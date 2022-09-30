(OLNEY) The Olney Valor Quilters will host a special event tomorrow at the Olney Church of the Nazarene, beginning at 9:30 in the morning. Staff Sergeant Andrew Lee, known as the Combat Quilter, will be on hand to teach his “Tips, Tricks, and Techniques to Better & More Efficient Sewing.” While attendance to the sewing event is free and all are welcomed, each person needs to bring their own sewing machine along with thread, scissors, pins, and a ruler. The Olney Valor Quilters will provide precut fabric for the items to be taught, plus if someone does not have a sewing machine, a few will be available. The class will include tips for better piecing, adding borders, and several demonstrations. If questions, call 843-9956. Staff Sergeant Lee will also be sharing at the Olney Church of the Nazarene tonight at 7:00.

OLNEY, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO