Pittsburgh, PA

The Associated Press

Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A spectator at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified him Monday as 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. Paramedics administered care on site before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter. The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of the Jets’ 24-20 victory over the Steelers. Keane had worked as a pipefitter at McCarl’s, an industrial piping company, in Beaver County since 2014, company CEO Ken Burk told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Monday.
numberfire.com

Jamison Crowder (ankle) doubtful to return for Bills in Week 4

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder is conisdered doubtful to return Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Crowder is dealing with an ankle injury, and as a result, the team has ruled him doubtful for the rest of the afternoon. Isaiah McKenzie's role will be even larger now without any competition in the slot.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets announce inactives for Week 4 vs. Steelers

The Jets have announced the seven players that will be inactive for Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Defensive lineman Bryce Huff is active for the first time this season, meaning the Jets are dressing ten defensive linemen. CB Brandin Echols was questionable with a hamstring injury but he is ready to go after practicing in full on Friday. Quincy Williams was already ruled out with an ankle injury.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Jets: Full inactives for both teams

Inactives are out for this week’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets. Here is the full breakdown for both teams. No big surprises for the Steelers in terms of inactives. Newly elevated cornerback Josh Jackson and linebacker Ryan Anderson both will dress for the game. Jackson is there with Ahkello Witherspoon out and Anderson might provide a spark as a pass-rushing outside linebacker.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's latest bowl projections have Gators in these December games

ESPN’s latest bowl projections have the Florida Gators playing in two different December games. Kyle Bonagura has the Orange and Blue playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday, Dec. 28 against Texas Tech. Mark Schlabach has the Gators playing in the TaxSlayer Gators Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday, Dec. 30 against Notre Dame.
