Read full article on original website
Related
thedesertreview.com
Heber Elementary School District partners with Hazel Health
HEBER — Heber Elementary School District has taken a step toward helping solve the access to healthcare issue that has plagued rural communities like the Imperial Valley for decades. Through a partnership with Hazel Health, the nation’s largest telehealth provider for children, Heber school’s will be providing its nearly 1,200 students access to free pediatric telehealth and mental health services, according to a press release from the District.
thedesertreview.com
"Safe Routes to School" Program keeps youth active, safe
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Janette Angulo, director of the Imperial County Public Health Department, made a presentation at the regular Board of Supervisors meeting on September 27 regarding the County Health Department’s Safe Routes to School Program. In 2018, Angulo explained, the County received funding from the Southern Californian...
thedesertreview.com
ECPD makes arrest in incident involving social media post
EL CENTRO — On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 7:40 a.m., the El Centro Police Department became aware of a threat of violence at Southwest High School. The threat was posted on a social media platform and shared amongst students at the school. The post was reported to the police department by a concerned parent, according to a press release by the El Centro Police Department. Officers immediately responded to the school and began working with school officials. This is the second threat this week.
thedesertreview.com
Imperial County Board of Supervisors approves Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget
IMPERIAL COUNTY — At their regular board meeting on September 27, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted to adopt the $598.1 million budget for FY 2022-2023. The adopted budget makes investments into critical areas such as, public protection, public assistance, health and sanitation, and County employees to ensure the necessary resources are in place to serve the people of Imperial County, according to a press release from the County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedesertreview.com
Agents encounter and seize cloned Border Patrol vehicle attempting illegal entry
CALEXICO — El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and seized a cloned Border Patrol vehicle Sunday September 25, according to press release. The incident occurred at approximately 6:25 p.m., when El Centro station’s Remote Video Surveillance System Operators observed and notified agents of a possible cloned Border Patrol Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north near Exit 6 and driving eastbound on Highway 98.
thedesertreview.com
Imperial Tigers snap Calexico Bulldogs' undefeated record
CALEXICO — The Calexico Bulldogs kicked off league play for the Imperial Valley League (IVL) by hosting the Imperial Tigers on September 30 for a match-up that resulted in a hard-fought battle in favor of the Tigers, 24-0. The match-up started with the Bulldogs getting set on the field so they could receive the opening kickoff from the Tiger’s Ethan Gonzalez. The kick was returned by Franky Loera-Rodriguez, who carried the ball to their 19-yard line. Starting off the drive, the Bulldogs handed the ball off the Zeus Pradis for small gain before being brought down by the Tiger’s Ethan Reeves and Joell Villa-Campos. Now on second down, the ball was once again handed off to Pradis, who broke past a few defenders to pick up a first down for the Bulldogs.
Comments / 0