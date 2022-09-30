Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Raptor Lake vs Zen 4 price war supposedly results in thinner retailer profit margins for Intel chips and horrible sales for AMD Zen 4 CPUs
Intel launched the Raptor Lake CPUs on September 27. The chips include the Core i5-13600K/KF, the Core i7-13700K/KF, and the Core i9-13900K/KF. Prices of the 13th gen processors start at US$294 for the Core i5-13600KF and go up to US$589 for the Core i9-13900K. Hardware leaker Tom from the Moore’s Law is Dead YouTube channel reports that Intel has achieved these prices by significantly reducing profit margins for the retailers.
Digital Trends
This HP Workstation laptop is over $2,300 off (seriously!)
The HP ZBook Fury G8 Mobile Workstation, a laptop that’s powerful enough for professional purposes, is currently on sale from HP with a $2,370 discount. You’ll only have to pay $1,939 for the machine, which is less than half its original price of $4,309. HP’s laptop deals always draw a lot of attention, so we’re not sure how long this offer will last — click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Samsung Galaxy A14 will launch looking quite like the Galaxy S23 and with a screen-size upgrade
Android Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. Samsung is rumored to have taken the Galaxy S22 Ultra's heretofore-exclusive, individually-machined-lens rear camera style and refined it for the upcoming S23 series. Now, according to new renders posted by OnLeaks in partnership with GizNext, the resulting rear panel style might indeed be constant for the OEM's entire Android smartphone line-up for 2023.
Digital Trends
HP Omen gaming laptops and PCs have massive price cuts today
If you’re looking for great gaming PC deals, HP is having some surprise sales on both laptops and desktop PCs. While there are quite a few, we’ve collected these two as the best in each category so that you don’t have to go through potentially dozens of listings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
UGreen 140W PD3.1 Nexode Charger launches in UK with discount
UGreen has launched its new 140W PD3.1 Nexode Charger in the UK. The company claims its GaN charger, which debuted in the US earlier this year, is as fast as any other on the market. You can use the gadget to charge three devices simultaneously. With the PD3.1 fast charging protocol, you can charge a MacBook Pro 16-in to 56% in 30 minutes via a 140 W USB-C port. Other outputs on the device include 100 W USB-C and 22.5 W USB-A ports.
Footprint Showcases Development of Innovative Plant-Based Recyclable Packaging for Gillette
GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Footprint, a global materials science technology company focused on creating a healthier planet, released a case study highlighting its recent development of a custom plant-based fiber tray to package the GilletteLabs Razor with Exfoliating Bar. Gillette, the world’s leading expert in men’s grooming and a core brand in the portfolio of multinational consumer goods corporation Procter & Gamble (P&G), became the first brand to implement Footprint’s new color-based molded fiber in its packaging. The plastic-free, certified recyclable tray from Footprint supports Gillette’s goal to achieve 100% recyclable packaging by 2030, as well as Footprint’s goal to create a healthier planet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005449/en/ Footprint develops custom plant-based fiber tray to package the GilletteLabs Razor with Exfoliating Bar, making Gillette the first brand to implement Footprint’s new color-based molded fiber in its packaging. (Graphic: Business Wire)
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi certifies three Redmi Note 12 series smartphones with up to 210 W fast charging for top model
Last week, Xiaomi released the Redmi Note 11R, another re-badged smartphone that originally launched globally as the POCO M4 5G. However, recent 3C certifications suggest that the Redmi Note 12 series is at an advanced stage of development. For context, just over a month has passed since the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) published Xiaomi 13 and Redmi Note 12 series model numbers.
notebookcheck.net
JVC DLA-25LTD limited edition projector announced with 8K picture quality
JVC has announced the DLA-25LTD, a limited-edition projector. The device has been launched to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the D-ILA, the Digital Direct Drive Image Light Amplifier. Three 0.69-in (~1.75 cm) D-ILA devices, with a native 4K resolution, are used in the projector. The gadget has 8K/e-shiftX technology, which can deliver an 8K quality picture from a 4K signal; JVC claims it is the first home projector to provide this experience.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Doritos and Rockstar Energy Drink are teaming up with Xbox to give away various prizes
Starting today, the US and select international markets get Doritos and Rockstar Energy Drink products in special edition packaging. These products come with the chance to win thousands of prizes consisting of exclusve downloadable content for popular Xbox and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate titles, as well as one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
Anker eufyCam 3 kit goes to the Edge with a new AI-powered hub for machine learning-enabled facial recognition
Accessory AI Launch Security Smart Home Software Storage. Anker's increasingly popular residential security accessory brand eufy has released "camera kits" that revolve around a central wireless hub for their control and co-ordination before. However, the OEM asserts that its latest 3rd-gen iteration is the most powerful yet, as it integrates its in-house BionicMind AI this time around.
notebookcheck.net
Nokia X30 5G launches in Europe and the UK with an introductory bonus
HMD Global has finally started selling the Nokia X30 5G, a device that the company introduced last month at IFA 2022 in Berlin. To recap, the Nokia X30 5G measures 158.9 x 73.9 x 8 mm and weighs 185 g, in part because of its 4,200 mAh and 6.43-inch display. For reference, the smartphone supports 33 W fast charging and the USB Power Delivery 3.0 protocol.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will upgrade to stable ColorOS 13 at the end of October 2022
OnePlus China has released a list of devices from this brand that will see an upgrade to Android 13 of one type or another during October 2022. These smartphones will, of course, run the latest version of ColorOS (COS 13) as opposed to the OxygenOS 13 (OOS 13) skin developed for global units.
notebookcheck.net
World Update XI: Canada hits Microsoft Flight Simulator
Released in 2020 for Windows PCs and one year later for the company's consoles, Microsoft's latest iteration in its nearly four-decade-old popular flight simulation series has recently received a massive content update, namely World Update XI: Canada. As its name suggests, this refresh brings the world's second-largest country to the game in the highest resolution and fidelity yet, but it also includes new missions.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 case leak purports to confirm design changes in the upcoming flagship smartphone
5G Android Accessory Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Samsung's experiments on the Galaxy S camera hump (and, occasionally, frame) have allegedly come to a conclusion as of late. The OEM is now rumored to have settled on a style previously reserved for its top-end offerings, which may or may not be also ported to the more affordable Galaxy A series, for the coming year.
notebookcheck.net
Edifier S1000W Wireless Hi-Fi Bookshelf Speaker launches with Apple AirPlay 2 and multi-room music support
Accessory Audio Launch Smartphone Software Tablet Ultrabook. The "premium and affordable audio technology" brand Edifier has augmented its line of speakers with a new unit of the bookshelf (or, alternatively, PC-flanking) form-factor. Despite its name, each S1000W is rated for up to 120 watts (W) of audio power through its front-facing bass and tweeter units.
notebookcheck.net
Asus ROG Phone 6D and its MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus dominates Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phones in latest AnTuTu rankings
The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ was launched months ago as a direct response to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen. While the Qualcomm chipset sees bigger gains relative to the SoC it refreshes, the Dimensity 9000 Plus still holds its own—at least if AnTuTu's latest rankings are anything to go by. As...
notebookcheck.net
Fitbit Versa 2: Numerous owners report smartwatches becoming unusable after latest software update
Recently, Fitbit started rolling out v35.72.1.23 for the Versa 2, which the company hoped to resolve outstanding bugs. However, several reports on the Fitbit Community suggest that Fitbit failed to spot a critical issue in the firmware update. For reference, the bug does not appear to affect all Versa 2 units.
notebookcheck.net
More flagships get support for Samsung's Expert RAW camera app
Android Galaxy S Camera Software Phablet Foldable Smartphone. Samsung introduced the Expert RAW photography app back in 2021, alongside the Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship device. In the meantime, many other top handsets received full support for the app, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Fold 4, as well as the Galaxy S22 lineup. Now, the time has come for some flagships from 2020 to join the list of Expert RAW-supported devices.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch3 receive new watch faces and other changes in Tizen OS 5.5.0.2 updates
Samsung is now distributing a new version of Tizen OS 5.5.0.2 for the Galaxy Watch Active2 and the Galaxy Watch3. While the Tizen OS version remains unchanged from early January 2021, Samsung has added a few features with this month's update. For reference, the updates will arrive as R8xxXXU1DVH4 and R8xxXXU1FVH4, with 'xx' substituted for your device's model number, such as R820 for the regular Galaxy Watch Active2.
Comments / 0