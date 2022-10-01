ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Trent Williams, Cardinals, Rams, Bobby Wagner

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is confident in OT Colton McKivitz taking over for OT Trent Williams and said the moment is never too big for him. “The game’s not too big for him,” Shanahan said, via The Athletic. “I just remember when we told Colton he was up (in last season’s finale) and it was no big deal to him. He went out there and performed. It was a huge challenge going against the two edge players they had, and he battled all game.”
Yardbarker

Peter King would choose Rams' Aaron Donald over Lawrence Taylor

While many view Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald as the best overall player on that side of the football today, plenty of those same individuals would quickly say that New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor remains the greatest defensive player in NFL history. Both have three Defensive Player of the Year Awards on their career résumés, and Taylor earned Most Valuable Player honors in 1986.
FOX Sports

Rams WR Cooper Kupp and the art of creating separation

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Cooper Kupp is at it again. Practice ended 20 minutes ago, but Kupp remains on the field working on his specialties — creating separation at the top of his route and making contested catches. Afterward, he heads to the weight room for some leg work.
CBS Sports

Rams vs. 49ers predictions: Odds, total, player props, pick, trends, streaming for 'Monday Night Football'

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will wrap up Week 4 when these NFC West rivals square up for "Monday Night Football." Of course, there's no shortage of history between these two teams. For the bulk of Sean McVay's tenure in L.A., the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan -- who McVay worked under in Washington -- have had his number. McVay was 3-7 against Shanahan leading into the NFC Championship a year ago, where the Rams would edge out a win and eventually go on to win Super Bowl LVI. Needless to say, we should expect some fireworks in this matchup.
CBS Sports

Monday Night Football odds, spread, line: 49ers vs. Rams predictions, NFL picks from Niners expert who's 17-6

A matchup between NFC West division rivals is set for Monday Night Football in Week 4 when the San Francisco 49ers face the visiting Los Angeles Rams. Former colleagues lead the two teams, with Kyle Shanahan at the helm for the 49ers and Sean McVay leading the Rams. Los Angeles is 2-1 this season after a win over the Arizona Cardinals, with San Francisco arriving at 1-2 following a one-point loss to the Denver Broncos.
