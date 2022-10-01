With IARP ruling behind them, Tigers are 'locked in' ahead of season

Penny Hardaway wants to look forward.

And why would he not? Despite the lack of national fanfare surrounding the Memphis Tigers heading into Hardaway’s fifth year as head men’s basketball coach, the future for his program is as bright as it’s been since he took over in 2018.

Friday was the first time media members were able to see and hear from Memphis’ 2022-23 squad. Just three days after an Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) panel ruled that the program would only be given three years probation and a fine of $5,000 for NCAA violations committed three years ago, the Tigers hosted an open practice for members of the Memphis Rebounders fundraising club and reporters.

Hardaway, star transfer guard Kendric Davis, fifth-year guard Alex Lomax and fifth-year forward DeAndre Williams spoke with great confidence about how the Tigers would follow up a season in which they made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.

Reactions to Tuesday’s IARP ruling

For the past three years, Memphis has started its season under a microscope.

In 2019 — the year in which the NCAA violations can of worms was opened — there was the No. 1 overall recruiting class headlined by James Wiseman. In 2020, there were questions about what would happen with the Tigers’ NCAA infractions case. And in 2021, there were again sky-high expectations with another No. 1 recruiting class, this time with drama involving Emoni Bates.

Now, though, Memphis is entering this campaign without much of a weight on its shoulders. And the fact that the IARP ruling turned out to be more a slap on the wrist than any punishment of substance is a large reason why.

University of Memphis forward DeAndre Williams (12) brings the ball upcourt at practice on Sept. 30. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

“With everything being behind us now and us being locked in on one another, we’re trying to get as good as we can be and get to a level where we can represent the city in a good fashion,” Hardaway said on Friday. “I thank God for all that being behind us.”

Davis, who transferred to Memphis from SMU this past offseason, felt an extra jolt of excitement on his way to Tuesday’s practice after learning of the IARP’s decision via his team’s text message group chat.

Joining the Tigers for his fifth year of college basketball, Davis said he had no doubt the result of the ruling would be in the team’s favor.

“As long as it was fair,” he said, “we knew we would come out on top.”

Lomax had been on this rollercoaster ride with the Tigers since his second year with the team in 2019. The 6-foot guard chose to return to Memphis for a fifth year — marking yet another season in which he’ll play for Hardaway after first playing under the coach as a sixth grader.

“That was probably some of the best news we’ve received in Memphis’ program history,” Lomax said. “Because we have a chance to do something special. And we don’t want to get banned (from the postseason) or anything … or go all out for a season and not be able to get the ultimate reward for it.”

Joining Lomax in the small group of significant contributors from last season’s team is Williams.

The 6-foot-9 big man called the IARP decision “a relief.”

“It’s very exciting just to know we don’t have a postseason ban,” Williams said. “It gives us an opportunity to compete and get back to where we came from.”

Team chemistry

But optimism for the season will only carry the Tigers so far.

The group — which features six new scholarship transfers and a first-year international prospect from Spain — will still have to gel on the court.

This is Hardaway’s first team without a plethora of star freshmen. A veteran-laden squad primarily composed of transfers brings its own challenges, though. Davis and guards Elijah McCadden, Keonté Kennedy and Damaria Franklin all were stars on their previous teams. Forward Jahmar Young was once a three-star prospect. And forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu was once considered a fringe NBA prospect because of his freakish athleticism.

“I love the chemistry,” Hardaway said of what he’s seen from his team so far. “They’re staying together through thick and thin — that’s what I love seeing. They’re coachable. They want to be coached. They’re staying together. They’re holding each other accountable. And those are all great signs.”

Naturally, there were questions this summer about how Davis and Lomax would coexist. Both play point guard and were starters on their respective teams last season.

University of Memphis forward Jahmar Young (10 ) looks for an open teammate during practice on Sept. 30. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Based on what the duo has said publicly so far, neither player has had difficulties in making room for the other to thrive.

“We’re both old enough and mature enough and have been in this same league for years now,” Lomax said. “I’m an ultimate team guy. No matter what Coach wants me to do, I’m able to do it. I’m very selfless. It doesn’t matter to me. And, honestly, I trust Coach 100%. So whatever they want to do, I’m 100% agreeing with it.

“I just come out and play as hard as I can, no matter where I find myself.”

Davis certainly seems to be on the same page.

The 2022 AAC Player of the Year said he and Lomax have a good understanding of what they need from each other on and off of the court.

“He knows, ‘You that dude,’” Davis said. “And I know he’s capable of being that dude some nights, too.”

To Hardaway, the problems that come with having too many veterans on a roster are more manageable than ones that come with having too many inexperienced players. For the first time in his five years at the helm, he only has one first-year player (Spanish forward Ian Graja) on his 16-man roster.

“Even though we have a lot of new guys, it’s an older team,” Hardaway said. “They kind of know what they want. They want to get to the NCAA Tournament, so they’re locked in. Not that any of the other teams weren’t. But the older guys understand what it’s all about.

“They came here to get to the NCAA Tournament.”

Starting faster

Lofty goals of getting back to the Big Dance are great. Memphis made it happen last year, but only after shaking off a 9-8 start to the season.

This year, the Tigers are trying to come out stronger out of the gate. And with what appears to be the toughest non-conference slate Hardaway and Co. have had thus far, they’ll have to find their groove quickly.

“Last year, we ended great,” Hardaway said. “So, we want to begin great. In the history of Tiger basketball, it doesn’t really get going until like January or February. This year, we’re locked in on getting ready in November.”

Lomax said he understands that Memphis basketball “is the pulse of the city” of Memphis.

The fifth-year player wants to ensure fans have “no high heart rates” this season.

“We’re striving for perfection,” Lomax said. “Nobody’s perfect, but as long as you’re striving for perfection, you’ll get as close as you can to it. So that’s the mindset. That’s the goal. Things will get rocky — we’re aware of that. But we’re going to stay the same from Day 1. And we’re going to keep that same end goal.”

There’s still more than a month left until the Tigers’ Nov. 7 season-opener at Vanderbilt, but the group is beyond eager to step onto the court against an opponent.

They’re confident in the product they’ll be putting out there, too.

“We’re ready to go and get to work,” Davis said, “and dominate everybody we play.”

Williams stated that he believes that a “smaller learning curve” from having a roster loaded with fourth- and fifth-year seniors will help Memphis hit the ground running come November.

While he made clear that the Tigers’ goals are to “get back to the tournament,” he knows they’ll have to take the process one step at a time.

“This is a new team,” Williams said. “So I’m not going to say this team’s going to be better than last year or any year. But I do know this team has a lot of experience. And we’re all willing to learn and compete. We don’t have any cocky guys that want to go get their points. We’re just brothers and that’s what I really love about this team.

“That’s going to take us a long way.”