hypebeast.com
ASUS Introduces World's First 17-Inch Foldable OLED Laptop
ASUS has just introduced the world’s first 17-inch foldable OLED laptop under its Zenbook series. Revealed at this year’s CES, the 12.5-inch display notebook converts from a laptop with an attached wireless keyboard and trackpad, into a tablet. When more display size is required, the keyboard is simply detached from the main screen and then opened up to a full 17-inch standalone monitor. The folding display can also be used like an e-book.
digitalspy.com
Best wireless keyboards 2022: top compact, full-size and mechanical UK models
A sub-par keyboard turns typing or gaming into a major chore, but a quality model is one surefire way to instantly level up your home office desk setup or boost your comfort level while working on the go. And if you want to cut down on cable clutter or have lots of customisation over the design, we suggest going fully wireless.
How To Use Your Laptop As A Monitor For A Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi is one of the most popular single-board computers available, as it's extremely versatile. Here's how to use it with your laptop as a monitor.
makeuseof.com
Get HDMI Audio Working on Ubuntu for Raspberry Pi
On a Raspberry Pi, the Ubuntu Desktop and Ubuntu MATE operating systems output audio to the 3.5mm audio port by default. For the audio to be carried over an HDMI cable, the audio output device needs to be manually selected every time the Pi boots. The issue persists even in the latest version of the Ubuntu flavored OS for the Pi, 22.04.
Best Wi-Fi 6 routers 2022
Wi-Fi 6 is the new norm when it comes to home networking equipment, thanks to increased support from devices and falling prices. Whether you're a gamer, or just need enough speed to browser the web, Wi-Fi 6 can keep your data moving better than older tech.
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
notebookcheck.net
YouTube might limit 4K videos to YouTube Premium
Business Software Fail Android Apple Smartphone Tablet Laptop Desktop. Back in August, Google tested delivering up to 10 unskippable ads before videos, and fortunately that feature didn't make it further than the experimental stage. Now, it looks like Google is investigating another feature that would help increase the revenue generated by the platform via more YouTube Premium subscriptions. Sadly, if this feature goes beyond the experimental stage, regular YouTube viewers who enjoy 4K videos will have to get a subscription.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | RedMagic announces an up-to-US$100 discount on its 2022 flagship Android smartphone series
RedMagic has announced a price-drop for its 7 series of Android flagship smartphones. These early-2022 devices contains a Pro variant that is a world first in that it has brought an under-display camera to its gaming-focused brand for the first time. This new truly edge-to-edge display effect does come at...
notebookcheck.net
Ulefone Power Armor 16 Pro, the world's new "loudest" smartphone, launches alongside first-gen Ulefone Buds
Accessory Android Audio Launch Smartphone Software. Move over, AGM H5 and H5 Pro, the Ulefone Power Armor 16 Pro has just launched to take your world's-loudest-smartphone crown. The OEM asserts that its Xiaomi 12S Ultra-esque rear-mounted speaker can out-blast its competitors at up to 122dB, in line with its earlier full-specs teaser.
notebookcheck.net
More flagships get support for Samsung's Expert RAW camera app
Android Galaxy S Camera Software Phablet Foldable Smartphone. Samsung introduced the Expert RAW photography app back in 2021, alongside the Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship device. In the meantime, many other top handsets received full support for the app, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Fold 4, as well as the Galaxy S22 lineup. Now, the time has come for some flagships from 2020 to join the list of Expert RAW-supported devices.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Nord Watch: New budget smartwatch arrives in two colours and with a large AMOLED display
OnePlus has finally presented the Nord Watch, a smartwatch that will be available first in India. Unsurprisingly, the Nord Watch is a cheaper alternative to the OnePlus Watch. However, OnePlus' latest smartwatch is more expensive than the OnePlus Band, which has an INR 2,799 (~US$34) MSRP. In comparison, the Nord...
notebookcheck.net
Edifier S1000W Wireless Hi-Fi Bookshelf Speaker launches with Apple AirPlay 2 and multi-room music support
Accessory Audio Launch Smartphone Software Tablet Ultrabook. The "premium and affordable audio technology" brand Edifier has augmented its line of speakers with a new unit of the bookshelf (or, alternatively, PC-flanking) form-factor. Despite its name, each S1000W is rated for up to 120 watts (W) of audio power through its front-facing bass and tweeter units.
notebookcheck.net
JVC DLA-25LTD limited edition projector announced with 8K picture quality
JVC has announced the DLA-25LTD, a limited-edition projector. The device has been launched to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the D-ILA, the Digital Direct Drive Image Light Amplifier. Three 0.69-in (~1.75 cm) D-ILA devices, with a native 4K resolution, are used in the projector. The gadget has 8K/e-shiftX technology, which can deliver an 8K quality picture from a 4K signal; JVC claims it is the first home projector to provide this experience.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro design fully revealed, as specs leak
Google has also shared a video showing the design of the Pro model in its entirety
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G72 released with a 120 Hz pOLED display and a 108 MP triple camera set-up
Motorola has introduced another Moto Gx2 series smartphone, having already released numerous models like the Moto G82 this year. Unsurprisingly, the Moto G72 resembles its siblings, albeit with a few differences. For one, Motorola has equipped the Moto G72 with a different camera housing than other Moto Gx2 smartphones. However, the curved back panel, flat display and centred punch-hole camera should feel familiar to those who have used recent Moto G smartphones.
CNET
Save Hundreds On a Sleek Microsoft Surface Laptop, Tablet or 2-in-1
Microsoft has a pretty wide range of Surface devices, including tablets, two-in-ones and laptops. And if you're looking to get your hands on one of these helpful touchscreen devices, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Woot is offering hundreds off select Surface devices, with some discounted by as much as 53%. These deals are available now through Oct. 17, though there's a good chance that some devices will sell out well before then.
Joué Play MIDI controller review: Free your fingers and format
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Every MIDI controller is the same, right? You’ve got some piano-style keys, a few buttons … maybe some knobs. No surprises, right? Well, not every MIDI controller. Joué Music Instruments is here to sound the alarm that your control surface can be just as creatively inspiring as any physical instrument or musical software.
PC Magazine
Boost Your Network With $45 Off This TP-Link AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones in time to turn your smart home into a haunted house with a discounted TP-Link AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 router. Designed for three-bedroom houses, the AX5400 offers strong parental controls and basic network security protection—and it's on sale from Amazon for 23% off the $199.99 price tag(Opens in a new window).
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Vision Smart Screen Z65 Gaming Edition unveiled with HarmonyOS 3, HDMI 2.1 and 120 Hz support
Huawei has unveiled the Vision Smart Screen Z65 Gaming Edition in China. As its name suggests, the Smart TV has a 65-inch display and is positioned to gamers as an alternative to an external monitor. According to Huawei, the 65-inch panel has a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 4K native resolution and 92% DCI-P3 colour space coverage. Supposedly, Huawei has equipped the Smart TV with a 'flagship processor', although it has not provided any details about it.
