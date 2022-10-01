ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Riot gives League of Legends’ top lane love in Season 13 overhaul

“Top lane has been languishing” in Riot’s words, so the League of Legends developers are finally sending the role some love in a big Season 13 overhaul. Changes to items, gold, and experience will make the long lane a focal point of Summoner’s Rift. It’s become a...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Brazilian esports giants Los Grandes valued at $18.7 million after Team oNe merger

Brazilian esports organizations Los Grandes and Team oNe have merged and are now valued at about $18.7 million according to a statement Los Grandes gave to multiple outlets. Los Grandes is an up-and-coming organization globally and has legions of fans and followers domestically in Brazil. Team oNe is a smaller Brazilian brand known mostly for its Rainbow Six: Seige team but it also fielded teams in Free Fire, League of Legends and Counter-Strike.
ECONOMY
dexerto.com

All new and re-introduced items in League of Legends Season 13

With the return of two iconic items, a ton of reworks and changes to existing items, plus three new tank Mythics, League of Legends Season 13 is sure to shake up the meta somewhat: here’s all you need to know on the shop front. League of Legends Season 13...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud9#Video Game#Dot Esports#North American#Optic Gaming
dexerto.com

LOUD release coach bzkA after Valorant Champions victory

Both LOUD and their head coach Matheus ‘bzkA’ Tarasconi have announced his release on September 30, almost two weeks after the team won Valorant Champions. bzkA joined the team on February 3, 2022 to coach the Brazilian super squad. During his tenure as a coach, the squad won Valorant Champions 2022, placed second at Masters Reykjavík, and went undefeated domestically.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

FIFA 23 AcceleRATE has made players faster than ever in Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 fans have been left slightly baffled by the new AcceleRATE feature that is making some players move faster than ever, especially when equipped with the Architect chemistry style. With the release of FIFA 23, EA SPORTS have added a whole bunch of new features to what will be...
FIFA
dexerto.com

LoL Worlds 2022 breaks 1 million viewers on opening day of Play-Ins

The 2022 World Championship has gotten off to an impressive start, breaking 1 million viewers on the first day of the Play-In stage. Worlds 2022 got off to an exciting start in Mexico City on September 29. Although the opening day of the tournament was plagued with pauses, viewers flocked to Twitch and YouTube for their first taste of international League of Legends since the Mid-Season Invitational.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
dexerto.com

Blizzard reveals WoW Dragonflight Season 1 details and raid schedule

Blizzard released details surrounding WoW Dragonflight’s Season 1 content including the full raid release schedule and cross-faction raiding. World of Warcraft’s next major expansion, Dragonflight, is only two months away and it seems like Blizzard is setting up for a big return. As such, Blizzard has steadily revealed...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 server status: Is Overwatch 2 down?

Overwatch 2 servers are guaranteed to experience issues where players around the world struggle to connect to the game. Here’s everything you need to know about Overwatch’s 2 server status. The launch period of Overwatch 2 may be an exciting time with countless fresh features, new characters, and...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Upset ends Worlds 2022 play-ins with an incredible stat

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Fnatic’s Elias “Upset” Lipp has dominated in the first week of the 2022 League of Legends...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

FIFA 23 glitch duplicates Eden Hazard and it’s terrifying

A FIFA 23 duplication glitch has been unearthed by players and it is forcing Eden Hazard’s face onto your staff in Career Mode. Duplicating players is a myth that runs back to some of the earliest days on Ultimate Team, where some would claim it was possible to copy a card and sell the second version.
FIFA
dexerto.com

Warzone streamer comes up with absurd idea to replace skill-based matchmaking

Warzone streamer tdawgsmitty proposed a silly idea to replace skill-based matchmaking that he believes might make it easier for the older generation to avoid their younger, more cracked counterparts. There’s a common sentiment in the Call of Duty scene, and Warzone particularly, that younger players are responsible for matches that...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

T1’s Worlds 2022 jersey invokes some classic SKT nostalgia

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. T1 revealed their uniforms for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship today, and the kits...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy