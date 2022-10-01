ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 server status: Is Overwatch 2 down?

Overwatch 2 servers are guaranteed to experience issues where players around the world struggle to connect to the game. Here’s everything you need to know about Overwatch’s 2 server status. The launch period of Overwatch 2 may be an exciting time with countless fresh features, new characters, and...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Brazilian esports giants Los Grandes valued at $18.7 million after Team oNe merger

Brazilian esports organizations Los Grandes and Team oNe have merged and are now valued at about $18.7 million according to a statement Los Grandes gave to multiple outlets. Los Grandes is an up-and-coming organization globally and has legions of fans and followers domestically in Brazil. Team oNe is a smaller Brazilian brand known mostly for its Rainbow Six: Seige team but it also fielded teams in Free Fire, League of Legends and Counter-Strike.
ECONOMY
dexerto.com

Zellsis to join Cloud9 and complete roster according to report

Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro is set to join Cloud9 to complete their roster for the 2023 season according to a report from Dot Esports. Cloud9 was one of the few North American organizations selected to be in the Riot Games’ partnered league for the Americas. With only five...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Pokemon quickly cuts TCG broadcast after commentator makes awkward adult joke

Pokemon had to quickly cut the Regional Championship TCG broadcast after the commentator made an awkward joke during a match. The 2023 Pokemon competitive season began recently, bringing players back to Regional Championship events focused on the TCG, Pokemon Go, and VGC. The official Pokemon Twitch account broadcasts a number...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

LOUD release coach bzkA after Valorant Champions victory

Both LOUD and their head coach Matheus ‘bzkA’ Tarasconi have announced his release on September 30, almost two weeks after the team won Valorant Champions. bzkA joined the team on February 3, 2022 to coach the Brazilian super squad. During his tenure as a coach, the squad won Valorant Champions 2022, placed second at Masters Reykjavík, and went undefeated domestically.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Riot gives League of Legends’ top lane love in Season 13 overhaul

“Top lane has been languishing” in Riot’s words, so the League of Legends developers are finally sending the role some love in a big Season 13 overhaul. Changes to items, gold, and experience will make the long lane a focal point of Summoner’s Rift. It’s become a...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

All new and re-introduced items in League of Legends Season 13

With the return of two iconic items, a ton of reworks and changes to existing items, plus three new tank Mythics, League of Legends Season 13 is sure to shake up the meta somewhat: here’s all you need to know on the shop front. League of Legends Season 13...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

FIFA 23 AcceleRATE has made players faster than ever in Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 fans have been left slightly baffled by the new AcceleRATE feature that is making some players move faster than ever, especially when equipped with the Architect chemistry style. With the release of FIFA 23, EA SPORTS have added a whole bunch of new features to what will be...
FIFA
dexerto.com

NHL 23 player ratings: Top 10 Goalies

NHL 23 player ratings have an updated list of the best goalies in the NHL. Here, we’ll rank the 10 best netminders in the league. NHL 23 is bringing a massive update to player ratings as each installment of the iconic hockey franchise typically does. We’ve already documented NHL...
NHL
dexerto.com

How to complete FIFA 23 Kessie OTW SBC: Cost & solutions

FIFA 23’s OTW promo is here, featuring a Franck Kessie SBC after his move to FC Barcelona over the summer from AC Milan. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, costs, and solutions right here. FIFA 23 officially launched worldwide on September 30, and EA celebrated the occasion with...
FIFA
dexerto.com

LoL Worlds 2022 breaks 1 million viewers on opening day of Play-Ins

The 2022 World Championship has gotten off to an impressive start, breaking 1 million viewers on the first day of the Play-In stage. Worlds 2022 got off to an exciting start in Mexico City on September 29. Although the opening day of the tournament was plagued with pauses, viewers flocked to Twitch and YouTube for their first taste of international League of Legends since the Mid-Season Invitational.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Simple Apex Legends trick reduces sprint to fire time drastically

Apex Legends players have uncovered a ‘Sprintout cancel’ trick that drastically reduces the sprint to fire time when running with a weapon. It’s been a little over three years since Apex Legends first launched, and as Respawn Entertainment keeps adding new legends to the battle royale, players keep finding new ways to play the game.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to unlock legendary Kiriko skin by watching Overwatch 2 on Twitch

With Overwatch 2 nearly here, Blizzard announced a way for fans to easily get an early Legendary skin for the new Support hero Kiriko. Overwatch 2 is nearly here, bringing with it brand new game modes, gameplay changes, and a new battle pass system. While the Battle Pass system is...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

CoD pro Clayster is the world’s highest-earning Fall Guys player

Call of Duty pro James “Clayster” Eubanks is also now the highest-earning Fall Guys player in the world. As the esports industry grows, there’s more money than ever to be made from competing. The best part of it all is that anybody can participate, and go from playing in small online tournaments to sold-out stadiums.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Thiago Silva FIFA 23: How to Complete the Flashback SBC

The Thiago Silva FIFA 23 Flashback SBC went live Oct. 1 during the Ones to Watch promotion. Ones to Watch is the annual kick-off promotion for each FIFA Ultimate Team year. The promotion celebrates players who transferred clubs in the summer with special live items. Brazilian center-back Thiago Silva has been handed the first Flashback card of FUT 23, celebrating his debut Ligue 1 season with PSG in 2012-13 and serving as a throwback to his dominant 88-rated self in FIFA 18.
PREMIER LEAGUE
dexerto.com

NICKMERCS explains why Apex Legends doesn’t need Warzone-style sequel

NICKMERCS played Warzone 2 early and enjoyed it, but he doesn’t believe Apex Legends needs a sequel. At Call of Duty Next, over 100 content creators got their hands on Warzone 2 for the first time. The highly anticipated battle royale sequel polarized community members because of the addition of AI implementation, removal of loadouts, and the new Gulag.
VIDEO GAMES

