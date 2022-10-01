Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
League of Legends’ jungle is changing again in Season 13 to cut complexities
League of Legends is getting another jungle rework in Season 13 as Riot aims to make the role “more exciting” for… non-junglers. The developers are cutting complexities in the jungle to entice new players to try it out, including pathing recommendations, new jungle pets, and leashing changes.
dexerto.com
Riot gives League of Legends’ top lane love in Season 13 overhaul
“Top lane has been languishing” in Riot’s words, so the League of Legends developers are finally sending the role some love in a big Season 13 overhaul. Changes to items, gold, and experience will make the long lane a focal point of Summoner’s Rift. It’s become a...
dexerto.com
Brazilian esports giants Los Grandes valued at $18.7 million after Team oNe merger
Brazilian esports organizations Los Grandes and Team oNe have merged and are now valued at about $18.7 million according to a statement Los Grandes gave to multiple outlets. Los Grandes is an up-and-coming organization globally and has legions of fans and followers domestically in Brazil. Team oNe is a smaller Brazilian brand known mostly for its Rainbow Six: Seige team but it also fielded teams in Free Fire, League of Legends and Counter-Strike.
dexerto.com
All new and re-introduced items in League of Legends Season 13
With the return of two iconic items, a ton of reworks and changes to existing items, plus three new tank Mythics, League of Legends Season 13 is sure to shake up the meta somewhat: here’s all you need to know on the shop front. League of Legends Season 13...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dexerto.com
League of Legends will combat third-party software & dodging problem in preseason
The developers behind League of Legends have revealed some changes to ranked queues that could alleviate the problems of dodging. One of the most common complaints from League of Legends players with regards to ranked queues is the prevalence of dodging, or leaving a game lobby right before the match begins.
dexerto.com
LOUD release coach bzkA after Valorant Champions victory
Both LOUD and their head coach Matheus ‘bzkA’ Tarasconi have announced his release on September 30, almost two weeks after the team won Valorant Champions. bzkA joined the team on February 3, 2022 to coach the Brazilian super squad. During his tenure as a coach, the squad won Valorant Champions 2022, placed second at Masters Reykjavík, and went undefeated domestically.
dexerto.com
FIFA 23 AcceleRATE has made players faster than ever in Ultimate Team
FIFA 23 fans have been left slightly baffled by the new AcceleRATE feature that is making some players move faster than ever, especially when equipped with the Architect chemistry style. With the release of FIFA 23, EA SPORTS have added a whole bunch of new features to what will be...
FIFA・
dexerto.com
LoL Worlds 2022 breaks 1 million viewers on opening day of Play-Ins
The 2022 World Championship has gotten off to an impressive start, breaking 1 million viewers on the first day of the Play-In stage. Worlds 2022 got off to an exciting start in Mexico City on September 29. Although the opening day of the tournament was plagued with pauses, viewers flocked to Twitch and YouTube for their first taste of international League of Legends since the Mid-Season Invitational.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dexerto.com
Blizzard reveals WoW Dragonflight Season 1 details and raid schedule
Blizzard released details surrounding WoW Dragonflight’s Season 1 content including the full raid release schedule and cross-faction raiding. World of Warcraft’s next major expansion, Dragonflight, is only two months away and it seems like Blizzard is setting up for a big return. As such, Blizzard has steadily revealed...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 server status: Is Overwatch 2 down?
Overwatch 2 servers are guaranteed to experience issues where players around the world struggle to connect to the game. Here’s everything you need to know about Overwatch’s 2 server status. The launch period of Overwatch 2 may be an exciting time with countless fresh features, new characters, and...
dexerto.com
Why League of Legends Season 13 changes are “less disruptive” than most
League of Legends Season 13, and all its changes, have been revealed. While there’s overhauls to the top lane and jungle, as well as plenty of quality of life upgrades, it’s not too “disruptive”. That’s by design according to Riot, due to things like the durability update.
dotesports.com
Upset ends Worlds 2022 play-ins with an incredible stat
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Fnatic’s Elias “Upset” Lipp has dominated in the first week of the 2022 League of Legends...
dotesports.com
Slicing and dicing: Humanoid brings Fnatic toward a top finish in the play-ins stage of Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. These final matches of the 2022 League of Legends play-ins stage will determine what teams continue...
dexerto.com
FIFA 23 glitch duplicates Eden Hazard and it’s terrifying
A FIFA 23 duplication glitch has been unearthed by players and it is forcing Eden Hazard’s face onto your staff in Career Mode. Duplicating players is a myth that runs back to some of the earliest days on Ultimate Team, where some would claim it was possible to copy a card and sell the second version.
FIFA・
dexerto.com
OpTic Dashy explains how nerfing aim assist could improve Call of Duty forever
Aim assist has been a hot topic in the FPS community for years and OpTic Dashy believes that toning down the automated help could be the key to Call of Duty catching a second wind. Ever since the dawn of the battle royale era of online gaming, aim assist has...
dexerto.com
Warzone streamer comes up with absurd idea to replace skill-based matchmaking
Warzone streamer tdawgsmitty proposed a silly idea to replace skill-based matchmaking that he believes might make it easier for the older generation to avoid their younger, more cracked counterparts. There’s a common sentiment in the Call of Duty scene, and Warzone particularly, that younger players are responsible for matches that...
dotesports.com
T1’s Worlds 2022 jersey invokes some classic SKT nostalgia
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. T1 revealed their uniforms for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship today, and the kits...
dotesports.com
Hitting their stride: Evil Geniuses return to form, exact revenge on DetonatioN FocusMe at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Far from safe regardless, North America’s third seed brushed aside DetonatioN FocusMe tonight and injected a...
dexerto.com
Leaker claims Pokemon anime is “in trouble” following ominous comments from staff
Rumors regarding the future of the Pokemon anime have circulated for some time, with many speculating Pokemon Journeys could be the end of an era, and alleged dialogue from the OLM Director indicates the show could be in trouble. The Pokemon anime has followed alongside the release of new main...
Fuel remain unbeaten at Countdown Cup qualifiers
The Dallas Fuel rolled to a victory Saturday to remain unbeaten in West region qualifying matches for the Overwatch League’s
Comments / 0