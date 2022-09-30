Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Out-of-state warrant limits resources in Monday evening manhunt
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A manhunt is over in Fulton and Sharp Counties. Authorities were searching for Anthony Caplinger, who was originally from California. The search for Caplinger began on Monday morning on Booth Road near Hardy. Authorities were alerting residents to lock their cars and homes because they feared...
Kait 8
Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of South Carolina with strong winds and an unrelenting storm surge Friday. The hurricane damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet. Charlene Blanton took video of...
Kait 8
Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi attorney general’s office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. is now 58. He has been...
Kait 8
FBI data finds Arkansans have high chance of being a violent crime victim
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new study found living in Arkansas means you have a higher chance of being a victim of a violent crime. According to data from the FBI, Arkansas has the fourth most violent crime per 100,000 people, with nearly 672 violent crimes per 100,000 people.
Kait 8
Jaywalking to no longer be illegal in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) – Starting in January 2023, Californians can cross the street where they choose, if they can cross safely. “The sentiment is very simple that we all have the right to cross the street without being fearful of being cited unnecessarily,” said Assemblymember Phil Ting, a Democrat representing San Francisco.
Kait 8
Group launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A group is wanting to put a stop to voters deciding on a measure to permit recreational marijuana use in Arkansas. According to content partner KARK, the Little Rock-based Family Council Action Committee issued a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 4 that it was forming a campaign for voters to oppose the amendment.
Kait 8
AR growing health crisis, overdose deaths rise during pandemic
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new report shows that drug overdose deaths increased during the pandemic with opioids being a leading cause. Content partner KARK said that according to a report released Monday by QuoteWizard, Arkansas drug deaths grew over 16% in the past year. The study used statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, showing Arkansas with 542 overdose deaths through April 2021, followed by 631 through April 2022.
Kait 8
Nearly 215,000 pounds of rice donated to food bank
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fun fact: More than half of the nation’s rice crop is grown in the state of Arkansas. To commemorate National Rice Month, the industry donated 214,900 pounds of the grain Thursday, Sept. 29, to the Arkansas Foodbank. According to our content partner, Talk Business &...
Kait 8
Arkansas lawmakers discussing ideas for teacher pay increases
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Lawmakers apart of a joint senate-house committee are meeting this week to discuss teacher pay in the state of Arkansas. Despite the issue being discussed during a special legislative session in August, lawmakers took no action towards making any changes. Since then, school districts like Little Rock and Russellville have taken it upon themselves to raise teacher pay.
Kait 8
Report: Food deserts are more common in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Food insecurity has become a common spread across the Natural State, and a lack of access to fresh, healthy foods may be a key reason for that. According to an Arkansas Center for Health Improvement analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data, in more than one in four census tracts in Arkansas, 50% or more of the local population had low access to healthy food sources in 2019.
Kait 8
Alex Jones won’t re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Alex Jones returned to a Connecticut courthouse Tuesday but is not expected to retake the stand in his defamation trial, as a jury decides how much he should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax. Jones was initially...
