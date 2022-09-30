ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
drugtopics.com

Self-Management Education Key in Managing Hyperglycemia in Diabetes

Evidence suggests it improves outcomes and reduces hospitalizations. Diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) is a key intervention in managing hyperglycemia in type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a new consensus update. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) and the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) co-published the consensus...
HEALTH
drugtopics.com

Managing Flu Vaccine Shortages

Although there are no expected shortages of this season’s flu vaccines, knowing where to get help just in case is essential. Currently the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is not aware of any known shortages related to the upcoming flu season’s vaccines.1 “Vaccine manufacturers have projected that they will supply the United States with as many as 173.5 million to 183.5 million doses of influenza vaccines for the 2022-2023 season,” the CDC reported.1.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy