ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly talks about how LSU is preparing for the noise at Jordan Hare

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDQfl_0iHatgpt00

It just means more.

This weekend, the LSU Tigers are traveling for their first true road game of the season, and it will be in front of one of the best atmospheres in the SEC, Jordan-Hare Stadium.

It doesn’t matter what Auburn’s record is when they are playing at home. The Auburn “family” will be sure to show up and show out. Both teams enter the game 3-1 this season. LSU’s only loss was a heartbreaker to Florida State in their first game.

Auburn’s only loss is a beatdown by Penn State at home. Brian Kelly was asked how LSU has worked on dealing with the noise.

“Well, I think, first of all, you know, you have to duplicate that in practice and maybe over-emphasize it in practice, make it a little bit more difficult,”

“Which, I think, we made it pretty difficult in practice this week with with crowd noise. So I think you start there,” said Kelly, before going on to explain why he and the other coaches need to sort of simplify their communication to avoid any confusion amid all the chaos.

“And then I think, you know, you have a way to keep things simple and move quickly to limit some of the things that that can be part of bringing the crowd into the game. The more you’re over there checking and changing things, it brings the crowd into the game. So I think there’s some things that you can do technically. But look, I think you all know the the best way to keep a crowd quiet is to play really well on offense. So that’s what we hope to do.”

LSU will have to face the noise tomorrow night on the Plains as they take on Auburn at 6 p.m. CT.

List

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

3 things I liked, 3 things I didn’t like about LSU’s win

LSU beat Auburn on Saturday night. It fell behind 17 points. On the road. In the SEC. It was outgained by 168 yards. It had 85 net passing yards. Jayden Daniels left the game early in the 4th quarter after suffering a knee injury that head coach Brian Kelly said wasn’t serious.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryan Harsin addresses his job security following loss to LSU

Bryan Harsin fell to 9-9 overall through his first 18 games as Auburn’s coach on Saturday night as his Tigers took a big lead before losing to LSU, 21-17. Many are speculating that this game could spell the end of Harsin’s tenure on The Plains, but as of Sunday morning, no moves had been made.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Video

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral for helping a college football player land two "Ls" in one day. Dunne, one of the most-followed athletes in all of college sports, went viral on social media earlier this season, while responding to an SEC football player. “When we play LSU tomorrow...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryan Harsin gets hammered for Auburn 4th quarter offensive play call, loss vs. LSU

Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers blew a 17-point first-half lead against the LSU Tigers Saturday night. In fact, LSU scored 21-unanswered points to beat Auburn 21-17. However, Auburn had a great opportunity early in the fourth quarter to score points, but thanks to a questionable play-call, LSU got the ball back on an interception.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#American Football#College Football#The Lsu Tigers#Sec#Jordan Hare Stadium#Auburn#Florida State
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
theadvocate.com

New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list

This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
LOUISIANA STATE
under30ceo.com

The Story Behind Raising Canes Restaurant

If you’re a fan of chicken fingers, chances are you’ve heard of Raising Canes. From humble beginnings to becoming a national household name for chicken fingers, Rising Canes is dedicated to serving up the best chicken fingers in town, and they’ve done it with flair!. From the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
207K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy