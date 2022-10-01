ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Guide to Colon Cancer Surgery: Key Terms and FAQs

Colon cancer is a type of cancer that starts in your large intestine (colon). Colon cancer happens when cells in the colon grow out of control. Surgery is the main form of treatment for colon cancer. During the surgery, a doctor removes a part of your colon. Depending on the stage of the cancer, a doctor may also combine surgery with other treatments, such as chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy.
‘The Lord Was Telling Her She Shouldn’t Have Her Organs Removed:’ Pregnant Cancer Patient, 31, Thanks Doctor For Saving Her Fertility

Hope Mavridis, 31, thought her dreams of giving birth were over when she was diagnosed with ovarian and endometrial cancer. Thankfully, a doctor performed preserved her fertility while treated her cancers. Now, Mavridis is expecting in November. The term gynecologic cancer refers to any cancer of the female reproductive organs.
Cancer patients suffering from lymphoedema - where limbs to swell to double their usual size - which affects 400,000 people in the UK face NHS postcode lottery for life-changing treatments, senior medics warn

Thousands of cancer patients who suffer unsightly swelling in their arms and legs are missing out on life-changing treatments due to an NHS postcode lottery, senior medics have warned. The British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons (Bapras) has called for more NHS patients to have access to cutting-edge...
