This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
‘A little New York flavor’ is coming to Wichita in this new Waterfront restaurant
A new restaurant is coming to the former Zoe’s Kitchen at the Waterfront. Instead of a taste of the Mediterranean, this one has the flavor of New York.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Wichita metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Wichita metro area using data from Zillow.
Road Runner Mexican Food now open in Derby
A third Road Runner Mexican Food has opened. Located at 123 S Baltimore Ave. in Derby, it’s the space that was most recently occupied by a second Krispy’s Fried Chicken & Seafood location. The Mexican restaurant started out as a food truck that parked at 53rd and Meridian....
New CEO announced at Hutchinson Clinic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic has announced the appointment of Kolbe Sheridan as their new Chief Executive Officer. This is the first new CEO appointment for the clinic in over a decade. Sheridan was most recently Chief Operations Officer of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Before moving to...
Recycled box manufacturer creates 300 new Kansas jobs
Pratt Industries on Monday opened its new corrugated box plant in Park City.
Kansas Cosmosphere to celebrate iconic SR-71 Blackbird
The Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center in Hutchinson will be celebrating the legacy of the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird.
Residents and businesses adjust to Amidon bridge closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Monday, the Amidon bridge closed, and the closure will last 14 months, causing some headaches for drivers and businesses in the area. Over 16,000 cars travel across the Amidon bridge every day, but now that number is zero due to extensive repairs needing to be done on the bridge. The […]
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Sample chili, party with your pooch, catch a show
Another fun and busy weekend is on tap for Wichita as September transitions into October.
Amidon bridge closes today for 14 months
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Amidon bridge that connects the Twin Lakes and Benjamin Hills neighborhoods of 21st and Amidon to the Riverside neighborhood is closing today, Oct. 3, for the next 14 months. Northbound lanes have already been closed for several weeks, but now both directions will be shut down starting Monday for extensive […]
Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs
The Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.
Father killed, 2 others hurt in Andover house fire
The discussion comes after at least 2 incidents that involved school security using pepper-spray to disperse crowds of unruly students. National Aerobatics Championship flies in to Salina Regional Airport. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pilots are in Salina mastering their flying skills, precision and maneuvers for the Nationals Aerobatic Championship. Holiday...
Big help needed in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducts 10 new members during their annual ceremony
The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 new members for their 2022 class at Kansas Star Casino on Sunday.
A greyhound track without greyhounds featuring slot machines that aren’t slots
When Sedgwick County voted down a proposal to allow slot machines at billionaire Phil Ruffin’s dog racing track in 2007, the Wichita Greyhound Park shut down. For 15 years, it sat dormant while Ruffin tried to bring it back to life in some shape or form. He repeatedly —...
Jail bookings Sept. 23-30
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Sept. 23-30 include:. Felicia Renee Bales, 39, Ponca City, contempt of court. Dillynn William Ball, 27, Ponca City, traffic charges, obtaining money or property under false pretenses and larceny. William Martin Benzing, 24,...
City announces final 2 candidates for new Wichita police chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City announced its final two candidates in its search for a new Wichita police chief. The final two candidates are Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan. City Manager Robert Layton will be in charge of making the final hire. City council members say they plan to play a very active role […]
Body found in west Wichita park
Wichita Police say a body was found in west Wichita Saturday evening. A person walking through Swanson Park near the 1000 block of N. Maize Road called 911.
Kansas Humane Society participating in $25 adoption event ‘Empty the Shelters’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and Wichita Animal Shelter (WAS) are both at capacity. According to the KHS, it has over 132 pets currently available for adoption and an additional 287 pets in its care. “Adopters are urgently needed to save lives.” Kansas Humane Society In partnership with the Bissell Pet […]
VIDEO: Wichita police investigate shooting caught on home surveillance
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting captured on a Ring home surveillance camera on Saturday. The shooting happened near Harry and George Washington Blvd. In the surveillance video shared with 12 News, you see people walking down the street. As they pass the home...
