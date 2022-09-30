CALEXICO — The Calexico Bulldogs kicked off league play for the Imperial Valley League (IVL) by hosting the Imperial Tigers on September 30 for a match-up that resulted in a hard-fought battle in favor of the Tigers, 24-0. The match-up started with the Bulldogs getting set on the field so they could receive the opening kickoff from the Tiger’s Ethan Gonzalez. The kick was returned by Franky Loera-Rodriguez, who carried the ball to their 19-yard line. Starting off the drive, the Bulldogs handed the ball off the Zeus Pradis for small gain before being brought down by the Tiger’s Ethan Reeves and Joell Villa-Campos. Now on second down, the ball was once again handed off to Pradis, who broke past a few defenders to pick up a first down for the Bulldogs.

