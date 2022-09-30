Despite the proven health risks in vaping — inhaling misted nicotine — e-cigarette companies have marketed it as a healthier alternative to cigarettes. But there’s nothing healthy about vaping. It exposes users to cancer-causing chemicals and metals that are toxic to their lungs, as well as seriously addictive levels of nicotine. Users may experience mood swings, coughing, wheezing, nausea, vomiting, headache, and dizziness. Over the past two decades, unregulated marketing has boosted vaping among young people. Juul, owned in part by tobacco giant Altria, has marketed aggressively in supermarkets, convenience stores, and on social media. Particularly pernicious is its targeting the advertising of sugary, sweet-flavor pods directly to minors.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 13 MINUTES AGO