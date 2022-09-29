Read full article on original website
Related
The City With the Fewest Homes For Sale
A recent analysis reveals the city where the inventory of homes on the market was tightest in August.
Iowa's brain drain continues to cost state college educated adults
Data: National Bureau of Economic Research; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIowa is one of the worst states at retaining its new college graduates, according to a new report from the National Bureau of Economic Research.Why it matters: The state spends millions of dollars funding Iowa's public universities with the hope of training and educating new graduates to fuel the workforce.Driving the news: 34% more of Iowa's college-educated workforce leaves the state after graduation than stays, according to the report.Iowa's "brain drain" is worse than our six neighboring states and ranks 10th worst in the U.S., according to an analysis by The Washington...
Roving science lab traveling around Massachusetts to educate kids about climate change
IPSWICH, Mass. — Weather has been on a brutal tear lately. Consider the devastation from Hurricane Ian in Florida last week. Even Canada got hammered recently by the remnants of a tropical story. Understanding climate change is more important than ever but it can be a scary subject for...
99.1 WFMK
Lansing, MI
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://99wfmk.com
Comments / 0