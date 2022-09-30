Read full article on original website
Self-Management Education Key in Managing Hyperglycemia in Diabetes
Evidence suggests it improves outcomes and reduces hospitalizations. Diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) is a key intervention in managing hyperglycemia in type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a new consensus update. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) and the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) co-published the consensus...
OTC Hearing Aids Increase Accessibility for Patients with Mild to Moderate Hearing Loss
OTC hearing aids will be available nationwide on October 17, 2022. Approximately 37.5 million Americans live with hearing loss. A pair of hearing aids can cost approximately $2,500 per device, totaling $5,000 for a pair of hearing aids––a cost rarely covered by insurance. Starting on October 17, 2022,...
Managing Flu Vaccine Shortages
Although there are no expected shortages of this season’s flu vaccines, knowing where to get help just in case is essential. Currently the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is not aware of any known shortages related to the upcoming flu season’s vaccines.1 “Vaccine manufacturers have projected that they will supply the United States with as many as 173.5 million to 183.5 million doses of influenza vaccines for the 2022-2023 season,” the CDC reported.1.
