ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Iowa's brain drain continues to cost state college educated adults

Data: National Bureau of Economic Research; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIowa is one of the worst states at retaining its new college graduates, according to a new report from the National Bureau of Economic Research.Why it matters: The state spends millions of dollars funding Iowa's public universities with the hope of training and educating new graduates to fuel the workforce.Driving the news: 34% more of Iowa's college-educated workforce leaves the state after graduation than stays, according to the report.Iowa's "brain drain" is worse than our six neighboring states and ranks 10th worst in the U.S., according to an analysis by The Washington...
IOWA STATE
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy