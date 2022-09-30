Naruto is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and a video reanimating scenes from the original anime has fans around the world blown away in a mixture of nostalgia and awe. Many iconic animated TV shows from Japan are hitting new milestones. This includes the Naruto anime, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Naruto was released on October 3, 2002, and dramatically changed the anime fandoms around the world. Twenty years later, it is still pulling new viewers in with its emotional storyline and relatable characters.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO