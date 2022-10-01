Colon cancer is a type of cancer that starts in your large intestine (colon). Colon cancer happens when cells in the colon grow out of control. Surgery is the main form of treatment for colon cancer. During the surgery, a doctor removes a part of your colon. Depending on the stage of the cancer, a doctor may also combine surgery with other treatments, such as chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy.

