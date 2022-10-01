ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

vucommodores.com

Mohr Advances

CARY, N.C. – The prequalifying round at the ITA All-American Championships is complete for the Vanderbilt women’s tennis team as Celia-Belle Mohr advanced to the qualifying round to highlight Sunday’s action. After a convincing straight-set singles victory a day ago, Mohr was again dominant on Sunday. She...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Vandy Collects More Wins at ITA All-American

TULSA, Okla. – Both Nathan Cox and Michael Ross won their first match Sunday as play continued for Vanderbilt men’s tennis in the pre-qualifying draw at the ITA All-American Championship at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center. The former won in three sets for the third time in...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: This Sad Auburn Fan Is Going Viral Tonight

It's a sad time to be an Auburn football fan. Bryan Harsin called a ridiculous trick play vs. LSU this Saturday night. It ended in an easy interception by an LSU defender. One Auburn fan, in particular, can't believe what she's watching tonight. A photo of a sad Auburn fan...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryan Harsin gets hammered for Auburn 4th quarter offensive play call, loss vs. LSU

Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers blew a 17-point first-half lead against the LSU Tigers Saturday night. In fact, LSU scored 21-unanswered points to beat Auburn 21-17. However, Auburn had a great opportunity early in the fourth quarter to score points, but thanks to a questionable play-call, LSU got the ball back on an interception.
AUBURN, AL
vucommodores.com

Tulsa Time For Men’s Tennis

TULSA, Okla. – Seven members of the Vanderbilt men’s tennis team are set to return to action when play begins this weekend at the ITA All-American Championship hosted by Tulsa. The event gets underway with pre-qualifying rounds in singles starting Saturday, with three Commodores—Joubert Klopper in singles, and...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Shelby Selected to Attend Women Leaders Convention

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt track and field sprinter, Taiya Shelby has been selected to attend the Women Leaders national conference as a representative for Southeastern Convention student-athletes. This year’s convention will take place in Shelby’s hometown of Kansas City, Missouri on Oct. 9 – 11. The SEC has been...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta

NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
NASHVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go

Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
