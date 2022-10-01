ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Cleveland Browns make major Myles Garrett decision

If there were anybody who could have played a professional football game the same week in which he flipped his car multiple times, it would have been Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett had refused to rule himself out earlier in the week. His parents had warned him not...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman On Playing In Las Vegas “No Distractions And We Must Continue to Get Better”

Notre Dame stands at 2-2 coming out of the bye week and is preparing to face the Cougars of BYU in Las Vegas as part of the Shamrock series. Coach Marcus Freeman emphasized that his team cannot be distracted this week and must focus on getting better. He also talked about the momentum being carried over from the North Carolina win and recovering physically and mentally after that game. Freeman also addressed the development of quarterback Steve Angeli and the importance of the Notre Dame run game to open up the offense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WHIO Dayton

Myles Garrett ruled out for Sunday’s game at the Falcons

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have ruled out defensive end Myles Garrett for Sunday’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to a news release. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain as well as minor lacerations, bumps and bruises after he involved in a one-car accident on Monday afternoon.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns Inactives for Week 4 at Atlanta Falcons

The Browns have announced the full list of their inactive players before their Week Four game against the Atlanta Falcons. Garrett was officially ruled out yesterday afternoon as he recovers from injuries sustained in a single-car accident on his way home from practice on Monday September 26. Bryan suffered a hamstring injury against the Steelers in Week Three and will miss his first game of the season. Tommy Togiai is expected to replace Bryan in the starting lineup.
CLEVELAND, OH
