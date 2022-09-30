ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

West Virginia University Engineers Bring New Life to Electronics Recycling, Address Supply Chain Shortfalls for National Defense

West Virginia University researchers are resurrecting discarded electronics, recycling electronic waste and recovering minerals from it to make new products critical for national defense. Terence Musho, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, is leading the project, which received more than $250,000 from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency at the U.S. Department of Defense.
Waste Pro Named Fourth Largest Privately Owned Company in Central Florida

Waste Pro has been named the fourth largest privately owned company in Central Florida by the Orlando Business Journal in its annual Golden 100 list. This is the sixth consecutive year Waste Pro has ranked in the Top Five on the list. Founded by Executive Board Chairman John Jennings in 2001, Waste Pro operates in ten Southeastern states with Florida being its most dominant market area. Under John’s leadership, Waste Pro grew into one of the fastest growing private companies nationwide – in its first month, revenues only reached $800.
EPA Tools to Assist Cleanup in the Wake of Hurricane Ian

EPA is coordinating closely with federal, state, local and tribal partners in the wake of Hurricane Ian and reminds communities, families, and business owners affected by the hurricane to take steps to make storm cleanup as safe and effective as possible. “Cleanup activities related to returning to homes and businesses after a disaster can pose significant health and environmental challenges,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman. “EPA stands ready to assist our partners on every level to respond to any challenges that may result from Ian and to ensure that public health and the environmental are protected.”
The Blade

Editorial: Vaping needs stricter regulations

Despite the proven health risks in vaping — inhaling misted nicotine — e-cigarette companies have marketed it as a healthier alternative to cigarettes. But there’s nothing healthy about vaping. It exposes users to cancer-causing chemicals and metals that are toxic to their lungs, as well as seriously addictive levels of nicotine. Users may experience mood swings, coughing, wheezing, nausea, vomiting, headache, and dizziness. Over the past two decades, unregulated marketing has boosted vaping among young people. Juul, owned in part by tobacco giant Altria, has marketed aggressively in supermarkets, convenience stores, and on social media. Particularly pernicious is its targeting the advertising of sugary, sweet-flavor pods directly to minors.
Sean Daoud Joins ISRI Board of Directors as Director-At-Large

ISRI announces the election of Sean Daoud, a second-generation recycler from the association’s Pacific-Northwest Chapter, to its open Director-At- Large position. Daoud serves as the Vice President, Treasurer, and Shareholder of PNW Metal Recycling, Inc., which has five locations in Oregon and three locations in Washington state. The company handles both ferrous and nonferrous metals.
