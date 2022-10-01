Deal: Cheap Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with RTX 3060 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H now on sale with a steep 27% discount

Read full article on original website
AMD Ryzen 7950X CPU is already breaking records, and without exotic cooling
AMD’s incoming Zen 4 flagship has already broken CPU world records using standard liquid cooling, outperforming previous records that have used exotic cooling (like liquid nitrogen or similar). The Ryzen 7950X set the records for the rankings on HWBOT, with two overclocking experts – Sampson and Blueleader – achieving...
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!
A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
Digital Trends
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 review: the ThinkPad, evolved
As much as Lenovo has tried, the brand “ThinkPad” probably doesn’t make you think of adventurous designs or innovation. Dependable? Sure. Legacy? Yes. But not design experimentation. The ThinkPad Z13 might not count as “experimental,” but it certainly feels like something new in the world of ThinkPads....
Digital Trends
This HP Workstation laptop is over $2,300 off (seriously!)
The HP ZBook Fury G8 Mobile Workstation, a laptop that’s powerful enough for professional purposes, is currently on sale from HP with a $2,370 discount. You’ll only have to pay $1,939 for the machine, which is less than half its original price of $4,309. HP’s laptop deals always draw a lot of attention, so we’re not sure how long this offer will last — click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Dell XPS 13 is $550 off in Dell’s monster clearance sale
One of the best laptop deals today is on one of our very favorite laptops right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $900 saving you a huge $550 off the usual price of $1,450. It’s a fantastic laptop so if you’re in the market for one of the best, hit the button below to buy it. Or read on to see why you need it in your life. Remember — this deal won’t stick around forever.
This whole high-end gaming PC is cheaper than an RTX 4090
Enjoy some serious high-end 4K gaming on this RX 6800 XT system.
Sonos Sub Mini review: The inexpensive subwoofer for Sonos users
Sonos’ soundbars have always offered a great frequency response, with good clarity in the high-end and solid bass extension — especially for the more expensive Sonos Arc. But sometimes that good bass extension could just…be a little better. A subwoofer can give you that rumbling low-end and chest-thumping bass that you would only otherwise get at the cinema.
The best cheap PS5 SSD deals in September 2022
We're rounding up all the best cheap PS5 SSD deals available online in both the US and UK with discounted rates on some of our favorite models for less
TechRadar
Ryzen 9 7950X vs Ryzen 7 7700X: which one you should get
The new AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors have now hit the market, and they have landed with quite a splash, earning covetted five-star reviews from us for two of the chips in the initial launch lineup, while the remaining two are looking just as solid as we continue to test them.
Digital Trends
Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV
In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | RedMagic announces an up-to-US$100 discount on its 2022 flagship Android smartphone series
RedMagic has announced a price-drop for its 7 series of Android flagship smartphones. These early-2022 devices contains a Pro variant that is a world first in that it has brought an under-display camera to its gaming-focused brand for the first time. This new truly edge-to-edge display effect does come at...
NZXT Unveils N7 B650E Board for Ryzen 7000
NZXT has jumped aboard the Ryzen 7000 train with a mid-range N7 board for system builders.
Digital Trends
Save $160 on the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop in the HP Day sale
A great deal for anyone checking out the latest 2-in-1 laptop deals is the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop directly available from HP. Normally priced at $840, you can buy it for $680, making this already tempting laptop even more appealing. As with any sale price, we can’t guarantee how long it’ll stick around so here’s a quick overview of why you need it in your life sooner rather than later.
TechRadar
PC gamers are shunning high-end GPUs – spelling trouble for the Nvidia RTX 4090
A new Steam hardware survey is out, and it could make for interesting reading for Nvidia. On the one hand, it’s clear that the company continues to dominate the GPU market with eight of the top 10 GPUs being made by Team Green. However, these results (opens in new...
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Realme 10 4G will switch to a MediaTek processor, but will have the same OS and battery specs as its predecessor
Realme's 9 series is still this OEM's main source of potentially affordable new Android smartphones. It starts with a 4G/LTE-only model in 2022; now, according to some new leaks, things will be little different in 2023. Then again, the supposedly entry-level 10 has gotten somewhat far away from its Snapdragon 680-powered predecessor in 1 important respect.
techunwrapped.com
The iPhone 13 at a discount, the best purchase you can make
After the launch of the new iPhone, many people, instead of buying the most recent ones, buy the previous generation for less money. Well, on Amazon they have the iPhone 13 with a really interesting discount that is sure to be great for all those people who wanted to buy it now that the iPhone 14 have come out.
Black Friday OLED TV deals 2022: everything we expect to see this year
We're helping you prep for this year's Black Friday OLED TV deals with all our top predictions for the biggest price drops in 2022.
Best cheap gaming chair deals in October 2022
We're rounding up the best cheap gaming chair deals in October for both PC gamers and console users.
Digital Trends
This powerful student laptop is on sale at Dell this weekend
The weekend has brought one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find, with the popular laptop company discounting its new 16-inch Inspiron laptop a massive $250. The Dell Inspiron 16 regularly costs $1,050, and is currently just $800, making it an ideal option for both professionals and students — and one of the best student laptop deals available. Free shipping is included with your purchase, but availability is limited and the deal isn’t guaranteed until you make your purchase.
The 5 most comfortable wireless running headphones that actually stay in your ears
Quality running headphones should be sweat- and waterproof, stay firm in your ears during a workout, and sound good while doing it. Here are the best.
