West Virginia University Engineers Bring New Life to Electronics Recycling, Address Supply Chain Shortfalls for National Defense
West Virginia University researchers are resurrecting discarded electronics, recycling electronic waste and recovering minerals from it to make new products critical for national defense. Terence Musho, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, is leading the project, which received more than $250,000 from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency at the U.S. Department of Defense.
Waste Pro Named Fourth Largest Privately Owned Company in Central Florida
Waste Pro has been named the fourth largest privately owned company in Central Florida by the Orlando Business Journal in its annual Golden 100 list. This is the sixth consecutive year Waste Pro has ranked in the Top Five on the list. Founded by Executive Board Chairman John Jennings in 2001, Waste Pro operates in ten Southeastern states with Florida being its most dominant market area. Under John’s leadership, Waste Pro grew into one of the fastest growing private companies nationwide – in its first month, revenues only reached $800.
EPA Tools to Assist Cleanup in the Wake of Hurricane Ian
EPA is coordinating closely with federal, state, local and tribal partners in the wake of Hurricane Ian and reminds communities, families, and business owners affected by the hurricane to take steps to make storm cleanup as safe and effective as possible. “Cleanup activities related to returning to homes and businesses after a disaster can pose significant health and environmental challenges,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman. “EPA stands ready to assist our partners on every level to respond to any challenges that may result from Ian and to ensure that public health and the environmental are protected.”
Sean Daoud Joins ISRI Board of Directors as Director-At-Large
ISRI announces the election of Sean Daoud, a second-generation recycler from the association’s Pacific-Northwest Chapter, to its open Director-At- Large position. Daoud serves as the Vice President, Treasurer, and Shareholder of PNW Metal Recycling, Inc., which has five locations in Oregon and three locations in Washington state. The company handles both ferrous and nonferrous metals.
