Dam in Barkhamsted just after 11 p.m. EDT, where he found the animal in distress, WVIT-TV reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Argentina
amherstwire.com

Top five late-night snacks near UMass

It’s Saturday night, you just got back from going out and now, you and your friends are starving. Every place you know is closed and after searching for nearby spots to eat, you’re stumped. Don’t worry! There are still some local spots for late-night snacking. Insomnia Cookies.
AMHERST, MA
Eyewitness News

Stabbing suspect found wandering around UConn campus

WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Haven was identified and arrested on the University of Connecticut’s campus in Storrs for a stabbing that happened in Willington. State police charged 21-year-old Nevil Manuel Acevedo with criminal attempted murder and first-degree assault. Troopers said the assault happened on Cisar...
WILLINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy