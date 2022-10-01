Notre Dame stands at 2-2 coming out of the bye week and is preparing to face the Cougars of BYU in Las Vegas as part of the Shamrock series. Coach Marcus Freeman emphasized that his team cannot be distracted this week and must focus on getting better. He also talked about the momentum being carried over from the North Carolina win and recovering physically and mentally after that game. Freeman also addressed the development of quarterback Steve Angeli and the importance of the Notre Dame run game to open up the offense.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 HOUR AGO