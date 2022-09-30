Read full article on original website
José Luis Cruz Rivera officially installed as NAU President
NAU hosted a presidential installation ceremony Sept. 30 where José Luis Cruz Rivera was officially sworn in as the university’s 17th president. The event began at 3 p.m. at Prochnow Auditorium on north campus. Guests were ushered into the ceremony by an upbeat performance by the Elden Brass Quintet.
Taylor Jacobsen out for season due to injury
NAU senior outside hitter Taylor Jacobsen will miss the remainder of the 2022 volleyball season due to injury, she confirmed on an Instagram Reel last Friday. “Lumberjack nation, as some of you may already know, and as much as it pains me to say, I will not be playing for the remainder of the season due to injury,” Jacobsen said in her post. “I want to thank everyone for the continued love and support throughout my journey this year! I wouldn’t be the player or person I am today without all of the people around me. As for volleyball, this is not a goodbye, simply just a see you later. #4out”
NAU wins first conference match of season over Idaho State
NAU shut out Idaho State 1-0 last Sunday, earning its second win on the season and its first win in the Big Sky Conference. The Lumberjacks put up 23 shots with 10 being on goal while the Idaho State Bengals put up 10 shots and four shots on goal. Defensively, NAU sophomore goalkeeper Trinity Corcoran had three saves and allowed zero goals while the Bengals had nine saves.
NAU football falls at Portland State
NAU football dropped its second straight Big Sky conference game Saturday, losing to Portland State 35-27 in the Vikings conference home-opener. NAU is now 1-4 and 0-2 in conference play. Portland State achieved its first win and is now 1-3 and 1-1 in the Big Sky. After a bleak first...
Tornado hits Williams
A Tornado Warning was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for an EF-1 tornado eight miles from Williams. Around 10 homes were damaged in the Junipine Estates community north of Williams, multiple destroyed roofs and downed power lines. Approximately 500 customers in the area are without power as of...
