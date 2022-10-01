ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man on the run for 2 years after fatal Point Breeze crash conviction arrested

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fqsyg_0iHb8r9Z00

Wanted man taken into custody 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man on the run for more than two years has been arrested.

Police arrested Daquan Thompson in Uniontown on Wednesday, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

In 2020, a judge convicted Thompson of driving drunk and causing a crash in Point Breeze that killed Angelica Field, a mother of five and a passenger in his car. Police say Thompson's blood-alcohol level was more than two times the legal limit.

Thompson never showed up for sentencing and was on the run before being arrested by law enforcement on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Arnold convenience store robbed at gunpoint

ARNOLD (KDKA) -- A mini-mart in Westmoreland County was robbed at gunpoint late on Sunday night.The incident occurred at the All-Seasons Mini Mart along Drey Street in Arnold.In a surveillance video provided to KDKA, footage shows an individual in a black winter coat with their hood up and with their face covered.One of the store's owners tells KDKA that the suspect came in and out of the store three times over a span of around 20 minutes, buying different items each time.But it was the final time they came back that they went around the counter, confronting a clerk, and...
ARNOLD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigate shooting in Elliott

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood. Dispatch said that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday on Lakewood Street. The woman who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No suspects or arrests have been announced. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Uniontown, PA
Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Uniontown, PA
wtae.com

Family seeking justice after cow shot along Fayette County road

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More than three weeks after a cow was shot and killed in Fayette County, the animal's owners are pushing for answers. Chris Morris said he watched as the cow was shot along Rankin Airshaft Road in the middle of the afternoon back on Sept. 7. The cow belonged to a family member of Morris.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

One person hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — At least one person was critically wounded after a shooting Sunday morning in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood. The call came in at 10:39 a.m. for a multi-round Shotspotter notification in the 200 block of Wilbur St. When police arrived, they found one person injured from gunshot wounds. The victim has been taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. The extent of their injuries was not available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Man On The Run#Alcohol
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing girl, assault rifle, cocaine, found during drug bust focused on Lawrence County juvenile

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A missing girl, cocaine and multiple firearms were found during a search warrant execution that was focused on a Lawrence County juvenile. Officials from the Lawrence County district attorney’s office said they were investigating the juvenile, who was believed to be involved in the sale of drugs and possessed illegal firearms.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Franklin Man Arrested After Allegedly Refusing to Leave UPMC Northwest

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct after he refused to leave UPMC Northwest. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 67-year-old Timothy P. Radabaugh in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on September 21.
FRANKLIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound after car crash in Mount Oliver

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — A man is in critical condition after he was found injured from a gunshot wound after a car crash in Mount Oliver. The Allegheny County Police Department said Mount Oliver police were first dispatched to a shots-fired call in the 100 block of Brownsville Road just before midnight Friday. At the same time, dispatchers also received calls about a car crash in the 2300 block of South 18th Street. Officers at the second scene found a man in the car suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was last listed as being in critical condition.
MOUNT OLIVER, PA
CBS News

Man in critical condition after being found shot in a vehicle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot in a car in Mt. Oliver on Friday morning. According to Allegheny County Police, just before midnight on Friday, they were called to the 100 block of Brownsville Road. Meanwhile, at the same time, Pittsburgh Police were...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man dies after falling at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man has died after falling at Acrisure Stadium during Sunday's Steelers-Jets game, according to police.The fall occurred near an escalator by Gate C of the stadium and the victim fell an estimated 40 feet, sources told KDKA.Paramedics administered care on the scene and transported him in critical condition to a local hospital, but he later passed from his injuries, per a statement from police.An investigation is now underway.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh father sentenced in 7-month-old son's death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greenfield man will spend 16 to 32 months behind bars for the death of his infant son, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.Luca Neidert died from blunt force trauma to the head in 2020 at just 7 weeks old. Cory Neidert told police that he was sleepwalking when he dropped his son. He told police of two other past sleepwalking incidents.An autopsy showed the boy's cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and was consistent with being thrown down a flight of steps, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said.Cory Neidert pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in June, according to the Post-Gazette. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man fatally shot in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in East Liberty on Thursday, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called to North St. Clair Street around 5:30 p.m. after a call for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the street. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.  Police are investigating. There is no one in custody at this time, and the victim has not been identified.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy