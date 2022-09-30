Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
River Twice Hosting Seven Deadly Sins "Four-Night Run" in Late OctoberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
papreplive.com
La Salle wins 20th PCL title since 2000
WEST NORRITON >> For the 20th time since 2000, La Salle won the boys team title at the Philadelphia Catholic League Golf Championship Wednesday at the Jeffersonville Golf Club. The Explorers, who went a perfect 13-0 during the PCL regular season, finished 23 strokes ahead of second-place St. Joseph’s Prep...
papreplive.com
Week Seven brings big game in Ches-Mont National Division
Week seven is here and the schedule brings up many interesting games including a big one in the Ches-Mont National Division between Downingtown West and Coatesville at Red Raider Stadium. Here is a look at that game and all the weekend action. Downingtown West (5-1) at Coatesville (6-0), 7 p.m....
papreplive.com
DLN Roundup: Avon Grove tops Conestoga behind two goals from Walker
Avon Grove conquered the rainy, raw conditions to pull off a major girls soccer victory Tuesday by blanking Conestoga, 2-0. The loss was the first of the season for the Pioneers (11-1), who came into the contest ranked first in District 1 and sixth in Region III in the United Soccer Coaches Poll.
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Oct. 5): Max Exeter goal lifts Spring-Ford boys soccer over Governor Mifflin
Spring-Ford 1 0-1 Governor Mifflin 0 0-0 A goal from Davin Millisock broke a scoreless draw with 15 seconds left in regulation to give Fleetwood a 1-0 win over Daniel Boone. Tucker Griffin made six saves on seven shots for Daniel Boone while Mitch Barr came up with four saves on four shots for Fleetwood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
papreplive.com
Methacton field hockey clinches PAC Liberty in win over Owen J. Roberts
BUCKTOWN >> A team that has lost only one game all year and has already clinched a spot in both the league and district playoffs might have a tendency to look ahead to the post-season instead of concentrating on the game at hand. But not the Methacton field hockey squad, which is taking things one game at a time down the final stretch of the regular season.
papreplive.com
Springside Chestnut Hill’s Bella Brown earns Manion/Crescenz Award
Springside Chestnut Hill Academy senior Bella Brown is one of two recipients of the 2022 First Lieutenant Travis Manion & Corporal Michael Crescenz Award. The award will be presented by members of the Manion and Crescenz families at halftime of the Army-Navy Cup Friday at Subaru Park. The service academies meet for their 11th annual men’s soccer game at 7 p.m. in Chester.
papreplive.com
Mercury Football Review: Phoenixville aiming for bigger goals after early setbacks
It’s hard to imagine a more deflating start to the 2022 season than Phoenixville’s. The team saw one of their big goals for the year – beating Great Valley for the first time in a decade – fade away in a late Patriots comeback. What’s worse, after the game the Phantoms found out they’d lost quarterback Ty Romance for the season due to injury.
papreplive.com
Nemeth hat trick powers Great Valley past Avov Grove
WEST GROVE >> Following a tough loss to Downingtown West on Sept. 27, in a game where they actually outshot the Whippets, Great Valley came into its r match-up with Avon Grove hungry to get back on track. On a cold and dreary Tuesday afternoon at Avon Grove, the Patriots grabbed an early lead and never looked back, cruising to a dominant 6-1 Ches-Mont League field hockey win over the Red Devils.
IN THIS ARTICLE
papreplive.com
OTD 2012: Coatesville continues march against Bishop Shanahan
Continuing our series looking back at the 2012 Coatesville football team, the Red Raiders head into week six with a home game against Bishop Shanahan. After a challenging non-league slate and a barn-burner against Downingtown East, Coatesville finally hits a little lull in its schedule, and after defeating Unionville, 42-0, the week prior, the Raiders score another six touchdowns to knock off the Eagles, 42-7.
papreplive.com
Pope John Paul II girls volleyball outlasts Upper Merion in four sets, remains undefeated
ROYERSFORD >> In a hyped-up match between Pioneer Athletic Conference heavy-hitters, Pope John Paul II versus Upper Merion came just as advertised. The air had the feel of a PAC final preview and both teams traded blows while vying for divisional control. Upon dropping the first set, the Golden Panthers took the following three, 18-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-17 over the Vikings to remain undefeated this fall.
papreplive.com
Ava Jones scores hat trick, Souderton gets back on track with win over Council Rock South
FRANCONIA >> It was a cold and wet night at Souderton Monday but that did little to bother Ava Jones. “I love playing in the rain,” she said. “It’s so much more fun I feel like. I know it’s harder, it’s a challenge but we worked through it and we won.”
papreplive.com
Spring-Ford girls volleyball plays first five-setter this season, fends off comeback from Boyertown
BOYERTOWN >> Boyertown hadn’t just closed the gap. It was well within closing distance. Against Spring-Ford, the Bears were just three points away from pulling off a comeback that would’ve shaken up the PAC Liberty. A four-point run in the fifth set gave Boyertown a 12-11 advantage over the Rams.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
papreplive.com
Column: No quit in Bishop Shanahan
Sometimes expectations and prognostications weigh heavy on a football team. And the expectations for the 2021 Bishop Shanahan football team were certainly heavy. The Eagles had a talented senior heavy team and were expected to do great things. And the 2021 Eagles certainly delivered as the Eagles won the District 1 4A championship and advanced to the PIAA 4A semifinals before dropping a close game to Bishop McDevitt, winning two state playoff games in the process.
papreplive.com
Episcopal Academy’s Eddie Jones is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Oct. 9-15)
The senior striker scored nine goals in the Episcopal Academy boys soccer team’s first nine games. EA boys soccer head coach David Knox said, “Eddie is such a versatile soccer player who is able to plug in to any area of the field. He is a quiet leader whose work ethic is unmatched. His size and speed coupled with his exquisite touch make him the ideal target man and the perfect old school center-forward. He is incredibly fit and can make lung-busting runs all game long. Once in or near the box he can strike a ball with terrific accuracy and power.” Jones is a three-sport athlete at EA – soccer, basketball and lacrosse, and will play lacrosse for Villanova University next year. Jones’ father, Ed Jones III, is a 1987 EA grad who played soccer for the Churchmen.
papreplive.com
Heading into Ortega-Milano XV, a look back at the previous 14 matchups
Coatesville and Downingtown West have met 14 times since Matt Ortega took over as head coach of the Red Raiders in 2009. Coatesville is 10-4 in the series, since then, but Downingtown West owns the head-to-head win in the 2019 District 1-6A final. Here is a quick look at each of the 14 matchups, leading up to Friday’s huge showdown between 6-0 Coatesville and 5-1 Downingtown West.
Comments / 0