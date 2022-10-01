Read full article on original website
Former Alabama Quarterback Wins NFC Offensive Player of the Month
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is the NFC's Offensive Player of the Month for September. The third-year veteran is 66-of-98 for 916 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception this month. Hurts has led the Philadelphia Eagles to a perfect 3-0 start to the season, the only team in the league...
Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams odds: NFL Week 5 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 5 schedule. The Rams are a 5.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Rams are -230 on...
Why Kyle Shanahan hopes 49ers “Game Changer” chain is gone for good
Last year, during a primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Deebo Samuel showed off some flashy jewelry. Following his second touchdown of the night, Samuel donned the San Francisco 49ers "Game Changer" chain. You might remember that game as the one that saw Samuel thrust into the...
AP source: Javonte Williams out for year with torn ACL
A person with knowledge of the medical results tells The Associated Press that Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is done for the season after tearing his right ACL on Sunday at Las Vegas
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Trent Williams, Cardinals, Rams, Bobby Wagner
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is confident in OT Colton McKivitz taking over for OT Trent Williams and said the moment is never too big for him. “The game’s not too big for him,” Shanahan said, via The Athletic. “I just remember when we told Colton he was up (in last season’s finale) and it was no big deal to him. He went out there and performed. It was a huge challenge going against the two edge players they had, and he battled all game.”
Yardbarker
Peter King would choose Rams' Aaron Donald over Lawrence Taylor
While many view Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald as the best overall player on that side of the football today, plenty of those same individuals would quickly say that New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor remains the greatest defensive player in NFL history. Both have three Defensive Player of the Year Awards on their career résumés, and Taylor earned Most Valuable Player honors in 1986.
NFL Odds: Rams vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 10/3/2022
The Los Angeles Rams travel to the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium. Are you ready for some football? We are, as check out our NFL odds series for Monday Night Football while making a Rams-49ers prediction and pick. The Rams defeated the Cardinals...
FOX Sports
Rams WR Cooper Kupp and the art of creating separation
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Cooper Kupp is at it again. Practice ended 20 minutes ago, but Kupp remains on the field working on his specialties — creating separation at the top of his route and making contested catches. Afterward, he heads to the weight room for some leg work.
CBS Sports
Rams vs. 49ers predictions: Odds, total, player props, pick, trends, streaming for 'Monday Night Football'
The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will wrap up Week 4 when these NFC West rivals square up for "Monday Night Football." Of course, there's no shortage of history between these two teams. For the bulk of Sean McVay's tenure in L.A., the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan -- who McVay worked under in Washington -- have had his number. McVay was 3-7 against Shanahan leading into the NFC Championship a year ago, where the Rams would edge out a win and eventually go on to win Super Bowl LVI. Needless to say, we should expect some fireworks in this matchup.
Defensive coordinators play big role in Rams-49ers rivalry
The play-calling head coaches get lots of the attention around the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Betting favorites point to dual-threat QBs after five weeks, with Josh Allen as top dog
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no
CBS Sports
Monday Night Football odds, spread, line: 49ers vs. Rams predictions, NFL picks from Niners expert who's 17-6
A matchup between NFC West division rivals is set for Monday Night Football in Week 4 when the San Francisco 49ers face the visiting Los Angeles Rams. Former colleagues lead the two teams, with Kyle Shanahan at the helm for the 49ers and Sean McVay leading the Rams. Los Angeles is 2-1 this season after a win over the Arizona Cardinals, with San Francisco arriving at 1-2 following a one-point loss to the Denver Broncos.
