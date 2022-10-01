Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 server status: Is Overwatch 2 down?
Overwatch 2 servers are guaranteed to experience issues where players around the world struggle to connect to the game. Here’s everything you need to know about Overwatch’s 2 server status. The launch period of Overwatch 2 may be an exciting time with countless fresh features, new characters, and...
Brazilian esports giants Los Grandes valued at $18.7 million after Team oNe merger
Brazilian esports organizations Los Grandes and Team oNe have merged and are now valued at about $18.7 million according to a statement Los Grandes gave to multiple outlets. Los Grandes is an up-and-coming organization globally and has legions of fans and followers domestically in Brazil. Team oNe is a smaller Brazilian brand known mostly for its Rainbow Six: Seige team but it also fielded teams in Free Fire, League of Legends and Counter-Strike.
Zellsis to join Cloud9 and complete roster according to report
Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro is set to join Cloud9 to complete their roster for the 2023 season according to a report from Dot Esports. Cloud9 was one of the few North American organizations selected to be in the Riot Games’ partnered league for the Americas. With only five...
Pokemon quickly cuts TCG broadcast after commentator makes awkward adult joke
Pokemon had to quickly cut the Regional Championship TCG broadcast after the commentator made an awkward joke during a match. The 2023 Pokemon competitive season began recently, bringing players back to Regional Championship events focused on the TCG, Pokemon Go, and VGC. The official Pokemon Twitch account broadcasts a number...
LOUD release coach bzkA after Valorant Champions victory
Both LOUD and their head coach Matheus ‘bzkA’ Tarasconi have announced his release on September 30, almost two weeks after the team won Valorant Champions. bzkA joined the team on February 3, 2022 to coach the Brazilian super squad. During his tenure as a coach, the squad won Valorant Champions 2022, placed second at Masters Reykjavík, and went undefeated domestically.
Riot gives League of Legends’ top lane love in Season 13 overhaul
“Top lane has been languishing” in Riot’s words, so the League of Legends developers are finally sending the role some love in a big Season 13 overhaul. Changes to items, gold, and experience will make the long lane a focal point of Summoner’s Rift. It’s become a...
All new and re-introduced items in League of Legends Season 13
With the return of two iconic items, a ton of reworks and changes to existing items, plus three new tank Mythics, League of Legends Season 13 is sure to shake up the meta somewhat: here’s all you need to know on the shop front. League of Legends Season 13...
FIFA 23 AcceleRATE has made players faster than ever in Ultimate Team
FIFA 23 fans have been left slightly baffled by the new AcceleRATE feature that is making some players move faster than ever, especially when equipped with the Architect chemistry style. With the release of FIFA 23, EA SPORTS have added a whole bunch of new features to what will be...
NHL 23 player ratings: Top 10 Goalies
NHL 23 player ratings have an updated list of the best goalies in the NHL. Here, we’ll rank the 10 best netminders in the league. NHL 23 is bringing a massive update to player ratings as each installment of the iconic hockey franchise typically does. We’ve already documented NHL...
How to complete FIFA 23 Kessie OTW SBC: Cost & solutions
FIFA 23’s OTW promo is here, featuring a Franck Kessie SBC after his move to FC Barcelona over the summer from AC Milan. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, costs, and solutions right here. FIFA 23 officially launched worldwide on September 30, and EA celebrated the occasion with...
League of Legends will combat third-party software & dodging problem in preseason
The developers behind League of Legends have revealed some changes to ranked queues that could alleviate the problems of dodging. One of the most common complaints from League of Legends players with regards to ranked queues is the prevalence of dodging, or leaving a game lobby right before the match begins.
League of Legends’ jungle is changing again in Season 13 to cut complexities
League of Legends is getting another jungle rework in Season 13 as Riot aims to make the role “more exciting” for… non-junglers. The developers are cutting complexities in the jungle to entice new players to try it out, including pathing recommendations, new jungle pets, and leashing changes.
LoL Worlds 2022 breaks 1 million viewers on opening day of Play-Ins
The 2022 World Championship has gotten off to an impressive start, breaking 1 million viewers on the first day of the Play-In stage. Worlds 2022 got off to an exciting start in Mexico City on September 29. Although the opening day of the tournament was plagued with pauses, viewers flocked to Twitch and YouTube for their first taste of international League of Legends since the Mid-Season Invitational.
OpTic Dashy explains how nerfing aim assist could improve Call of Duty forever
Aim assist has been a hot topic in the FPS community for years and OpTic Dashy believes that toning down the automated help could be the key to Call of Duty catching a second wind. Ever since the dawn of the battle royale era of online gaming, aim assist has...
League of Legends Season 13 is much-needed simplification of complex MOBA
League of Legends is loved — and hated — due to its complexities. Veterans love the depth, while simultaneously making the game near-impossible for new players to learn. Season 13 is a big step towards simplifying the game as much as possible to keep the player base growing.
Simple Apex Legends trick reduces sprint to fire time drastically
Apex Legends players have uncovered a ‘Sprintout cancel’ trick that drastically reduces the sprint to fire time when running with a weapon. It’s been a little over three years since Apex Legends first launched, and as Respawn Entertainment keeps adding new legends to the battle royale, players keep finding new ways to play the game.
How to unlock legendary Kiriko skin by watching Overwatch 2 on Twitch
With Overwatch 2 nearly here, Blizzard announced a way for fans to easily get an early Legendary skin for the new Support hero Kiriko. Overwatch 2 is nearly here, bringing with it brand new game modes, gameplay changes, and a new battle pass system. While the Battle Pass system is...
CoD pro Clayster is the world’s highest-earning Fall Guys player
Call of Duty pro James “Clayster” Eubanks is also now the highest-earning Fall Guys player in the world. As the esports industry grows, there’s more money than ever to be made from competing. The best part of it all is that anybody can participate, and go from playing in small online tournaments to sold-out stadiums.
Thiago Silva FIFA 23: How to Complete the Flashback SBC
The Thiago Silva FIFA 23 Flashback SBC went live Oct. 1 during the Ones to Watch promotion. Ones to Watch is the annual kick-off promotion for each FIFA Ultimate Team year. The promotion celebrates players who transferred clubs in the summer with special live items. Brazilian center-back Thiago Silva has been handed the first Flashback card of FUT 23, celebrating his debut Ligue 1 season with PSG in 2012-13 and serving as a throwback to his dominant 88-rated self in FIFA 18.
NICKMERCS explains why Apex Legends doesn’t need Warzone-style sequel
NICKMERCS played Warzone 2 early and enjoyed it, but he doesn’t believe Apex Legends needs a sequel. At Call of Duty Next, over 100 content creators got their hands on Warzone 2 for the first time. The highly anticipated battle royale sequel polarized community members because of the addition of AI implementation, removal of loadouts, and the new Gulag.
