Lam Research Stock Went Up By Over 8% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) jumped 8.3% to $396.36 at 14:43 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 2.09% to $10,797.18, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up until now, an all-around positive trend trading session today.
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Went Down By Over 28% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell by a staggering 28.77% in 30 days from $0.73 to $0.52 at 23:26 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 2.27% to $10,815.43, following the last session’s upward trend. Xenetic Biosciences’s...
U.S. Gold Corp Stock Was Up By 8% On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with U.S. Gold Corp (USAU) rising 8% to $4.05 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 2.27% to $10,815.43. U.S. Gold Corp’s last close was $3.75, 67.76% under its 52-week high of $11.63. About U.S. Gold Corp. U.S. Gold Corp. is a precious...
Credit Suisse Group Stock Is 20% Down In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) fell by a staggering 20.91% in 14 days from $5.07 to $4.01 at 23:30 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 2.85% to $13,855.72, following the last session’s upward trend. Credit...
Phillips 66 Stock Bullish Momentum With A 17% Rise In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) rose by a staggering 17.27% in 7 days from $76.14 to $89.29 at 15:21 EST on Tuesday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 3.12% to $14,288.41, following the last session’s upward trend. Phillips 66’s...
Monroe Capital Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – PetMed Express (PETS), Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC), First Hawaiian (FHB) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Over 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 14:08 EST on Monday, 3 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is at 29,471.23, 2.6% up since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 220260547, 43.93% below...
Caesars Entertainment Already 4% Up, Almost Three Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and Caesars Entertainment‘s pre-market value is already 4.54% up. Caesars Entertainment’s last close was $34.15, 71.44% under its 52-week high of $119.59. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Caesars Entertainment (CZR) jumping 5.86% to $34.15. NASDAQ jumped...
NYSE Composite Over 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) is currently on bullish momentum. At 14:09 EST on Monday, 3 October, NYSE Composite (NYA) is at 13,835.36, 2.7% up since the last session’s close. NYSE Composite Range. Regarding NYSE Composite’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.74% up from its trailing 24 hours...
QuantumScape Stock Jumps 8% As Session Comes To An End On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) rose 8.56% to $9.13 at 15:01 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 2.7% to $13,835.36, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around up trend exchanging session today.
Amerco Stock 5.09% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Amerco (UHAL) rising 5.09% to $535.13 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 2.27% to $10,815.43. Amerco’s last close was $509.22, 33.86% below its 52-week high of $769.90. About Amerco. AMERCO is a storage and moving company that can do it yourself...
Lam Research Stock Bullish Momentum With A 6.34% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Lam Research rising 6.34% to $389.20 on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ jumped 2.27% to $10,815.43, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend trading session today.
LendingTree Stock Was 5.99% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with LendingTree rising 5.99% to $25.29 on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ jumped 2.27% to $10,815.43, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend trading session today. LendingTree’s...
Fidus Investment Corporation, American Eagle Outfitters, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) 18.49 -0.8% 7.79% 2022-09-17 11:08:11. 2 American Eagle...
Lumen Technologies Stock Bullish Momentum With A 6.8% Rise On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Lumen Technologies (LUMN) jumping 6.8% to $7.78 on Monday while NYSE rose 2.85% to $13,855.72. Lumen Technologies’s last close was $7.28, 51.82% under its 52-week high of $15.11. About Lumen Technologies. Lumen Technologies, Inc. is a technology-based communications and technology...
Elbit Imaging Ltd., Gabelli Utility Trust, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Elbit Imaging Ltd. (EMITF), Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT), MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Elbit Imaging Ltd. (EMITF) 1.65 0% 9.19% 2022-09-17 05:23:06. 2 Gabelli Utility Trust...
Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, Apache Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Apache‘s pre-market value is already 4.36% up. Apache’s last close was $34.19, 34.19% under its 52-week high of $51.95. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Apache (APA) dropping 2.17% to $34.19. NASDAQ slid 1.51% to $10,575.62,...
Super Micro Computer Already 6% Up, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Super Micro Computer‘s pre-market value is already 6.89% up. Super Micro Computer’s last close was $57.07, 23.84% below its 52-week high of $74.93. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Super Micro Computer (SMCI) jumping 3.63% to...
DouYu Stock Rise On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DouYu (DOYU) jumping 6.6% to $1.13 on Tuesday while NASDAQ rose 3.34% to $11,176.41. DouYu’s last close was $1.06, 73.5% below its 52-week high of $4.00. About DouYu. DouYu International Holdings Limited operates, along with its subsidiaries on mobile and...
Transocean Stock Bullish By 8% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Transocean (NYSE: RIG) rose 8.24% to $2.89 at 15:57 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 3.12% to $14,288.41, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, a very bullish trend exchanging session today.
