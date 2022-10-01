ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Deal: Cheap Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with RTX 3060 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H now on sale with a steep 27% discount

By Enrico Frahn
notebookcheck.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!

A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 review: the ThinkPad, evolved

As much as Lenovo has tried, the brand “ThinkPad” probably doesn’t make you think of adventurous designs or innovation. Dependable? Sure. Legacy? Yes. But not design experimentation. The ThinkPad Z13 might not count as “experimental,” but it certainly feels like something new in the world of ThinkPads....
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This HP Workstation laptop is over $2,300 off (seriously!)

The HP ZBook Fury G8 Mobile Workstation, a laptop that’s powerful enough for professional purposes, is currently on sale from HP with a $2,370 discount. You’ll only have to pay $1,939 for the machine, which is less than half its original price of $4,309. HP’s laptop deals always draw a lot of attention, so we’re not sure how long this offer will last — click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amd Ryzen#Laptop#Acer#Nvidia Geforce#Gddr6 Vram#Msrp
Digital Trends

Hurry — Dell XPS 13 is $550 off in Dell’s monster clearance sale

One of the best laptop deals today is on one of our very favorite laptops right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $900 saving you a huge $550 off the usual price of $1,450. It’s a fantastic laptop so if you’re in the market for one of the best, hit the button below to buy it. Or read on to see why you need it in your life. Remember — this deal won’t stick around forever.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Sonos Sub Mini review: The inexpensive subwoofer for Sonos users

Sonos’ soundbars have always offered a great frequency response, with good clarity in the high-end and solid bass extension — especially for the more expensive Sonos Arc. But sometimes that good bass extension could just…be a little better. A subwoofer can give you that rumbling low-end and chest-thumping bass that you would only otherwise get at the cinema.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
RTX
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
TechRadar

Ryzen 9 7950X vs Ryzen 7 7700X: which one you should get

The new AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors have now hit the market, and they have landed with quite a splash, earning covetted five-star reviews from us for two of the chips in the initial launch lineup, while the remaining two are looking just as solid as we continue to test them.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV

In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Save $160 on the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop in the HP Day sale

A great deal for anyone checking out the latest 2-in-1 laptop deals is the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop directly available from HP. Normally priced at $840, you can buy it for $680, making this already tempting laptop even more appealing. As with any sale price, we can’t guarantee how long it’ll stick around so here’s a quick overview of why you need it in your life sooner rather than later.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | Realme 10 4G will switch to a MediaTek processor, but will have the same OS and battery specs as its predecessor

Realme's 9 series is still this OEM's main source of potentially affordable new Android smartphones. It starts with a 4G/LTE-only model in 2022; now, according to some new leaks, things will be little different in 2023. Then again, the supposedly entry-level 10 has gotten somewhat far away from its Snapdragon 680-powered predecessor in 1 important respect.
CELL PHONES
techunwrapped.com

The iPhone 13 at a discount, the best purchase you can make

After the launch of the new iPhone, many people, instead of buying the most recent ones, buy the previous generation for less money. Well, on Amazon they have the iPhone 13 with a really interesting discount that is sure to be great for all those people who wanted to buy it now that the iPhone 14 have come out.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This powerful student laptop is on sale at Dell this weekend

The weekend has brought one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find, with the popular laptop company discounting its new 16-inch Inspiron laptop a massive $250. The Dell Inspiron 16 regularly costs $1,050, and is currently just $800, making it an ideal option for both professionals and students — and one of the best student laptop deals available. Free shipping is included with your purchase, but availability is limited and the deal isn’t guaranteed until you make your purchase.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy