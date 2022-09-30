ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose Hill, KS

Travel Maven

This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Road Runner Mexican Food now open in Derby

A third Road Runner Mexican Food has opened. Located at 123 S Baltimore Ave. in Derby, it’s the space that was most recently occupied by a second Krispy’s Fried Chicken & Seafood location. The Mexican restaurant started out as a food truck that parked at 53rd and Meridian....
DERBY, KS
Hutch Post

New CEO announced at Hutchinson Clinic

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic has announced the appointment of Kolbe Sheridan as their new Chief Executive Officer. This is the first new CEO appointment for the clinic in over a decade. Sheridan was most recently Chief Operations Officer of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Before moving to...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Residents and businesses adjust to Amidon bridge closure

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Monday, the Amidon bridge closed, and the closure will last 14 months, causing some headaches for drivers and businesses in the area. Over 16,000 cars travel across the Amidon bridge every day, but now that number is zero due to extensive repairs needing to be done on the bridge. The […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Amidon bridge closes today for 14 months

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Amidon bridge that connects the Twin Lakes and Benjamin Hills neighborhoods of 21st and Amidon to the Riverside neighborhood is closing today, Oct. 3, for the next 14 months. Northbound lanes have already been closed for several weeks, but now both directions will be shut down starting Monday for extensive […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Father killed, 2 others hurt in Andover house fire

The discussion comes after at least 2 incidents that involved school security using pepper-spray to disperse crowds of unruly students. National Aerobatics Championship flies in to Salina Regional Airport. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pilots are in Salina mastering their flying skills, precision and maneuvers for the Nationals Aerobatic Championship. Holiday...
ANDOVER, KS
Hutch Post

Big help needed in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
RENO COUNTY, KS
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Sept. 23-30

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Sept. 23-30 include:. Felicia Renee Bales, 39, Ponca City, contempt of court. Dillynn William Ball, 27, Ponca City, traffic charges, obtaining money or property under false pretenses and larceny. William Martin Benzing, 24,...
KAY COUNTY, OK
KSN News

City announces final 2 candidates for new Wichita police chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City announced its final two candidates in its search for a new Wichita police chief. The final two candidates are Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan. City Manager Robert Layton will be in charge of making the final hire. City council members say they plan to play a very active role […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

VIDEO: Wichita police investigate shooting caught on home surveillance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting captured on a Ring home surveillance camera on Saturday. The shooting happened near Harry and George Washington Blvd. In the surveillance video shared with 12 News, you see people walking down the street. As they pass the home...
WICHITA, KS

