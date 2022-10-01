Read full article on original website
10-year-old offers allowance to help favorite Fla. vacation spot recover from Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As damage assessments continue in communities across southwest Florida, people all over the country are seeing shocking photos and videos emerge of the devastating damage Hurricane Ian left behind, and many are wondering how they can help. Among those looking to help the hurricane victims...
Video shows Florida helicopter crew rescuing man, grandmother from Sanibel Island
SANIBEL, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people and their dog were rescued from Sanibel Island Thursday after their neighborhood was ravaged by Hurricane Ian. Video released by the U.S. Coast Guard showed an MH-65 Dolphin Crew fly over a neighborhood on the Florida island before hoisting Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Kilbane to the ground.
‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed “about 35” additional deaths Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastation across much of southwest Florida. The announcement comes after officials in the state had already confirmed dozens of deaths across Florida. Sheriff Marceno said...
