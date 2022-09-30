ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Overwatch 2 Kiriko guide: Abilities, how to play & unlock

Kiriko is a brand new support hero coming to Overwatch 2 through the new season 1 Battle Pass. Here’s everything we know about this new fighter. With Overwatch 2 introducing brand new elements to the beloved fast-paced first-person shooter, one character has caught the eye of many. Kiriko is the first hero to be unlocked in the game’s season 1 battle pass and comes with a multitude of weapons, abilities, and skins.
Pokemon trainers celebrate their anniversary with epic custom Pokemon card

A Pokemon training couple has melted the hearts of the internet after showing off a fantastic custom card to celebrate their one-year anniversary. Over the past 25 years, Pokemon has brought people together via video games, card collecting, and even anime. And sometimes, trainers catch feelings for one another while trying to catch Pokemon.
Will Greninja return in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys? Ash’s final team rumors

Pokemon anime fans are speculating which Pokemon Ash will bring with him to the final Championship battle against Leon in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys, and many hope to see the return of a Kalos favorite. Pokemon anime fans are preparing for the Pokemon World Coronation Series Tournament final battle, and many...
Overwatch players share final in-game moments as servers go down for OW2

The Overwatch servers have finally gone down in preparation for the sequel’s launch, resulting in players sharing their favorite experiences from the first game and their final moments. Overwatch 2 is finally going live on October 4, and with it, the original game is being morphed into OW2. To...
Overwatch 2 starting heroes: Full starting roster for new players

Overwatch 2 introduces new heroes, a new Battle Pass, and so much more. But not all characters will be initially available. Here are all the starting heroes you can enjoy when starting Overwatch 2. With Overwatch 2 bringing back the fast-paced first-person shooter many know and love, new heroes have...
All new and re-introduced items in League of Legends Season 13

With the return of two iconic items, a ton of reworks and changes to existing items, plus three new tank Mythics, League of Legends Season 13 is sure to shake up the meta somewhat: here’s all you need to know on the shop front. League of Legends Season 13...
Naruto 20th Anniversary remaster leaves nostalgic fans emotional in comments: “It’s beautiful”

Naruto is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and a video reanimating scenes from the original anime has fans around the world blown away in a mixture of nostalgia and awe. Many iconic animated TV shows from Japan are hitting new milestones. This includes the Naruto anime, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Naruto was released on October 3, 2002, and dramatically changed the anime fandoms around the world. Twenty years later, it is still pulling new viewers in with its emotional storyline and relatable characters.
CoD pro Clayster is the world’s highest-earning Fall Guys player

Call of Duty pro James “Clayster” Eubanks is also now the highest-earning Fall Guys player in the world. As the esports industry grows, there’s more money than ever to be made from competing. The best part of it all is that anybody can participate, and go from playing in small online tournaments to sold-out stadiums.
Genshin Impact endgame Q&A sparks fan outrage over lack of content

The Genshin Impact endgame content discussion has reached boiling point after the developers announced no future plans for combat-focused modes. Following the recent announcement that Genshin Impact will not be adding any combat-orientated endgame content outside of the Spiral Abyss, fans have come together to voice their anger over the news.
Apex Legends introduces solo mode on mobile but leaves out PC & console versions

Apex Legends mobile has brought in a solo game mode, however, there is no word yet on whether the new feature will be coming to the PC and console versions of the game. While it was leaked and hinted at back in June 2022 that mobile would be getting the solo mode before PC and console, the recent patch notes for Apex Legends mobile have now confirmed this to be true.
