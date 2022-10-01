Eastwood hangs on for 49-48 win over Elmwood

PEMBERVILLE — After 97 points were scored in Friday night's epic Northern Buckeye Conference football showdown, Eastwood senior Case Boos — who had done just about everything he could to bring the Eagles victory — needed to make one more play.

With Elmwood attempting a two-point conversion to take the lead with 1:37 remaining, Boos extended his right hand to deflect a pass from Hayden Wickard, intended for Micah Oliver, to preserve a 49-48 win and first place in the NBC.

“You've got to give all the credit in the world to [Elmwood],” Boos said. “They were down 14 and they stayed in it and gave us a run for our money.

“But, nobody knows how much work we put into this all summer, and all the weeks leading up to this. I couldn't be more proud of my guys. They've been by my side since day one, and I'm so proud of them.”

The Eagles (7-0, 4-0 NBC) had held a 49-35 lead entering the fourth quarter before eighth-ranked Elmwood (6-1, 3-1) rallied for two touchdowns in the game's final seven minutes.

Royals running back Mason Oliver (16 carries, 155 yards) scored on a six-yard run with 6:35 remaining, and Mattia Susan's sixth successful extra-point kick got Elmwood within 49-42.

Then, after Eastwood turned the ball over on downs with 4:02 to play, the Royals moved 54 yards on six plays, with Wickard scoring on a 16-yard keeper around right end with 1:37 left.

After a timeout, Elmwood coach Greg Bishop decided to go for two and the lead, but Eastwood and Boos rose to the occasion.

“We thought we had a good play, and we just didn't execute it and came up short,” Bishop said.

The win tasted especially sweet for the Eagles, who lost 56-49 in a similar shootout last year. That win was Elmwood's first over Eastwood since 2000, and gave the Royals possession of the Log trophy in the Battle of the Woods rivalry series.

As it turned out, Elmwood was able to hang onto the trophy for just 365 days, and will exit the NBC for the Blanchard Valley Conference next season. The rivalry series will continue as a nonleague contest.

“They knew that this day was coming at some point, and I think that drove them all winter long and all summer,” Rutherford said. “They definitely wanted to come out with one.

“I'm proud of the way they played, and all their hard work paid off. A one-point win over a really great opponent at home, and we get the Log back. That's a pretty good night.”

Elmwood's loss came despite a superb passing effort by Wickard, who was 22 of 34 for 395 yards and four touchdowns, and the Royals topped Eastwood 624-423 in total offense. Wickard also ran 16 times for 62 yards and a score.

For his part, Boos carried 29 times for 210 yards, including TD runs of 61, 10, and 7 yards. He also completed 3 of 4 passes for 63 yards and a score.

Eastwood struck first, with Isaac Reynolds capping a 78-yard drive on a 1-yard run. Elmwood responded on Wickard's 20-yard TD pass to Mason Mossbarger (5 catches, 144 yards) for a 7-7 tie after one quarter.

The second quarter, which resembled video-game football, produced 49 points between the two teams.

The Eagles got two touchdowns from Boos, one from Reynolds on a four-yard run, and a fourth from Bryce Hesselbart on a 42-yard interception return.

Hesselbart also had 120 yards on 11 rushes in the game.

Keeping pace, Elmwood, got scores from Mason Oliver on a 4-yard run, from Mossbarger on a 69-yard pass from Wickard, and from Micah Oliver on a 10-yard pass from Wickard on the final play of the first half to get within 35-28 at the break.