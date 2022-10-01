Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A spectator at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified him Monday as 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. Paramedics administered care on site before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter. The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of the Jets’ 24-20 victory over the Steelers. Keane had worked as a pipefitter at McCarl’s, an industrial piping company, in Beaver County since 2014, company CEO Ken Burk told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Monday.
Kenny Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky at QB for Steelers
It took three weeks and some change for the Pittsburgh Steelers to end the Mitch Trubisky era at quarterback. Early in the third quarter, Trubisky was replaced by rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett, much to the joy of the home crowd. On his first drive, Pickett converted a 4th-and-inches with...
Atlanta Falcons place leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve
Atlanta Falcons leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson is going to be sidelined for a while.
AP source: Javonte Williams out for year with torn ACL
A person with knowledge of the medical results tells The Associated Press that Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is done for the season after tearing his right ACL on Sunday at Las Vegas
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browns inactives: Jadeveon Clowney to miss game against Atlanta Falcons
The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday afternoon, but they'll do so with a few players on the sidelines.
Watch Steelers QB Kenny Pickett's 1st NFL TD
Coming out of halftime against the New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch to quarterback Kenny Pickett. His first pass play after replacing Mitch Trubisky in the starting lineup was an interception, Pickett came back on the next drive and redeemed himself with his first NFL touchdown. Following...
WATCH: Denzel Ward gets first interception on season, picks off Marcus Mariota
Denzel Ward gives the Cleveland Browns the football in plus territory after making a huge play for the defense. Picking off Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota in the third quarter, Ward racks up his first pick of the 2022 season. Coming off of a massive payday this summer, the play...
numberfire.com
Jamison Crowder (ankle) doubtful to return for Bills in Week 4
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder is conisdered doubtful to return Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Crowder is dealing with an ankle injury, and as a result, the team has ruled him doubtful for the rest of the afternoon. Isaiah McKenzie's role will be even larger now without any competition in the slot.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
First look: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots odds and lines
The Detroit Lions (1-3) visit the New England Patriots (1-3) Sunday in an NFC vs. AFC matchup. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is slated for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at the Lions vs. Patriots odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The...
Jets announce inactives for Week 4 vs. Steelers
The Jets have announced the seven players that will be inactive for Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Defensive lineman Bryce Huff is active for the first time this season, meaning the Jets are dressing ten defensive linemen. CB Brandin Echols was questionable with a hamstring injury but he is ready to go after practicing in full on Friday. Quincy Williams was already ruled out with an ankle injury.
Steelers vs Jets: Full inactives for both teams
Inactives are out for this week’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets. Here is the full breakdown for both teams. No big surprises for the Steelers in terms of inactives. Newly elevated cornerback Josh Jackson and linebacker Ryan Anderson both will dress for the game. Jackson is there with Ahkello Witherspoon out and Anderson might provide a spark as a pass-rushing outside linebacker.
Broncos elevate 2 players from practice squad for Week 4
The Denver Broncos have elevated two players from the practice squad to the game-day roster for their showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. Denver elevated wide receiver Kendall Hinton and guard Netane Muti, the team announced on Saturday evening. This marks the third and final time Hinton...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN's latest bowl projections have Gators in these December games
ESPN’s latest bowl projections have the Florida Gators playing in two different December games. Kyle Bonagura has the Orange and Blue playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday, Dec. 28 against Texas Tech. Mark Schlabach has the Gators playing in the TaxSlayer Gators Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday, Dec. 30 against Notre Dame.
Bills' Jamison Crowder out indefinitely with ankle injury
The Buffalo Bills defeated the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 but again lost to the injury bug. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder was carted off the field during the contest after returning a punt during the 23-20 win. Following the game, Crowder was spotted with a boot on his foot. According...
NFL・
Report: Bills' Jamison Crowder on crutches after Ravens win
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder’s injury status took another negative blow, post win over the Baltimore Ravens. During the 23-20 Week 4 win for the Bills, Crowder exited the game due to injury. He appeared to have suffered a foot or ankle issue during a punt return and was eventually carted off the field.
Comments / 0