Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Pine Tree drops Nacogdoches 49-14
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Nacogdoches Dragons went head-to-head with the Pine Tree Pirates in the sixth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Pine Tree came away with the win, defeating Nacogdoches, 49-14. Click the video above for the highlights.
'Everybody likes to be scared': Tyler haunted houses set to open this weekend
Halloween is approaching, and for many, that means it’s time to scare — or be scared. Two Tyler haunted houses are now open, kicking off the spooky season. Owners of the World of Khaos, 816 E Oakwood St. in Tyler, and Corpse Grove Haunted Trail, 15972 Texas 64 E. in Tyler, have been preparing to welcome visitors.
LIST: Pumpkin patches open across East Texas
Temperatures are beginning to cool down outside and the calendar officially says it's fall. That means it's time for seasonal traditions, such as visiting local pumpkin patches. Patches across East Texas have opened with others set to open this weekend:. Blueberry Ridge Farm. Pick out your pumpkin or enjoy a...
1,500 tires burned in East Texas, cause large fire
HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
City of Kilgore says red water 'harmless'
Iron is lunch for bacteria in water systems. “Unfortunately, there’s a lot of iron in our well water and we have old iron pipes throughout our system,” said Clay Evers, Kilgore director of Public Works. “These specific bacteria live in most water systems, but when they get out of control we add free chlorine to reduce the bacteria and their food source, which is iron.”
Andy Woods Elementary students experience farm day on campus
Farm animals filled the outside lawn of Andy Woods Elementary School on Friday as students screamed with excitement as they got to pet and ride the animals while learning about the farm lifestyle. The yearly event began a few years ago but started much smaller and has since developed to...
Pets in the Park fundraiser brings four-legged friends to Tyler park
The annual Pets in the Park fundraiser Saturday at Tyler’s Bergfeld Park catered to four-legged best friends with games, vendors and pet activities. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People, a shelter in Tyler that has been open for several decades, held the event. “Pets in the Park is...
Food truck Antojitos brings mix of Hispanic-style snacks to East Texas
Living the American dream, born in Mexico and current Tyler resident Maria Abarca has opened up a food truck in town called ‘Antojitos’ that can fulfill a numerous amount of cravings for East Texas residents. Abarca has been in the food industry for many years and is the...
Businesses sell wares at Craft and Trade Show in Tyler
Veteran James Lushbaugh said he started creating art recreationally before some friends told him he should start selling it. On Friday, the framed creations at his “Think Inside the Box” table were among the many items — from food and clothing to jewelry and other accessories — offered for purchase by different vendors at the Craft and Trade Show at Tyler’s Bergfeld Park.
Tyler Film Fest set to open online submissions
The online submission cycle for The Tyler Film Fest is set to open Saturday. A celebration of storytelling through film, the event has grown to be an international film festival comprised of short films from around the world, according to organizers. Representatives from eight countries have been accepted into past festivals, including England, Spain and Iran.
WebXtra: Overturned trailer blocks traffic in Kilgore
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A City of Kilgore lift on a trailer turned over in a busy intersection blocking traffic for over two hours. It happened at the corner of Kilgore Street and 259 in Kilgore. According to Kilgore Fire Marshal Ryan Riley, when the driver of the truck made...
Burning trash leads to grass fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning trash lead to a grass fire in Smith County Friday. The fire happened off FM 1252, east of FM 757. The homeowner said they were attempting to burn trash when it got out of control. Three brush trucks and two engines from the Jackson...
A Henderson, Texas Teenager Among 20 Kids That Went Missing in September
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes the East Texas city of Henderson where a 17-year-old has been missing since September 21.
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGIC
I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.
Another Odd Boom Heard in Shreveport’s Broadmoor Neighborhood
You may remember reading about an odd rumbling sound booming through Shreveport a couple of weeks ago. This morning, another loud and extremely unsettling sound has residents talking. Now before we dive in, let me say that I live in Broadmoor, and am active within the Broadmoor neighborhood Facebook group....
130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility coming to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) Board of Directors approved an agreement with Merit Fabricators LLC. on Thursday. Merit Fabricators is poised to make a $22 million investment in the Longview Business Park by constructing a 130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which will create 25 new full-time jobs. The company says it mainly […]
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport. “It was very clear that we were on the bottom of costs of landing at Gregg County airport, and that’s good in a way, but it costs a great deal of money to operate that airport. Some things you just can’t keep low forever, some of the fees we raised today,” the judge says.
Bullard Chamber seeks talent to showcase at Red, White and Blue Festival
The Bullard Area Chamber of Commerce is calling for local talent to submit information to perform at the Red, White and Blue Festival in November. In the search for talent, festival Coordinator Lauren Kindle said there are no parameters. Singers, dance teams and other performers are welcome. “We have so...
Wood County tire fire sparked by nearby burning trash
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Firefighters were called to a tire fire in the 2200 block of FM 2659 about three miles northeast of Hawkins. And the tires were still smoldering today. Nearby residents say they could see flames shooting above the trees. Lorraine and Robert Pedretti live...
