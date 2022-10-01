Deal: Cheap Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with RTX 3060 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H now on sale with a steep 27% discount

One of the best laptop deals today is on one of our very favorite laptops right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $900 saving you a huge $550 off the usual price of $1,450. It’s a fantastic laptop so if you’re in the market for one of the best, hit the button below to buy it. Or read on to see why you need it in your life. Remember — this deal won’t stick around forever.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO