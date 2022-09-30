2024 LSU commit scores on long touchdown pass

Xavier Atkins is a 2024, four-star, 6-foot-1, 190-pound linebacker from Jonesboro-Hodge High School where he stars for the Jonesboro-Hodge Tigers.

The Tigers are 2-3 to start this season after a 20-10 win last night over Pineville High School. Even though Atkins is listed as a linebacker, when you are as good of an athlete as he is, sometimes you play on both sides of the ball so you can make even more of a difference.

In this play, Jonesboro-Hodge hits Atkins on a screen pass and he gets a couple of good blocks and sheds a tackle as he strolls into the endzone.

LSU currently has five overall commits for the 2024 recruiting class, a class that is ranked as the No. 3 class in the country, and Atkins is one of two linebacker commits. The other linebacker commit is Maurice Williams from Pearland, Texas.

There are still a couple of years between now and Atkins signing day, but he will definitely be a player to keep an eye on.

