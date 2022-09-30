NAU senior outside hitter Taylor Jacobsen will miss the remainder of the 2022 volleyball season due to injury, she confirmed on an Instagram Reel last Friday. “Lumberjack nation, as some of you may already know, and as much as it pains me to say, I will not be playing for the remainder of the season due to injury,” Jacobsen said in her post. “I want to thank everyone for the continued love and support throughout my journey this year! I wouldn’t be the player or person I am today without all of the people around me. As for volleyball, this is not a goodbye, simply just a see you later. #4out”

