notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
Motorola to launch Moto G72 with 108MP camera on October 3
Specs include Helio G99 chip, 120Hz refresh rate and monster 5000mAH battery
notebookcheck.net
Leaked OnePlus 11R spec sheet reveals it is a OnePlus 10T with a fresh coat of paint
OnLeaks continues to be a thorn on the side of major smartphone OEMs. After showing off high-quality Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra renders, the leaker has once again shifted focus to OnePlus by revealing the OnePlus 11R's spec sheet in full (via MySmartPrice). If OnePlus maintains last year's launch schedule, one can expect to see the OnePlus 11R hit shelves sometime in April/May 2023, at least in India. Whether or not OnePlus will sell it in other markets remains to be seen.
Phone Arena
Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention
Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
TechRadar
Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch
Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 case leak purports to confirm design changes in the upcoming flagship smartphone
5G Android Accessory Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Samsung's experiments on the Galaxy S camera hump (and, occasionally, frame) have allegedly come to a conclusion as of late. The OEM is now rumored to have settled on a style previously reserved for its top-end offerings, which may or may not be also ported to the more affordable Galaxy A series, for the coming year.
notebookcheck.net
UGreen 140W PD3.1 Nexode Charger launches in UK with discount
UGreen has launched its new 140W PD3.1 Nexode Charger in the UK. The company claims its GaN charger, which debuted in the US earlier this year, is as fast as any other on the market. You can use the gadget to charge three devices simultaneously. With the PD3.1 fast charging protocol, you can charge a MacBook Pro 16-in to 56% in 30 minutes via a 140 W USB-C port. Other outputs on the device include 100 W USB-C and 22.5 W USB-A ports.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will upgrade to stable ColorOS 13 at the end of October 2022
OnePlus China has released a list of devices from this brand that will see an upgrade to Android 13 of one type or another during October 2022. These smartphones will, of course, run the latest version of ColorOS (COS 13) as opposed to the OxygenOS 13 (OOS 13) skin developed for global units.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch3 receive new watch faces and other changes in Tizen OS 5.5.0.2 updates
Samsung is now distributing a new version of Tizen OS 5.5.0.2 for the Galaxy Watch Active2 and the Galaxy Watch3. While the Tizen OS version remains unchanged from early January 2021, Samsung has added a few features with this month's update. For reference, the updates will arrive as R8xxXXU1DVH4 and R8xxXXU1FVH4, with 'xx' substituted for your device's model number, such as R820 for the regular Galaxy Watch Active2.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount
Unveiled almost eight months ago alongside its little and big brothers and (properly) released a couple of months later, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ powerhouse is normally priced at $899.99 and up. Because that's definitely a tad steep for an Android tablet arguably unable to rival the muscle of...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | RedMagic announces an up-to-US$100 discount on its 2022 flagship Android smartphone series
RedMagic has announced a price-drop for its 7 series of Android flagship smartphones. These early-2022 devices contains a Pro variant that is a world first in that it has brought an under-display camera to its gaming-focused brand for the first time. This new truly edge-to-edge display effect does come at...
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Vision Smart Screen Z65 Gaming Edition unveiled with HarmonyOS 3, HDMI 2.1 and 120 Hz support
Huawei has unveiled the Vision Smart Screen Z65 Gaming Edition in China. As its name suggests, the Smart TV has a 65-inch display and is positioned to gamers as an alternative to an external monitor. According to Huawei, the 65-inch panel has a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 4K native resolution and 92% DCI-P3 colour space coverage. Supposedly, Huawei has equipped the Smart TV with a 'flagship processor', although it has not provided any details about it.
Phone Arena
Amazon is now selling Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 at up to an incredible $420 discount
Deeply discounted by its maker (under certain conditions) even before it... actually went official, the incredibly sophisticated (and expensive) Galaxy Z Fold 4 quickly got a series of substantial price cuts at various major US retailers with absolutely no strings attached after its long-awaited commercial debut. But although Amazon slowly...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra Side-By-Side & Bezel Comparison
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra CAD-based renders surfaced quite recently. Ice Universe, a well-known tipster, took those renders and created some new ones, to compare the Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra, side-by-side. The Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra get side-by-side comparison. The tipster actually published four different...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G72 released with a 120 Hz pOLED display and a 108 MP triple camera set-up
Motorola has introduced another Moto Gx2 series smartphone, having already released numerous models like the Moto G82 this year. Unsurprisingly, the Moto G72 resembles its siblings, albeit with a few differences. For one, Motorola has equipped the Moto G72 with a different camera housing than other Moto Gx2 smartphones. However, the curved back panel, flat display and centred punch-hole camera should feel familiar to those who have used recent Moto G smartphones.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Nord Watch: New budget smartwatch arrives in two colours and with a large AMOLED display
OnePlus has finally presented the Nord Watch, a smartwatch that will be available first in India. Unsurprisingly, the Nord Watch is a cheaper alternative to the OnePlus Watch. However, OnePlus' latest smartwatch is more expensive than the OnePlus Band, which has an INR 2,799 (~US$34) MSRP. In comparison, the Nord...
notebookcheck.net
Nokia X30 5G launches in Europe and the UK with an introductory bonus
HMD Global has finally started selling the Nokia X30 5G, a device that the company introduced last month at IFA 2022 in Berlin. To recap, the Nokia X30 5G measures 158.9 x 73.9 x 8 mm and weighs 185 g, in part because of its 4,200 mAh and 6.43-inch display. For reference, the smartphone supports 33 W fast charging and the USB Power Delivery 3.0 protocol.
CNET
Photos of Samsung Galaxy S23 Apparently Leak Online
The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy phones is rumored to arrive early next year. But images of the upcoming Galaxy S23 have allegedly leaked online, according to a report Wednesday from India-based tech publication Digit in collaboration with noted leaker @OnLeaks. The photos reveal a similar design to the Galaxy...
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals in September 2022
Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals can knock up to $1,000 off Samsung's foldable phone. Here are today's best sales online.
Engadget
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 falls to $250 plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. The week may...
