Overwatch 2 Kiriko guide: Abilities, how to play & unlock
Kiriko is a brand new support hero coming to Overwatch 2 through the new season 1 Battle Pass. Here’s everything we know about this new fighter. With Overwatch 2 introducing brand new elements to the beloved fast-paced first-person shooter, one character has caught the eye of many. Kiriko is the first hero to be unlocked in the game’s season 1 battle pass and comes with a multitude of weapons, abilities, and skins.
Pokemon trainers celebrate their anniversary with epic custom Pokemon card
A Pokemon training couple has melted the hearts of the internet after showing off a fantastic custom card to celebrate their one-year anniversary. Over the past 25 years, Pokemon has brought people together via video games, card collecting, and even anime. And sometimes, trainers catch feelings for one another while trying to catch Pokemon.
Will Greninja return in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys? Ash’s final team rumors
Pokemon anime fans are speculating which Pokemon Ash will bring with him to the final Championship battle against Leon in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys, and many hope to see the return of a Kalos favorite. Pokemon anime fans are preparing for the Pokemon World Coronation Series Tournament final battle, and many...
Overwatch players share final in-game moments as servers go down for OW2
The Overwatch servers have finally gone down in preparation for the sequel’s launch, resulting in players sharing their favorite experiences from the first game and their final moments. Overwatch 2 is finally going live on October 4, and with it, the original game is being morphed into OW2. To...
EG Vulcan reveals some of the growing pains with Danny’s absence at Worlds 2022
Evil Geniuses have had a mixed results so far through their Worlds 2022, and we sat down with Vulcan to ask about the growing pains that come from adjusting to Kaori’s last-minute substitution. It’s been a long, tumultuous road to Worlds for Evil Geniuses. From the team that smashed...
Leaker claims Pokemon anime is “in trouble” following ominous comments from staff
Rumors regarding the future of the Pokemon anime have circulated for some time, with many speculating Pokemon Journeys could be the end of an era, and alleged dialogue from the OLM Director indicates the show could be in trouble. The Pokemon anime has followed alongside the release of new main...
Seagull argues Overwatch 2 is “not a real sequel” after playing final build early
Former Overwatch League pro and popular content creator Seagull has been hands on with the final release build of Overwatch 2 ahead of its October 4 launch. After coming to grips with it all, he now “confidently” believes the new release is “not a real sequel.”. When...
Overwatch 2 starting heroes: Full starting roster for new players
Overwatch 2 introduces new heroes, a new Battle Pass, and so much more. But not all characters will be initially available. Here are all the starting heroes you can enjoy when starting Overwatch 2. With Overwatch 2 bringing back the fast-paced first-person shooter many know and love, new heroes have...
Is Overwatch 2 getting a Battle Royale? Secret “Survival” mode discovered in Custom Games
Blizzard could be dipping its toes into the battle royale scene as Overwatch 2 players discovered a new game mode in the Custom Games menu. A few hiccups plagued Overwatch 2’s October 4 launch. “Unexpected Server Errors” and server disconnects prevented players worldwide from accessing the highly anticipated hero shooter sequel.
Best Overwatch 2 support tier list: Most popular characters for current meta
Who are the best support heroes to play in Overwatch 2? Let’s take a look at what the players are doing. Overwatch 2 has gone live, letting players new and old take return to the their favorite maps and heroes…or potentially discover some new ones. Overwatch 2 is...
Amiibo reveals stunning Sephiroth Smash model ahead of FF7 Crisis Core REUNION
The new Sephiroth Amiibo has been revealed at Zurich Pop-Con in Switzerland, and the details of the model make it as beautiful as a resin figure or statuette. The announcement comes ahead of exciting Final Fantasy 7 game releases this year. Fans have been collecting the unique Amiibo figures for...
Why League of Legends Season 13 changes are “less disruptive” than most
League of Legends Season 13, and all its changes, have been revealed. While there’s overhauls to the top lane and jungle, as well as plenty of quality of life upgrades, it’s not too “disruptive”. That’s by design according to Riot, due to things like the durability update.
All new and re-introduced items in League of Legends Season 13
With the return of two iconic items, a ton of reworks and changes to existing items, plus three new tank Mythics, League of Legends Season 13 is sure to shake up the meta somewhat: here’s all you need to know on the shop front. League of Legends Season 13...
Naruto 20th Anniversary remaster leaves nostalgic fans emotional in comments: “It’s beautiful”
Naruto is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and a video reanimating scenes from the original anime has fans around the world blown away in a mixture of nostalgia and awe. Many iconic animated TV shows from Japan are hitting new milestones. This includes the Naruto anime, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Naruto was released on October 3, 2002, and dramatically changed the anime fandoms around the world. Twenty years later, it is still pulling new viewers in with its emotional storyline and relatable characters.
League of Legends’ jungle is changing again in Season 13 to cut complexities
League of Legends is getting another jungle rework in Season 13 as Riot aims to make the role “more exciting” for… non-junglers. The developers are cutting complexities in the jungle to entice new players to try it out, including pathing recommendations, new jungle pets, and leashing changes.
CoD pro Clayster is the world’s highest-earning Fall Guys player
Call of Duty pro James “Clayster” Eubanks is also now the highest-earning Fall Guys player in the world. As the esports industry grows, there’s more money than ever to be made from competing. The best part of it all is that anybody can participate, and go from playing in small online tournaments to sold-out stadiums.
How to complete Bytes Quests in Fortnite & unlock The Nothing’s Gift pickaxe styles
Bytes Quests have finally arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, so we’ve got details of all the challenges and how to complete them right here. As well as the usual weekly challenges and the story-related Paradise Quests, the current season of Fortnite also features a hidden set of challenges known as the Bytes Quests.
Genshin Impact endgame Q&A sparks fan outrage over lack of content
The Genshin Impact endgame content discussion has reached boiling point after the developers announced no future plans for combat-focused modes. Following the recent announcement that Genshin Impact will not be adding any combat-orientated endgame content outside of the Spiral Abyss, fans have come together to voice their anger over the news.
Apex Legends introduces solo mode on mobile but leaves out PC & console versions
Apex Legends mobile has brought in a solo game mode, however, there is no word yet on whether the new feature will be coming to the PC and console versions of the game. While it was leaked and hinted at back in June 2022 that mobile would be getting the solo mode before PC and console, the recent patch notes for Apex Legends mobile have now confirmed this to be true.
Pokemon Go fan celebrates Halloween with clever Galarian Mr Mime AR horror video
Pokemon Go fans are getting into the Halloween spirit as one trainer made a bone-chilling Augmented Reality video featuring Galarian Mr Mime. With over 905 Pokemon, there are bound to be some that stand out as the creepiest monsters of the bunch. However, not every scary Pokemon is relegated to...
