Although there are no expected shortages of this season’s flu vaccines, knowing where to get help just in case is essential. Currently the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is not aware of any known shortages related to the upcoming flu season’s vaccines.1 “Vaccine manufacturers have projected that they will supply the United States with as many as 173.5 million to 183.5 million doses of influenza vaccines for the 2022-2023 season,” the CDC reported.1.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 17 HOURS AGO