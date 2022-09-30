Read full article on original website
MARILYN L. MICHL
(OBLONG) The celebration of life for Marilyn L. Michl, age 88, of Oblong, will be held Wednesday afternoon, October 5, at 12:00, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong, with burial in the St. Valentine Cemetery. The visitation is Wednesday morning, October 5, from 10:00 until service time, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong. Again, that’s for Marilyn L. Michl of Oblong.
MALACHI LEE RALEY
(RINARD) The funeral service for Malachi Lee Raley, age 26, of Rinard, will be held Thursday afternoon, October 6, at 2:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora, with burial in the Elmwood Cemetery in Flora. The visitation is Thursday, October 6, from 11:00 until service time, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Again, that’s for Malachi Lee Raley of Rinard.
AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are urged to get out and give blood when possible. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Monday (10/3/22) at the White County Farm Bureau Office in Carmi from 1:00 to...
UPCOMING AREA EVENTS THIS WEEK
(OLNEY) Project Community in Olney will have a fundraising pork burger cookout this coming Saturday at the Olney Rural King, with serving from 10:00 until 2:00. All donations made will go to Project Community’s “Splash Park” project to be located in Musgrove Park. (NEWTON) The Newton American...
SPECIAL QUILTING IN OLNEY
(OLNEY) The Olney Valor Quilters will host a special event tomorrow at the Olney Church of the Nazarene, beginning at 9:30 in the morning. Staff Sergeant Andrew Lee, known as the Combat Quilter, will be on hand to teach his “Tips, Tricks, and Techniques to Better & More Efficient Sewing.” While attendance to the sewing event is free and all are welcomed, each person needs to bring their own sewing machine along with thread, scissors, pins, and a ruler. The Olney Valor Quilters will provide precut fabric for the items to be taught, plus if someone does not have a sewing machine, a few will be available. The class will include tips for better piecing, adding borders, and several demonstrations. If questions, call 843-9956. Staff Sergeant Lee will also be sharing at the Olney Church of the Nazarene tonight at 7:00.
SAFETY COURSE OFFERED THIS MONTH
(OLNEY) The Richland County Hunter Safety Class is back, set for later this month, October 18th, 19th, and 20th, from 5:30 to 9:30 each night at the Trinity Lutheran Church at the east edge of Olney. Registration for the three night, Tuesday through Thursday, University of Illinois Extension Course, is now open and closes a week from this Friday, October 14th. However, space is filling up. Signup at the go.illinois.edu/Richlandcountyhuntersafety website or call Ryan, if any questions, at the Extension Office in Olney, at 618-395-2191. It’s the policy of the State DNR that youth under the age of ten (10) must be accompanied to and during the Hunter Safety Classes by an adult or guardian at least 16 years of age.
LOCAL FOOD DRIVE IS CONTINUING
(OLNEY) The Richland County Farm Bureau is underway with a canned food drive continuing until next Wednesday, October 12th, a week from tomorrow. The canned and dry food items can be dropped off at the Farm Bureau Office in Olney, at 710 North West Street, from 9:00 to 3:00, each weekday, Monday through Friday. Monetary donations are also accepted. All items will then be donated to The Master’s Hands in Olney, where they are currently serving at least 229 families in the Olney community. Everyone is encouraged to help out the Farm Bureau in this effort.
REGULAR BI-MONTHLY MEETING
(NEWTON) In one area municipal meeting tonight. The Newton City Council will have a regular bi-monthly meeting on this Tuesday night, starting at 6:00, at the Newton City Hall.
Career Openings
Forcht Broadcasting Olney and Newton has career positions open from time to time. If you want to begin a career in radio and digital marketing working for one of the largest small market radio groups in the country, you can view below our career openings when they become available. Career...
CURRENT FIRE HYDRANT FLUSHING
(OLNEY) A reminder that in conjunction with the City of Olney’s water distribution yearly maintenance program, City Water Department workers are currently out this morning, flushing specific fire hydrants in Olney, with the work to continue into tomorrow. It’s at this time that residents may experience low water pressure and some water discoloration while the hydrant flushing is being done in their part of town both today and tomorrow.
EARLY VOTING NOW UNDERWAY
(NEWTON/OLNEY) Early voting is now taking place for the November 8th General Election. The County Clerk’s Offices in Olney, Newton, and most all other county seat communities, are open weekdays from 8:00 to 4:00, each Monday through Friday, to accept early voting. Here’s some other important dates to remember when it comes to the November election.
